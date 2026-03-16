Facts: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-scorer for Trent Rockets this season with 130 runs from three innings at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 154.76.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has scored 134 runs from three innings at an average of 44.66 for the Brave so far this season and is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2025 so far, with seven wickets from three games

Trent Rockets-W vs Southern Brave-W Chance of Winning

After losing their first two games, Trent Rockets delivered a strong performance against London Spirit Women to win the game by 33 runs. They will be high on confidence and hope that Nat Sciver-Brunt continues her rich vein of form and Kirstie Gordon builds on her heroics with the ball. Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round capabilities will always keep her in the game too.

On the other hand, Southern Brave Women have got absolutely nothing to worry about at the moment, given their three wins in a row and will bank on Danni Wyatt-Hodge at the top to continue being as prolific as she has been. Lauren Bell’s form with the ball and Sophie Devine’s incredible Player of the Match performance in the previous game have lifted the potency of the Brave’s bowling attack.

TRR-W’s chance of winning is 33%

SOB-W’s chance of winning is 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trent Rockets-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Tips

Betting on Sophie Devine is an absolute no-brainer. She broke the back of Northern Superchargers Women’s batting line-up with her figures of 3/15 and deservedly won the Player of the Match award.In 137 T20 innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 3753 runs at an average of 36.8. Lauren Bell has picked up seven wickets in three games so far, and her being the highest wicket-taker in the competition this season makes her a straightforward betting choice.

Trent Rockets-W vs Southern Brave-W Toss Prediction

In the 13 completed matches of The Hundred Women 2025, the split is almost even, with teams willing to bat first six times and bowl first seven times. However, the results are skewed more towards the team that bats first, with eight games won by teams defending the total and the remaining five by teams chasing.

Weather Report

With just a 25% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are very less chances of the 15th game of The Hundred Women being affected by rain interruptions. 82% cloud cover promises some help for the new ball bowlers.

Trent Rockets-W Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Jones, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-Keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Jodi Grewcock Batter Alana King Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Emma Jones Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

Trent Rockets-W Team Form

Trent Rockets Women had lost their first two games of the season, but a strong performance against London Spirit Women saw them return to winning ways and get their first points on the board. They are currently in 6th place with 4 points and an NRR of -0.143.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danny Wyatt-Hodge Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave Women have had a fantastic start to The Hundred Women 2025 season with three wins from three games. They are placed at the top of the points table with 12 points and an NRR of +0.863.

Trent Rockets-W vs Southern Brave-W Head-To-Head

Southern Brave Women just edge out Trent Rockets Women when it comes to head-to-head between the two teams, winning two out of the three encounters, with the Rockets winning just one.

Trent Rockets-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Odds

Trent Rockets-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, and Nat Sciver-Brunt at the top of their batting order, the Trent Rockets are one of the strongest teams in The Women's Hundred. Their collective powerplay strike rate of 145 over the last three years shows the kind of dominance you can expect from them. Back them to perform well.

Trent Rockets-W Great Britain Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null Trent Rockets (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Southern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has propelled herself to 4th place in the leading run-scorers of The Hundred Women 2025 with a fine half-century in her previous game against London Spirit Women. She is also the highest run-scorer for the Rockets this season with 130 runs from three innings at an outstanding average of 65 and a brilliant strike rate of 154.76. Her reliability makes her a great choice to place a bet on.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Southern Brave Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has continued her rich vein of form with a quickfire 43 in her previous game and is now the third-highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025 with 134 runs from three innings at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 138.14. She has been prolific enough to warrant being a straightforward betting choice.

Trent Rockets-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kirstie Gordon was simply sensational in her spell against London Spirit Women as she bagged incredible figures of 4/15, helping the Rockets win comfortably by 33 runs. Her X factor and ability to fox the batters with her left-arm spin make her an interesting betting choice.

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lauren Bell has been on top of the wicket-taking charts so far this season with seven wickets from just three innings at an economy rate of 7.11. She can swing the new ball and also rush the batters with pace, and one should make full use of her red-hot form with a decent stake.