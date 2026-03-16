Facts: In six innings, Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 166 runs at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 146.42

Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 179 runs at an average of 29.83

Hayley Matthews has taken 11 wickets in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred at an average of 9.90

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire Women have been on the firing line consistently this season, having won just one game in six attempts. Barring Hayley Matthews, who has taken 11 wickets this season, there aren’t a lot of magical additions to the side this season. It has cost them both home and away and don’t be surprised if they face another humongous loss in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women have some solid players in the form of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, and Kristie Gordon. All three of them have delivered magic this season, but overall, results haven’t come their way the way they should have. Then what is awaiting them this season? The upcoming game will give a very good answer.

WEF-W’s chance of winning is 41%

TRT-W’s chance of winning is 59%

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Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Tips

Bet on Nat Sciver-Burnt. One of the most celebrated all-rounders in the history of the sport, she is right on money this season. While picking your bets, you can’t miss betting on Hayley Matthews, who has taken 11 wickets already. Jess Jonassen commands a significant stake in her performance, too, as we navigate through this market.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire-W’s opening partnership over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets-W’s opening partnership over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Toss Prediction

The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted a total of 22 Women’s T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning nine games as compared to 12 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 121/7, whereas the average first innings winning score is 145/6.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 17% chance of precipitation in the match between Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women in Cardiff.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Georgia Elwiss, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips, Beth Langston

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-Keeper Emily Windsor All-rounder Katie George Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

Welsh Fire Women have won just a solitary game in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, staying just above equally disappointing Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Trent Rockets-W Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Jones, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Natasha Wraith Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Jodi Grewcock Batter Alana King Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eleanor Threkeld Wicket-Keeper Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

Trent Rockets-W Team Form

Trent Rockets Women have secured just two wins in six games in this year’s Women’s Hundred, which has currently placed them at fifth position on the points table. They have an NRR of -0.106.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Head-To-Head

Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women have faced each other four times in the Women’s Hundred, both winning two games each.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Betting Odds

Welsh Fire Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Purely on a case-by-case basis, Trent Rockets have done well this season in the power play, but Welsh Fire Women have a top four that precedes the reputation. They have a combined powerplay strike rate of 148.12 in the last three years which tells you enough about them and their strength in the tournament. So worry not - go ahead and make the most of it.

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Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be Welsh Fire Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 179 runs at an average of 29.83. One of the most successful batters in the Hundred over the years, scoring 1030 runs at an average of 32.18 at a strike rate of 129.76, with seven half-centuries in the league. You have all the reasons to bank on her to deliver.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nat Sciver-Brunt couldn’t do much in her previous outing, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the fact that she has been the seventh-highest run-scorer in the competition so far and the highest for the Rockets. In six innings, she has scored 166 runs at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 146.42. One must definitely back her to come good and bet a decent stake on her.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Best Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the most successful all-rounders in the format, Hayley Matthews has already taken 11 wickets in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred at an average of 9.90. Tell me about dominance. In her Women’s Hundred career, she has taken 36 wickets at an average of 17.16 - so back her to repeat the same in the upcoming match.

Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kairstie Gordon has been the pick of the bowlers for the Rockets this season, with seven wickets from six innings at an average of 17.71. Her left-arm spin often bamboozles batters, and that makes her an underrated but reliable betting pick.