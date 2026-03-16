Facts: 310 wickets at an average of 19.6 and a strike rate of 18.9 underline Megan Schutt’s consistency and class

Lauren Bell has made a lot of noise in the format lately, having taken 128 T20 wickets at an average of 19.8 at a strike rate of 16.8

Perry has amassed 8350 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 114.3

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Chance of Winning

After a winning start to their campaign, Southern Brave Women will aim to bank on their depth and quality to continue the momentum. With Danielle Wyatt-Hodge setting the tone at the top and Laura Wolvaardt’s elegance anchoring the innings, their batting unit looks dangerous. Add the all-round firepower of Sophie Devine and Chloe Tryon, along with Lauren Bell’s sharp pace and accuracy, and Southern Brave have all the ingredients to do well.

Birmingham Phoenix Women, meanwhile, arrive with a well-rounded squad and plenty of match-winners. Skipper Ellyse Perry’s composure and all-round brilliance, combined with Amy Jones’ stability behind the stumps and with the bat, give them a solid core. Emma Lamb and Georgia Voll offer adaptability through the middle, while Megan Schutt’s experience with the ball makes her a constant threat. Phoenix will be aiming to make a strong statement and push for a key win in this contest.

SOB-W’s chance of winning is 59%

BMP-W’s chance of winning is 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Betting Tips

Take a punt on Danielle Wyatt-Hodge for an explosive start, with Laura Wolvaardt’s composure and timing making her a banker for steady runs. Sophie Devine’s all-round brilliance can tilt the contest in Southern Brave’s favour, while Lauren Bell’s knack for early breakthroughs adds bowling bite. From the Phoenix side, Ellyse Perry’s class with bat and ball means she’s always a threat.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave-W opening partnership over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix-W opening partnership over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, the Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted 32 games, with both batting first and batting second sides having won 16 games each. The average first innings score at the venue is 141/6 , whereas the average first innings winning score is 155/5.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's just a 12% chance of precipitation in Southampton during the match between Southern Brave-W and Birmingham Phoenix-W.

Southern Brave Women Player List

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Devine, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams (c), Mady Villiers, Rhianna Southby (wk), Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Phoebe Graham, Josie Groves, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Freya Kemp Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Georgia Adams All-rounder Mady Villiers Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave Women Team Form

Southern Brave Women won their opening game of the season comfortably against Manchester Originals Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, Marie Kelly, Ellyse Perry (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Em Arlott, Megan Schutt, Millie Taylor, Hannah Baker, Georgie Boyce, Bethan Ellis, Mary Taylor, Phoebe Brett

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Emma Lamb Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Em Arlott Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women, led by Ellyse Perry, lost their opening game of the season to Trent Rockets Women despite Emma Lamb and Em Arlott’s best efforts.

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Head-To-Head

Southern Brave-W and Birmingham Phoenix-W have faced each other three times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former winning two games as compared to one win by the latter. Southern Brave have won both games at their home den against Birmingham/

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, and Ellyse Perry are three of the most attacking batters in women’s cricket at the moment, and combinedly, they have struck at a strike rate of 145 in the first six overs of the innings. Birmingham Phoenix reaped the benefit of it with all the glory in the previous season, having scored 51 runs in the first 36 balls on an average. So bank on them to do well.

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Great Britain The Rose Bowl, null Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Best Batters

Sophie Devine to be Southern Brave-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most celebrated batters in women’s cricket, Sophie Devine has scored 9120 runs in Women’s T20s at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 126.7. With 49 fifties and seven centuries to her name, she has done quite well over the years and you should trust her to deliver in the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’ best batter (Parimatch)

Has there ever been a better player than Ellyse Perry in women’s cricket? Well, not according to me. Perry has amassed 8350 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 114.3. She also has 53 fifties and a couple of centuries to his name in the format itself. So what are you waiting for?

Southern Brave-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave-W’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Bell has made a lot of noise in the format lately, having taken 128 T20 wickets at an average of 19.8 at a strike rate of 16.8. That is such a great record to boast. Despite taking just three four-wicket hauls in her career, she has focused on consistency in every game, which is on show currently.

Megan Schutt to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Megan Schutt’s record in the shortest format is nothing short of elite -310 wickets at an average of 19.6 and a strike rate of 18.9 underline her consistency and class. The Aussie pacer thrives under pressure, and with her ability to strike at crucial moments, she’s a high-value pick to keep delivering in the upcoming clash.