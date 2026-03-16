Facts: Hayley Matthews has scored 3897 runs and picked up 179 wickets in her T20 career

Amelia Kerr has picked up 139 wickets in just 108 T20 innings and has also scored 1688 runs

Beth Mooney was the Player of the Match for her blazing knock of 70(45) against Oval Invincibles

Welsh Fire-W vs Manchester Originals-W Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire desperately need a change in their fortunes after losing both their games so far. However, they have some hope with the presence of world-class all-rounder Hayley Matthews and the experience of Tammy Beaumont in the top order. Freya Davies and Katie Levick have been impressive with the ball and give the Fire some positivity.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals Women will hope for Beth Mooney to continue her rich vein of form. The all-round brilliance of Amelia Kerr and Deandra Dottin in the middle-order gives them incredible balance and flexibility in the batting and bowling departments.

WEF-W’s chance of winning is 53%

MNO-W’s chance of winning is 47%

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Welsh Fire-W vs Manchester Originals-W Betting Tips

Hayley Matthews has scored a staggering 3897 runs in 169 T20 innings and has taken as many as 179 wickets at an economy rate of just 7.01. Such incredible numbers make her an absolute no-brainer to place your bets on. Amelia Kerr is another quality all-rounder who bats in the top order and has already picked up four wickets this season in three innings at an economy rate of 5.90, making her a straightforward betting choice.

Welsh Fire-W vs Manchester Originals-W Toss Prediction

In the nine completed games of The Women’s Hundred 2025, teams have slightly been in favor of chasing as that decision has been taken five times after winning the toss. However, six out of nine wins have come from the teams that have batted first. So it is likely that whoever wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

With just an 11% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are high chances of the 12th game of Women’s Hundred going ahead without any rain interruptions.

Welsh Fire-W Player List

Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Sophia Dunkley, Katie George, Katie Levick, Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-Keeper Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Emily Windsor All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Katie George Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Welsh Fire-W Team Form

Welsh Fire Women have lost both their games this season so far and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. The runners-up of the previous season of The Hundred Women find themselves with no points and an NRR of -1.225.

Manchester Originals-W Player List

Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-Keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Fi Morris Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals-W Team Form

Manchester Originals Women have played three games so far this season and have managed to win just one, against Oval Invincibles Women by 2 runs. They have 4 points on the board and find themselves in 5th place with an NRR of -0.286.

Welsh Fire-W vs Manchester Originals-W Head-To-Head

Welsh Fire Women and Manchester Originals Women have faced each other thrice in the history of The Hundred Women, with the Fire emerging victorious on two occasions and the Originals winning just the solitary encounter.

Welsh Fire-W vs Manchester Originals-W Betting Odds

Manchester Originals-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Beth Mooney, Evelyn Jones, and Amelia Kerr being the top three for Manchester Originals in the upcoming edition of Women’s Hundred, the franchise have a massive headstart. Take into account their performance in the T20 leagues around the world in the last three years, you can see a clear pattern emerging. They have a combined strike rate of 157 in the first six overs and that’s why betting on them is a good idea.

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Welsh Fire-W vs Manchester Originals-W Best Batters

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews was the top scorer for Welsh Fire in the previous edition of The Hundred Women with 198 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33. While she hasn’t quite hit her straps yet this season, she remains a dangerous batter at the top of the order and a great choice to place a bet on.

Beth Mooney to be Manchester Originals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney has been the highest run-scorer for the Originals this season so far with 97 runs from three innings. Her Player of the Match performance came against Oval Invincibles Women, where she scored 70 off just 45 balls and helped her team win. She will be a quality betting pick.

Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Bowlers

Freya Davies to be Welsh Fire-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Freya Davies has been the standout bowler for the Fire so far this season with 4 wickets from two games at an economy rate of 7.05, including fine figures of 3/16 from her 19 deliveries against London Spirit Women. She will be a safe betting option.

Amelia Kerr to be Manchester Originals-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amelia Kerr has been the pick of the bowlers for the Originals this season so far. In 3 innings, she has picked up 4 wickets at an economy rate of just 5.90. Her ability to pick up big wickets with her wrist spin makes her a great betting choice.