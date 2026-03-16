Facts: Ibrahim Zadran, with his century against England, became the youngest player in the world to score a century in both the Champions Trophy and the World Cup.

Only twice have batsmen scored more than 150 runs in Champions Trophy history with both times coming in this edition - Ben Duckett (165) vs Australia and Ibrahim Zadran (177) vs England.

Afghanistan vs Australia Chance of Winning

Afghanistan are staying true to their tag of the dark horses in the tournament. They overcame their initial setback against South Africa by handing England an 8-run defeat with Ibrahim Zadran posting a record knock of 177 runs. They started slowly, but the middle order supported the young opener while Azmatullah Omarzai took the first 5-wicket haul of the tournament to close out the win.

Australia started the event in style, with a record chase over England. Their qualification chances, however, took a hit with their game against South Africa getting washed out without a ball being bowled. With the Proteas ahead of the Aussies on net run rate, the team needs to avoid defeat in order to guarantee a ticket to the semi-final.

Afghanistan Chance of Winning - 21%

Australia Chance of Winning - 79%

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Afghanistan vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The two games played in Lahore in the 2025 Champions Trophy have been high scoring with an average of over 337 runs scored per inning. All four innings have seen scores above 300 and hence, we’re expecting another high-scoring match when Afghanistan and Australia play each other.

Ibrahim Zadran set a new record of being the youngest player in the world to post a century in both the World Cup and the Champions Trophy en route to his 177-run knock against England. We’re expecting him to go big once again against an off-colour Aussie bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan to score over 43.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.46 Bet on Batery A hundred to be scored in the match 1.77 Bet on Batery Australia to score over 25.5 runs in the first 5 overs 1.34 Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

It is a batting-friendly wicket in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Afghanistan managed to defend their total against England while Australia successfully chased down a 350+ target earlier in the tournament against the English side. With the pitch favouring batters and dew likely to come in late in the day, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Lahore is expecting heavy rain around noon but it is likely to go away by the time the match is scheduled to begin. The temperature is likely to be in the late teens during match hours and we’re expecting a full game to be played.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Sediqullah Atal Batter Rahmat Shah Allrounder Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Allrounder Mohammad Nabi Allrounder Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Rashid Khan Allrounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have won three of the last four games in ODI cricket. The only loss in that period came against South Africa in their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Travis Head Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Alex Carey Allrounder Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Sean Abbott Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Aaron Hardie Allrounder

Australia Team Form

Australia have lost three of the last five games they’ve played with one match getting abandoned. They’ve only won once since 4th November 2024, a period of 6 ODI matches.

Afghanistan vs Australia Head to Head

Australia and Afghanistan have faced each other four times in ODI cricket with the team from Down Under winning all the games. The last time the two sides met was in the Indian subcontinent when the Aussies won by 3 wickets.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 0

Australia: 4

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Afghanistan vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better powerplay in Lahore

Despite Ibrahim Zadran’s heroics in the second game, none of the other Afghanistan batters supported him at the start of the innings. They were languishing at 39/3 after the first 10 overs. It was a similar story in the game against South Africa where they lost 2 wickets with the score at 38 runs. Australia, on the other hand, scored 76 runs in the powerplay despite losing two wickets in their only game of the tournament so far. We’re backing the Aussies to have the better score in the powerplay overs in the game against the Afghans.

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Afghanistan vs Australia Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s top batsman

Young opening batter Ibrahim Zadran scored a sensational 177 against England in a virtual knockout game. The 23-year-old has scored 129 runs in the only game he has played against Australia. He averages over 51 in ODI cricket and we’re expecting him to go big in Lahore.

Matthew Short to be Australia’s top batsman

Australian opening batter Matthew Short scored a half-century in the team’s first game of the tournament. The second match was washed out and he’ll be eager to build on his knock in the opening game in a virtual quarter-final against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Australia Top Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

The leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 6 wickets in the first two games is our pick to be the best bowler against Australia. In the previous match in Lahore, Azmatullah Omarzai took a 5-wicket haul, taking dismissals in each of his three spells - at the start, in the middle overs, as well as in the death overs.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Aussie leg spinner Adam Zampa began the tournament well with figures of 2/64 in his quota of 10 overs. In a high-scoring game, the 32-year-old took two crucial wickets and restricted the English from posting an unassailable target. Zampa has taken 4 wickets in two games against the Afghans, a total we expect him to add to in Lahore.