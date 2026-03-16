Facts: Second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, Phoebe Litchfield has amassed 266 runs at an average of 44.33 at a strike rate of 154.65

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 19 wickets at an incredible average of 7.47

Annabel Sutherland is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 14 wickets at an average of 14.85

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Chance of Winning

When a side have won eight out of eight games, more often than not, they are sorted beyond competition. Southern Brave have done that pretty well over the last four weeks to be at the position they’re in and they would want to capitalize on that to secure a bigger story for themselves.

While Southern Brave are, of course, the most sorted side in the competition, Northern Superchargers, in no way, have failed the bet. With some consistent performances from the likes of Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Kate Cross, Northern Superchargers can claim to do things differently. They will aim to repeat the same thing over and over again to secure the coveted title.

SOB-W’s chance of winning is 55%

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Tips

I’m betting big on Danni Wyatt-Hodge. She has been phenomenal with the bat, and you really need to have a big bet on her. Similarly, go big on Lauren Bell and Sophie Devine. They have been two of the biggest assets for Southern Brave and the primary reasons why they have been able to win eight out of eight games. Similarly, Annabel Sutherland gives us a great chance to make money thanks to her unbelievable ability to pick wickets at a regular rate.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Toss Prediction

Lord’s has hosted a total of 29 Women’s T20 matches to date, with the batting first teams winning eight as compared to 20 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 123/7, whereas the average first innings winning score is 146/6.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 16% chance of precipitation in the match between Southern Brave Women and Northern Superchargers Women in London.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave Women made it to the finals of the Women’s Hundred, having had a flawless campaign, with eight wins from as many games.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Holly Armitage All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Kate Cross Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers finished the league stage at second position on the points table, with six wins and two losses. Then they beat London Spirit Women in the Eliminator to make it to the finale.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Head-To-Head

Southern Brave Women and Northern Superchargers Women have played six games against each other, with the former winning four games as compared to one win by the latter.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Betting Odds

Southern Brave-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women are the most dominant side in the powerplay this season, having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in 2025, and that automatically translated to success for their side. The likes of Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sophie Devine have ensured things have moved pretty well for them. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.

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Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Southern Brave Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Laura Wolvaardt is the second-highest run-scorer for Southern Brave Women in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, scoring 207 runs at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 131.84. In her T20 career, Wolvaardt has amassed a total of 5637 runs at an average of 31.98 at a strike rate of 116.5. So back her to do well.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, Phoebe Litchfield has amassed 266 runs at an average of 44.33 at a strike rate of 154.65. She has already scored two fifties in the tournament, so banking on her to deliver once again is not a bad idea.

Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 19 wickets at an incredible average of 7.47 at an economy rate of 5.35. That is something incredible and you can always wish that she will repeat the same in the upcoming match as well.

Annabel Sutherland to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Annabel Sutherland is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 14 wickets at an average of 14.85 at a stunning economy rate of 7.01. He has a strike rate of 12.71, which is very good in a way. So things seem more plausible from the context, and you need to take the benefit of the same by betting big on her.