Facts: Sutherland has taken 160 wickets in her T20 career at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 19.5

Alana King is one of the most consistent T20 bowlers going around, having taken 195 wickets at an average of 20.2 and a strike rate of 18.1

With 4763 runs in T20s, Ashleigh Gardner is a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game

Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Chance of Winning

For Northern Superchargers Women, Phoebe Litchfield’s fluency at the top provides the perfect platform, while Annabel Sutherland’s all-round prowess ensures balance in both departments. Skipper Hollie Armitage brings leadership and middle-order stability, and Georgia Wareham’s crafty leg-spin adds a genuine wicket-taking threat.

Trent Rockets Women, on the other hand, will be determined to bounce back from their opening defeat. Nat Sciver-Brunt remains the heartbeat of the side with her class and versatility, while Ashleigh Gardner’s explosive hitting and off-spin make her a genuine match-winner. Heather Graham offers valuable depth in the middle order. Rockets will need their star players firing to turn their fortunes around in this crucial clash.

TRR-W’s chance of winning is 44%

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 56%

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Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Tips

Take a punt on Phoebe Litchfield’s fluent stroke play to lay a solid platform, with Annabel Sutherland’s all-round impact making her a high-value pick for Northern Superchargers. Hollie Armitage’s ability to control the middle overs adds reliability, while Georgia Wareham’s wicket-taking leg-spin can be a game-changer. For the Rockets, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s class and versatility make her their biggest weapon, and Ashleigh Gardner’s explosive hitting ensures she’s never far from turning the game on its head.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets-W’s opening partnership over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Northern Superchargers-W’s opening partnership over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Match Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted a total of 27 Women’s T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning 14 games as compared to 10 wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 137/7 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 150/6.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's a 16% chance of precipitation in Nottingham during the match between Trent Rockets-W and Northern Superchargers-W.

Trent Rockets Women Player List

Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Heather Graham, Emma Jones, Natasha Wraith (wk), Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon, Cassidy McCarthy, Jodi Grewcock, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-Keeper Emma Jones Batter Alana King Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

Trent Rockets Women Team Form

In the 2024 edition of the Women’s Hundred, Trent Rockets Women secured a fourth-place finish in the standings, ending their campaign with four wins and four losses.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Holly Armitage Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers Women won three out of their eight games from The Hundred Women 2024 season, and while they had a healthy net run rate of +0.942, they missed out on qualification to the Eliminator by a solitary point, finishing fifth. They won the opening game of the 2025 season and now sit at the top of the points table.

Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Head-To-Head

Trent Rockets-W and Northern Superchargers-W have played three games against each other, with the former winning one and the latter securing two wins in those games.

Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Sophia Dunkley bring the kind of T20 impact that any side would covet, giving Northern Superchargers a strong platform in almost every outing. Since January 2023, this dynamic trio has scored at a combined strike rate of 148 in the first six overs, underlining their ability to seize control early and set the tone for the innings. So back them to do the same in the upcoming season as well.

Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Great Britain Trent Bridge, null Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Northern Superchargers (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Best Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be Trent Rockets-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 4763 runs in T20s, Ashleigh Gardner is a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game and someone who can be trusted to deliver on most occasions. She has an average of 22.89 in the format at a strike rate of 125.4, with a highest individual score of 114. So bet big on her to secure a big return.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield is a dynamic T20 batter, having scored 2699 runs at an average of 25.46 and a strike rate of 121.5 in the shortest format of the game. She has amassed nine fifties with a balls per dismissal ratio of 21.0. So what are you waiting for?

Trent Rockets-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Best Bowlers

Alana King to be Trent Rockets-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Alana King is one of the most consistent T20 bowlers going around, having taken 195 wickets at an average of 20.2 and a strike rate of 18.1. He has an economy rate of 6.7 in her T20 career, for which she will be an important asset to Trent Rockets in their pursuit of success. So go ahead, make that bet and don’t wait for scraps.

Annabel Sutherland to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Annabel Sutherland is a prolific wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game and the way he can dominate the opposition is a thing of beauty. With 160 wickets in her T20 career at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 19.5, Sutherland has emerged as a prime contender to be Northern Superchargers’s pace spearhead. So what are you waiting for?