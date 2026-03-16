Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W Match Prediction
WELF
39%
Chance of Winning
SBR
61%
Parimatch
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 8.08
- Matthews has already taken seven wickets in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred at an average of 10.14
- Sophie Devine has scored 9222 runs at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 126.6
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W Chance of Winning
Welsh Fire Women, still searching for their first victory after five straight defeats, will be desperate to turn things around and salvage pride in front of their home crowd. Their hopes rest heavily on the impact of Hayley Matthews, who has been their standout performer with seven wickets at an impressive average of 10.14. Beyond Matthews, Fire will need greater support across departments to challenge a dominant opponent.
For Southern Brave Women, the worry is far too less. Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been in superb form, sitting third on the run charts with 164 runs at an average of 32.80, while Laura Wolvaardt has added consistency and class by becoming the second-highest run-scorer for her side. Their batting firepower is complemented by the brilliance of Lauren Bell, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets at a miserly average of 8.08, giving the Brave a cutting edge with the ball.
- WEF-W’s chance of winning is 39%
- SOB-W’s chance of winning is 61%
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-WW Betting Tips
Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the obvious pick in this contest, sitting third on the run-scoring charts with 164 runs at an average of 32.80 - you simply have to back her. Alongside her, Laura Wolvaardt offers excellent value, with 140 runs at a superb average of 46.66 and a healthy strike rate of 128.44, making her a banker for consistency. And if you’re looking for a smart outside punt, Hayley Matthews from Welsh Fire, with seven wickets at 10.14, is well worth considering as a potential game-changer.
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W Match Toss Prediction
The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 21 Women’s T20 matches, with teams battingfirst winning nine times compared to 12 wins for the chasing sides, suggesting a slight advantage for teams batting second. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 122/7, while teams setting a target generally need around 145/6 to feel safe.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts there is a 22% chance of precipitation in the match between Welsh Fire-W and Southern Brave-W.
Welsh Fire Women Player List
Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Georgia Elwiss, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips, Beth Langston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Batter
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Emily Windsor
|
All-rounder
|
Katie George
|
Bowler
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Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Women Team Form
Welsh Fire Women have lost all five games in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred 2025, sitting at the bottom of the table.
Southern Brave-W Player List
Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr
Predicted Playing XI
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Freya Kemp
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Tilly Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
Southern Brave-W Team Form
Southern Brave Women have had a flawless start to their The Hundred Women 2025 season so far, with five wins from as many games. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and an NRR of +0.703.
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W Head-To-Head
Welsh Fire-W and Southern Brave-W have faced each other seven times in the Women’s Hundred 2025, with the former winning three games as compared to three wins by Southern Brave. Welsh Fire Women Won by nine wickets in their previous head-to-head encounter.
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Odds
Southern Brave-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women are the most dominant side in the powerplay this season, having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in 2025, and that automatically translated to success for their side. The likes of Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sophie Devine have ensured things have moved pretty well for them. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens, null
Welsh Fire (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Southern Brave (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Batters
Sophia Dunkley to be Welsh Fire Women’s best batter (Parimatch)
Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 95 runs at an average of 23.75. One of the most successful batters in the Hundred over the years, scoring 946 runs at an average of 31.53 at a strike rate of 129.76, with six half-centuries in the league. You have all the reasons to bank on her to deliver.
Sophie Devine to be Southern Brave-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Sophie Devine is a legend of the sport and one can understand the true impact from the fact that she is the third-highest run-scorer in Women’s T20s - managing 9222 runs at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 126.6. Devine has scored 513 runs in Women’s Hundred at an average of 23.31. So there is a clear pattern to her success and we need to back her to deliver.
Welsh Fire-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Bowlers
Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)
One of the most successful all-rounders in the format, Hayley Matthews has already taken seven wickets in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred at an average of 10.14. That is as good as it gets. So you need to have a decent stake in her performance and expect her to deliver big.
Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Lauren Bell is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having taken 12 wickets at an average of 8.08 and an economy rate of 5.87. That is some record, no? In her Women’s 100 career, Bell has taken 53 wickets at an average of 15.67, making her indispensable in a way. So there is nothing to worry about.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave Women
- WEF-W to Win - 2.47 (Parimatch)
- SOB-W to Win - 1.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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