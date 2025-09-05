Facts: Alex Lees, Durham’s captain, is the team’s leading run scorer this season with 405 runs in 13 innings so far.

Opener and wicket-keeper batter Toby Albert leads Hampshire’s run charts with 472 runs in 14 innings.

Hampshire lead their head-to-head tally against Durham by a 1-0 scoreline thus far.

Durham vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Durham ended their group stage campaign on a high note with a dominant victory against Northamptonshire, having allowed the latter to score 203 runs. Although the Chester-le-Street team had their work cut out during their chase, their opening wicket did the bulk of the heavy lifting as skipper Alex Lees and Graham Clark led from the front with 101* and 79 runs, respectively. They added 181 runs to the first wicket, and eventually made it over the line with a whopping nine wickets to spare.

Hampshire’s season has been full of ups and downs, and their last match against Essex was not particularly favorable even though the former posted a monumental total of 220 runs on the board. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Toby Albert led the innings with an 84-run knock while Hilton Cartwright and Tom Prest were next in line with 56 and 41 runs, respectively. Despite that, the bowlers found themselves unable to defend the target which allowed Essex to get by with four wickets still in hand.

Durham chance of winning - 43%

Hampshire chance of winning - 57%

Durham vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Durham to score high before first dismissal

Graham Clark and Alex Lees have remained Durham’s linchpins throughout the season, having opened all the matches together. In the last five games, the pair set up stands of 181, 15, 33, 6 and 83 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although they have been blowing hot and cold, the bookmakers are certain they will keep up the positive momentum going into the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Durham vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The toss winners at Riverside Ground chose to field first in five out of six completed games held here in the present season but those batting first have a massive upper hand with a 4-2 scoreline. Moreover, the average stand of 188 with the first bat is defensible which will make batting first the top choice in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions are predicted at Chester-le-Street with a slight 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature will go up to 19 degrees Celsius on the day of the match.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Colin Ackermann, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Brendan Doggett, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Zakary Foulkes.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham were exceptional with the bat in the previous game considering they chased down a 200+ target while having lost a single wicket in the process. Moreover, they have a competitive bowling attack with the likes of Ben Raine, Matthew Potts and Callum Parkinson.

Hampshire Player List

Chris Wood (c), Chris Lynn, Dewald Brevis, Fletcha Middleton, Hilton Cartwright, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Mark Stoneman, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Brett Hampton, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ali Orr, Ben Brown, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Toby Albert, Bjorn Fortuin, Brad Wheal, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Wicket-keeper Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Fletcha Middleton Batter Scott Currie Bowler Chris Wood (C) Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s bowlers have got an uphill task after the debacle in the previous game, failing to defend a 220-run target. Their batting lineup, though, is quite competitive this season.

Durham vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Hampshire faced each other once in the tournament during the 2011 season where the latter won by 55 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Durham - 0

Hampshire - 1

Durham vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Toby Albert is Hampshire’s mainstay on the opening front while he has led the innings with Tom Prest and James Vince in the last three matches. They have had their ups and downs with scores of 56, 54 and 3 runs together but Durham are more dependable in this regard. Graham Clark and Alex Lees opened for the team all season long and added 181, 15 and 33 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. The bookmakers are confident in the latter’s ability to outgun Hampshire’s opening wicket in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Hampshire T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.773 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Durham vs Hampshire Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees secured his first century of the season during the last game against Northamptonshire where he remained unbeaten on 101. He leads Durham’s run charts overall with 403 runs in 13 innings and an average of 33.75, including a ton and two half-centuries. He is expected to be their standout batter in the next game as well.

Toby Albert to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Toby Albert emerged as the leading run scorer for Hampshire in the last outing against Essex where he notched up an 84-run half-century, marking his fourth of the season. The opener stands as their leading batter overall with 472 runs in 14 innings and an average of 47.20, making him the favorite against Durham in the next encounter.

Durham vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine’s previous game against Northamptonshire went wicketless but he remains tied as the second leading bowler for Durham with 16 wickets in eight innings which includes a fifer. Moreover, his bowling average of 14.37 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture against Hampshire.

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie was tied for second place in the last game versus Essex where he captured a single wicket in his four-over spell. However, he extended his lead at the top with a total of 22 wickets in 14 innings and a brilliant average of 17.68 which makes him the top contender for the next match, too.