Durham vs Hampshire Match Prediction
DUR
43%
Chance of Winning
HAM
57%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- Alex Lees, Durham’s captain, is the team’s leading run scorer this season with 405 runs in 13 innings so far.
- Opener and wicket-keeper batter Toby Albert leads Hampshire’s run charts with 472 runs in 14 innings.
- Hampshire lead their head-to-head tally against Durham by a 1-0 scoreline thus far.
Durham vs Hampshire Chances of Winning
Durham ended their group stage campaign on a high note with a dominant victory against Northamptonshire, having allowed the latter to score 203 runs. Although the Chester-le-Street team had their work cut out during their chase, their opening wicket did the bulk of the heavy lifting as skipper Alex Lees and Graham Clark led from the front with 101* and 79 runs, respectively. They added 181 runs to the first wicket, and eventually made it over the line with a whopping nine wickets to spare.
Hampshire’s season has been full of ups and downs, and their last match against Essex was not particularly favorable even though the former posted a monumental total of 220 runs on the board. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Toby Albert led the innings with an 84-run knock while Hilton Cartwright and Tom Prest were next in line with 56 and 41 runs, respectively. Despite that, the bowlers found themselves unable to defend the target which allowed Essex to get by with four wickets still in hand.
- Durham chance of winning - 43%
- Hampshire chance of winning - 57%
Durham vs Hampshire Betting Tips
Durham to score high before first dismissal
Graham Clark and Alex Lees have remained Durham’s linchpins throughout the season, having opened all the matches together. In the last five games, the pair set up stands of 181, 15, 33, 6 and 83 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although they have been blowing hot and cold, the bookmakers are certain they will keep up the positive momentum going into the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Durham vs Hampshire Toss Prediction
The toss winners at Riverside Ground chose to field first in five out of six completed games held here in the present season but those batting first have a massive upper hand with a 4-2 scoreline. Moreover, the average stand of 188 with the first bat is defensible which will make batting first the top choice in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Partly cloudy conditions are predicted at Chester-le-Street with a slight 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature will go up to 19 degrees Celsius on the day of the match.
Durham Player List
Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Colin Ackermann, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Brendan Doggett, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Zakary Foulkes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees (C)
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Rhodes
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
Bowler
|
Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham were exceptional with the bat in the previous game considering they chased down a 200+ target while having lost a single wicket in the process. Moreover, they have a competitive bowling attack with the likes of Ben Raine, Matthew Potts and Callum Parkinson.
Hampshire Player List
Chris Wood (c), Chris Lynn, Dewald Brevis, Fletcha Middleton, Hilton Cartwright, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Mark Stoneman, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Brett Hampton, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ali Orr, Ben Brown, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Toby Albert, Bjorn Fortuin, Brad Wheal, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Toby Albert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wood (C)
|
Bowler
|
Sonny Baker
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire’s bowlers have got an uphill task after the debacle in the previous game, failing to defend a 220-run target. Their batting lineup, though, is quite competitive this season.
Durham vs Hampshire Head-to-Head
Durham and Hampshire faced each other once in the tournament during the 2011 season where the latter won by 55 runs.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Durham - 0
Hampshire - 1
Durham vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Durham to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire @ 1.84 (Parimatch)
Toby Albert is Hampshire’s mainstay on the opening front while he has led the innings with Tom Prest and James Vince in the last three matches. They have had their ups and downs with scores of 56, 54 and 3 runs together but Durham are more dependable in this regard. Graham Clark and Alex Lees opened for the team all season long and added 181, 15 and 33 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. The bookmakers are confident in the latter’s ability to outgun Hampshire’s opening wicket in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Hampshire
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Durham vs Hampshire Best Batters
Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter
Alex Lees secured his first century of the season during the last game against Northamptonshire where he remained unbeaten on 101. He leads Durham’s run charts overall with 403 runs in 13 innings and an average of 33.75, including a ton and two half-centuries. He is expected to be their standout batter in the next game as well.
Toby Albert to be Hampshire’s Best Batter
Toby Albert emerged as the leading run scorer for Hampshire in the last outing against Essex where he notched up an 84-run half-century, marking his fourth of the season. The opener stands as their leading batter overall with 472 runs in 14 innings and an average of 47.20, making him the favorite against Durham in the next encounter.
Durham vs Hampshire Best Bowlers
Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Ben Raine’s previous game against Northamptonshire went wicketless but he remains tied as the second leading bowler for Durham with 16 wickets in eight innings which includes a fifer. Moreover, his bowling average of 14.37 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture against Hampshire.
Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler
Scott Currie was tied for second place in the last game versus Essex where he captured a single wicket in his four-over spell. However, he extended his lead at the top with a total of 22 wickets in 14 innings and a brilliant average of 17.68 which makes him the top contender for the next match, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Durham to win @ 1.98 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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