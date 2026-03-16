Facts: Meg Lanning is the highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with 200 runs from 4 innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 158.76.

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with 10 wickets from just 4 innings.

Marizanne Kapp scored 47 runs and picked up a couple of wickets in her previous game, winning the Player of the Match award.

Southern Brave-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Chance of Winning

Southern Brave Women have enjoyed a flawless start to their The Women’s Hundred 2025 season with four wins from four games so far. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier continue to give them good starts, and the partnership between Lauren Bell and Tilly Corteen-Coleman with the ball has been a key reason why they remain undefeated.

On the other hand, Oval Invincibles are themselves on a two-match winning streak and will be keen on continuing their upward trajectory in the points table. Meg Lanning continues to lead the run-scoring charts, and the all-round brillianceof Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp has been a key reason for theirsuccess in the previous two games, providing them with incredible depth and balance across departments.

SOB-W’s chance of winning is 53%

OVI-W’s chance of winning is 47%

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Southern Brave-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Betting Tips

Meg Lanning has been prolific and also explosive at the top of the order this season for the Invincibles as she has scored 200 runs from just four innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 158.76. With as many as 4172 runs and a staggering 302 wickets in her T20 career, Marizanne Kapp always remains a safe choice for a decent stake. Tilly Corteen-Coleman has picked up four wickets in her previous game and could be an underrated option to place a bet on.

Southern Brave-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Toss Prediction

In the 16 completed matches of The Hundred Women 2025, the split is exactly even, with teams willing to bat first and bowl first 8 times each. However, the results are skewed more towards the team that bats first, with nine games won by teams defending the total and the remaining seven by teams chasing.

Weather Report

With just a 17% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are very less chances of the 19th game of The Hundred Women being affected by rain interruptions. 98% cloud cover promises some swing early on for the new ball bowlers.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave Women have had a flawless start to their The Hundred Women 2025 season so far, with four wins from as many games. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and an NRR of +0.703.

Oval Invincibles-W Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Alice Capsey Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Jo Gardner All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Rachel Slater Bowler

Oval Invincibles-W Team Form

Oval Invincibles Women got off to a poor start to their campaign this season with two losses from their first two games. However, they have got themselves right back into the contest with two wins in their previous two fixtures. They are placed fourth in the points table with 8 points and an NRR of 0.525.

Southern Brave-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Head-To-Head

Southern Brave Women have an impressive head-to-head record against Oval Invincibles women, having won four out of the six encounters between the two teams in The Hundred Women’s history so far. They have played two finals of the tournament against each other and have beaten each other once, making the rivalry even spicier.

Southern Brave-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Betting Odds

Trent Rockets-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, and Nat Sciver-Brunt at the top of their batting order, the Trent Rockets are one of the strongest teams in The Women's Hundred. Their collective powerplay strike rate of 145 over the last three years shows the kind of dominance you can expect from them. Back them to perform well.

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Southern Brave-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Southern Brave Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, despite missing out on a big score in her previous outing, continues to be the highest run-scorer for the Brave in the competition so far. She has scored 138 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 138 and an average of 34.50. She is a perfect combination of prolific and reliable, and thus a safe option to bet on.

Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Meg Lanning has been simply sensational this season, currently being the highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025. She has scored 200 runs in just four innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 158.73 with two half-centuries to her name already. She is one of the main reasons why the Brave have been so dominant and is an absolute no-brainer as a betting pick.

Southern Brave-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Bell has been on top of the wicket-taking charts so far this season with 10 wickets from just four innings at an economy rate of just 6.53. She has been the go-to bowler for the brave and can swing the new ball and cause batters enough problems. Fresh off a three-wicket haul in her previous game, she is another straightforward betting choice for you with a decent stake.

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Marizanne Kapp has been the pick of the bowlers for the Invincibles so far this season, with seven wickets from four innings at an economy rate of just 6.82, and is also in the top five wicket-takers so far. Her ability to make the new ball swing both ways and hit accurate lines and lengths is enough to bamboozle the batters as she has shown over the years. Another reliable player that you can bet on.