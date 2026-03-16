392

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Match Prediction

TRER

60%

Chance of Winning

BIR

40%

Parimatch

1.68
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Great Britain

Trent Bridge

Trent Rockets Women will take on Birmingham Phoenix Women in the 31st match of The Hundred Women 2025 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on August 27, 2025 (Wednesday), at 7:30 PM IST. The Rockets have won three out of their seven games, while the Phoenix have won just two out of their seven matches.
Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-scorer for Trent Rockets this season with 204 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 142.65
  • In 312 T20 innings, Ellyse Perry has scored a staggering 7627 runs at a brilliant average of 40.39 and has also picked up 271 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.25
  • Emily Arlott is the highest wicket-taker for the Phoenix this season with 11 wickets from just six innings at an economy rate of just 7.85

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Chance of Winning

With a 23-run win over Welsh Fire Women in their previous game, Trent Rockets Women made it two wins in a row and kept their hopes of qualification alive. Ashleigh Gardner came to the party big time with her all-round efforts in the previous game and the Rockets will hope for their other superstar all-rounder in Nat Sciver-Brunt to also go big in what is a virtual knockout for them.

Birmingham Phoenix Women, meanwhile, won their previous game against Manchester Originals Women by 16 runs. However, it was too little too late as their five losses in a row paved the way for being eliminated from the race to the playoffs. Ellyse Perry found some form in the last game and they would hope that her and Emily Arlott can continue their good run and give the Phoenix fans something to cheer about.

  • TRR-W’s chance of winning is 60%
  • BMP-W’s chance of winning is 40%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Betting Tips

Betting on Ellyse Perry should be an absolute no-brainer. The veteran Australian found form with a fine knock of 55 and helped her team beat the Originals. She has scored a staggering 7627 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 40.39 and has also picked up 271 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.25. Nat Sciver-Brunt has been the highest run-scorer in the tournament for the Rockets so far with 204 runs from seven innings at an impressive strike rate of 142.65. She can turn the game on its head on her day and her all-round quality makes her a safe betting pick.

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Toss Prediction

In the 30 completed games of The Women’s Hundred 2025, teams have opted to bat first 14 times and bowl first 16 times. However, the results are equally split in favor of teams batting first or bowling first, as they have won 15 games each.

Weather Report

With just a 21% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are very less chances of the 31st game of The Hundred Women being affected by rain interruptions.

Trent Rockets-W Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Jones, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith

Batter

Grace Scrivens

Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounder

Heather Graham

All-rounder

Jodi Grewcock

Batter

Alana King

Bowler

Kirstie Gordon

Bowler

Eleanor Threkeld

Wicket-Keeper

Alexa Stonehouse

Bowler

Cassidy McCarthy

Bowler

Trent Rockets-W Team Form

Trent Rockets Women have kept themselves alive in the race to qualification for the Eliminator by winning their last two games in a row. They are in fifth position on the points table with 12 points on the board and an NRR of +0.080.

Birmingham Phoenix-W Player List

Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Phoebe Brett, Emily Arlott

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll

Batter

Emma Lamb

Batter

Ellyse Perry

All-rounder

Amy Jones

Wicket-Keeper

Sterre Kalis

Batter

Marie Kelly

Batter

Emily Arlott

All-rounder

Alisa Lister

Batter

Megan Schutt

Bowler

Hannah Baker

Bowler

Phoebe Brett

Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix-W Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women won their previous game against Manchester Originals Women, but their five consecutive losses before that meant that they were knocked out of the qualification to the Eliminator. They are in seventh place in the points table with just 8 points at an NRR of -1.233.

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Head-To-Head

Trent Rockets Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women have met each other on five occasions so far, with the Rockets winning three out of the five encounters and the Phoenix winning the remaining two.

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Despite their struggles this season, Birmingham Phoenix have done decently well in the powerplay, having a combined strike rate of 134 in the first 36 balls of the innings. Emma Lamb is at the centre of it, having scored at a run-rate of 8.7 herself, which tells a story of its own. So what are you waiting for?

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W

Great Britain

Trent Bridge, null

Icon

Trent Rockets (w)

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.68
Icon

Birmingham Phoenix (w)

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.11

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been the highest run-scorer for Trent Rockets Women in this season of The Hundred Women and has scored 204 runs from 7 innings at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 142.65. She can change the tempo of the scoring single-handedly by shifting gears, and that makes her a dangerous customer. One can trust her quality with a decent stake.

Ellyse Perry to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ellyse Perry is the top run-getter for Birmingham Phoenix Women this season so far with 194 runs from seven innings at an average of 32.33. She scored a brilliant 55 that helped her team win in their previous game against the Originals. With the legendary Australian in such fine form, it will be a wrong decision not to bet on her and bank on her experience.

Trent Rockets-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Best Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kirstie Gordon is the highest wicket-taker for the Trent Rockets Women this season so far with nine wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 7.80. She has been consistently among the wickets and that should be enough for you to trust her with a decent stake.

Emily Arlott to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Emily Arlott has been one of the lone consistent performers for the Phoenix despite their woeful campaign and has been their highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets from just six innings at an economy rate of just 7.85. Her fine form with the ball warrants her to be one of your first betting picks.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Trent Rockets-W

Trent Rockets have won two games in a row and will be highly motivated to give it their best shot to make it to the Eliminator. The Phoenix, on the other hand, don’t have much motivation left as they have already been knocked out of the tournament. Ash Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s all-round ability gives the Rockets incredible balance and depth in both the batting and bowling departments. Apart from Ellyse Perry to an extent and Emily Arlott, the Phoenix haven’t found consistency from other players. So expect the Rockets to beat the Phoenix.
  • TRR-W to Win - 1.68 (Parimatch)
  • BMP-W to Win - 2.11 (Parimatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments