Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Prediction
TRER
43%
Chance of Winning
MAN
57%
Parimatch
Great Britain
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- Nat Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-scorer for Trent Rockets in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, having scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33 at a strike rate of 151.16
- Beth Mooney has been the highest run-scorer for the Originals this season so far with 108 runs from five innings
- Mahika Gaur won the Player of the Match award for her brilliant figures of 2/10 against Welsh Fire Women
Trent Rockets-W vs Manchester Originals-W Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets Women, with just one win from their first four matches, will be aiming to revive their campaign and stay in the mix for the knockout stages. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner’s explosive all-round ability is central to their hopes, while Nat Sciver-Brunt’s class and experience provide stability with both bat and ball. Emma Jones adds potency with the new ball, and Kirstie Gordon’s left-arm spin offers control and wicket-taking threat in the middle overs, giving the Rockets the tools to mount a strong challenge.
Manchester Originals Women, with three wins from their opening five games, come into this contest with momentum on their side. Captain Beth Mooney’s consistency at the top has anchored their batting, while Amelia Kerr’s all-round contributions continue to make her invaluable. Sophie Ecclestone’s world-class spin remains their biggest weapon with the ball, and Deandra Dottin’s power-hitting adds further firepower to the middle order. With balance across departments, the Originals will look to extend their winning run and strengthen their position in the table.
- TRT-W’s chance of winning is 43%
- MNO-W’s chance of winning is 57%
Trent Rockets-W vs Manchester Originals-W Betting Tips
Nat Sciver-Brunt is in terrific form at the moment, having scored 130 runs in the tournament this year already at an average of 43.33. You have to bet on her. Along with her, there is a good amount of money to be made if you have a solid stake on Ashleigh Gardner, who has managed 113 runs this season already. Can you not bet on Beth Mooney? That would be stupid, wouldn’t it?
Trent Rockets-W vs Manchester Originals-W Match Toss Prediction
The Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 29 Women’s T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning 14 games as compared to 12 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 135/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 150/6.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts there is a 22% chance of precipitation in the match between Trent Rockets-W and Manchester Originals-W.
Trent Rockets-W Player List
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Jones, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith
|
Batter
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Jodi Grewcock
|
Batter
|
Alana King
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Emma Jones
|
Bowler
|
Alexa Stonehouse
|
Bowler
|
Cassidy McCarthy
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets-W Team Form
Trent Rockets Women have played four games in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having won just a solitary game while losing three games already. With just four points on board and a net run rate of -0.158, things are looking too bad.
Manchester Originals-W Player List
Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Beth Mooney
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Deandra Dottin
|
All-rounder
|
Fi Morris
|
Batter
|
Alice Monaghan
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
|
Mahika Gaur
|
Bowler
Manchester Originals-W Team Form
Manchester Originals Women have played five games so far this season and have won only two out of them. With 12 points on board, they are currently at the fourth spot on the points table.
Trent Rockets-W vs Manchester Originals-W Head-To-Head
Trent Rockets Women and Manchester Originals Women have faced each other four times in the Women’s Hundred 2025, with both sides winning two games each.
Trent Rockets-W vs Manchester Originals-W Betting Odds
Manchester Originals-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Manchester Originals have a combined strike rate of 145 in the powerplay in the last couple of years, having done pretty well. With the presence of Beth Mooney, Kathryn Bryce, and Amelia Kerr, you can bank on them to deliver a giant show. So what are you afraid of? Go ahead and take a big shot at it.
Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, null
Trent Rockets (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Manchester Originals (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Trent Rockets-W vs Manchester Originals-W Best Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s best batter (Parimatch)
Nat Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-scorer for Trent Rockets in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, having scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33 at a strike rate of 151.16.She is one of the most successful batters in Women’s Hundred over the years, having scored 1097 runs at an average of 47.69 and a strike rate of 47.69. So there shouldn’t be any doubt in your mind - go ahead with the market.
Beth Mooney to be Manchester Originals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Beth Mooney has been the highest run-scorer for the Originals this season so far with 108 runs from five innings. While she hasn’t quite been as prolific as she would like, hermatch-winning knock of 70 against Oval Invincibles Womenwas enough to prove what she is capable of when she gets going. That makes her a quality option to bet on.
Trent Rockets-W vs Manchester Originals-W Best Bowlers
Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Kirstie Gordon was simply sensational in her spell against London Spirit Women as she bagged incredible figures of 4/15, helping the Rockets win comfortably by 33 runs. She has taken five wickets at an average of 16.80 this season. Her X-factor and ability to fox the batters with her left-arm spin make her an interesting betting choice.
Mahika Gaur to be Manchester Originals-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Mahika Gaur won the Player of the Match award for her brilliant figures of 2/10 against Welsh Fire Women and since then, she is on a roll. The tall pacer can generate extra bounce and also make the new ball swing, making her a dangerous proposition for the opposition. This makes her a safe option to bet on.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester Originals Women
- TRT-W to Win - 1.99 (Parimatch)
- MNO-W to Win - 1.76 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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