Facts: Beth Mooney has managed 9361 runs at an average of 43.53 at a strike rate of 126.3 in her Women’s T20s career

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the greatest bowlers in modern cricket, having taken 285 wickets at an average of 16.9 and an economy rate of 6.2

In Women’s T20s, Kapp has managed 300 wickets at an average of 19.3 and an economy rate of 5.6

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning

Despite a losing start to their Hundred 2025 campaign, Oval Invincibles Women possess the kind of firepower that can turn things around quickly. With Lauren Winfield-Hill leading the side, they have a composed presence at the top. The experience and class of Meg Lanning adds immense weight to the batting lineup, while Alice Capsey’s flair and Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance give the team a well-rounded edge heading into this clash.

Manchester Originals Women, meanwhile, are also looking to recover from an opening-game defeat. Skipper Beth Mooney remains the backbone of the side, while the presence of match-winners like Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Evelyn Jones, and Sophie Ecclestone gives the side the quality and depth needed to bounce back. If they can click together, Manchester will be a tough side to beat.

OVI-W’s chance of winning is 45%

MNO-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

Trust Lauren Winfield-Hill to set the tone for Oval Invincibles with her aggressive batting at the top. Meg Lanning’s vast experience and Alice Capsey’s fearless strokeplay give the batting unit real depth, while Marizanne Kapp’s all-round prowess adds balance. On the other side, Beth Mooney remains Manchester Originals' key figure with the bat, and with Amelia Kerr’s versatility and Sophie Ecclestone’s world-class spin, expect both sides to bring plenty of firepower to the contest.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 32 matches since January 2021, with the batting first teams winning 17 games as compared to 13 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 142/7 whereas the first innings winning score is 158/7.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's just a 68% chance of precipitation during the match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner, Phoebe Franklin, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tash Farrant, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Rebecca Odgers, Rachel Slater, Daisy Gibb, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Alice Capsey Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

Oval Invincibles Women made it to the semi-finals of the Women’s Hundred 2024 but this year, they started the campaign with a loss to London Spirit.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Kathryn Bryce, Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Evelyn Jones, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Ecclestone, Fritha Morris, Danielle Gregory, Mahika Gaur, Ella McCaughan, Lauren Filer, Darcey Carter, Esmae MacGregor

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-Keeper Kathryn Bryce Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Evelyn Jones Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Fi Morris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

Manchester Originals Women have lost their opening encounter of the season to Southern Brave Women.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles Women have an incredible record against Manchester Originals Women, having won all four head-to-head encounters so far.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Meg Lanning, and Alice Capsey form the top three of Oval Invincibles Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred and that’s a good thing for our market. The trio have a combined strike rate of 163 in the powerplay, which is as good as it got. In the 2024 edition, the franchise scored 51 runs in the first six overs of the innings, which is why backing them is a good option.

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Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most prolific run-scoers of women’s cricket, Meg Lanning has scored 7957 runs at an average of 37.18at a strike rate of 120.1. In the first game of the Hundred this year, she scored a massive 85 which tells you why backing her to do well in the upcoming match is a good decision.

Beth Mooney to be Manchester Originals Women’ best batter (Parimatch)

Aussie wicket-keeper Beth Mooney is one of the most solid run-makers in women’s cricket at the moment, having managed 9361 runs at an average of 43.53 at a strike rate of 126.3. With 79 fifties and five centuries to her name, Mooney knows how to deliver on big occasions. So trust her to do well.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Marizanne Kapp is the most celebrated bowler in the Oval Invincibles Women side, having done quite well with the ball over the years. In Women’s T20s, Kapp has managed 300 wickets at an average of 19.3 and an economy rate of 5.6. His strike rate of 20.7 tells you why backing her is a good option.

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals Women’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the greatest bowlers in modern cricket, having taken 285 wickets at an average of 16.9 and an economy rate of 6.2. His strike rate of 16.3 is a further validation of his success. So go ahead and have a full blown backing to her to ensure you get away with good dividends.