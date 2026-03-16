Facts: Grace Harris has scored 4553 runs in her T20 career at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 137.8

Shabnim Ismail has taken 249 wickets at an incredible average of 20.7 and a strike rate of 20.7 in her T20 career

In her short T20 career, Dean has already taken 120 wickets at an average of 19.4 and an economy rate of 6.7.

Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W Chance of Winning

Despite a shaky start to their Women’s Hundred 2025 campaign, Welsh Fire Women have the talent and experience to bounce back swiftly. With Tammy Beaumont leading from the front, they have a seasoned head guiding the charge. The explosive duo of Sophia Dunkley and Hayley Matthews adds serious firepower to the top order, while the fiery pace of Shabnim Ismail provides bite with the new ball. If their key players click in unison, Welsh Fire can pose a real threat in this encounter.

London Spirit Women, on the other hand, come into the contest with a win under their belt and growing confidence. Georgia Redmayne offers reliability at the top, Grace Harris brings raw power and match-turning ability, and captain Charlie Dean provides smart leadership and control with the ball. With Sarah Glenn adding variety to the attack, London Spirit will be eager to build on their early success and make it two in two.

WEF-W’s chance of winning is 54%

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 46%

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Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W Betting Tips

Take a punt on Tammy Beaumont as her composed presence and sharp batting instincts make her a solid pick in the betting market. Back Sophia Dunkley for some early fireworks, and don’t ignore Hayley Matthews, whose all-round capabilities can flip the game in an instant. Shabnim Ismail’s pace threat makes her a smart bowling option to wager on. With Charlie Dean’s clever captaincy and Sarah Glenn’s knack for picking up crucial wickets, there’s plenty of value to be unlocked from both camps.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire to have best partnership 1.70 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit to have best partnership 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Draw 17.25 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W Match Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 18 matches since January 2021, with chasing sides having a slight edge, winning 10 games compared to eight wins for teams batting first. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 125/7, while teams scoring around 148/6 in the first innings have typically ended up on the winning side.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there's just a 32% chance of precipitation in Cardiff during the match between Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-Keeper Emily Windsor Batter Katie George Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

Welsh Fire Women lost to London Spirit in the final of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Hundred, and started the 2025 edition with a loss against Northern Superchargers.

London Spirit Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Kira Chathli, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlotte Dean (c), Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Eva Gray, Tara Norris, Heather Knight, Abi Norgrove, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Munro, Kate Coppack, Rebecca Tyson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Grace Harris Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Danielle Gibson Batter Issy Wong All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

London Spirit Women, the winner of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Hundred, have won their opening encounter of the season against Oval Invincibles Women.

Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W Head-To-Head

Welsh Fire Women London Spirit Women have faced each other five times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former winning two games as compared to three wins by the London Spirit.

Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Imagine if your top three consists of players like Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, and Tammy Beaumont - you’ve already won a massive stake in the game. The three players have a combined strike rate of 156 in the first six of the innings since January 2022 and that is a telltale sign. Backing them to do well against London Spirit seems like a good idea.

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Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W Best Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be Welsh Fire-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most prolific batters in Women’s cricket, Tammy Beaumont brings an incredible amount of gaitey to the Welsh Fire side. In her T20 career, the England legend has amassed 5237 runs at an average of 23.8 and a strike rate of 111.2. The last three years are especially prolific as she backed her 853-run season in 2023 with 443 in 2024 and has already scored 279 in 2025. So back her to do well.

Grace Harris to be London Spirit-W’ best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris is a solid batter for Australia and has proven her worth in almost every part of the world. With 4553 runs in her T20 career at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 137.8, she has embellished her name into record books. Trust her to repeat her heroics in the upcoming clash as well.

Welsh Fire-W vs London Spirit-W Best Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire-W’ best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket and surely, the fiercest, Shabnim Ismail has taken 249 wickets at an incredible average of 20.7 and a strike rate of 20.7. For Welsh Fire alone, she has taken 17 wickets at an average of 16.1 at an economy rate of 6. So you know the value she brings to the table.

Charlie Dean to be London Spirit-W’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Charlie Dean is a fierce competitor, who knows how to make a case for herself. In her short T20 career, she has already taken 120 wickets at an average of 19.4 and an economy rate of 6.7. His strike rate of 17.3 tells you he is such a good player who should be trusted to deliver more.