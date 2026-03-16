AFG vs ENG Match Prediction, Odds and Tips – ICC Champions Trophy 2025, 26 Feb
AFG
28%
Chance of Winning
ENG
72%
Odi
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- The two teams have only faced each other in ICC Cricket World Cups, playing in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 editions.
- Ben Duckett put up his highest score in ODI cricket when he scored 165 runs in the previous match.
Afghanistan vs England Chance of Winning
Afghanistan’s run of three wins in a row came to an end against South Africa in the opening match of the Champions Trophy. They failed in both departments as their bowlers allowed the opposition to score 315 runs. The batters failed to get going with only Rahmat Shah coming out of that inning with his head held high.
England, despite powering through to 351 runs courtesy of Ben Duckett’s 165, lost to Australia. In a batting-friendly wicket, the English bowlers had no answer to the Aussie middle order which chased the target down with 5 wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. They will need to fix their bowling in the middle overs if they are to go deep in the competition.
- Afghanistan Chance of Winning - 28%
- England Chance of Winning - 72%
Afghanistan vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Lahore stayed true to its batting-friendly nature in the first match played there in the Champions Trophy. A total of 707 runs were scored in the game between Australia and England, which added to three other 300-plus scores in the two games played there prior to the multinational event. We're expecting yet another high-scoring match when Afghanistan and England play each other.
Ben Duckett is in the form of his life, having scored his highest ever score of 165 against Australia, an innings laced with 17 fours and three maximums. In his short ODI career of just 20 matches, the 30-year-old has scored three hundreds and six fifties, averaging over 52 so far. We’re expecting him to go big against the Afghans and help his team get off the mark in the tournament.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England to score more fours
A hundred to be scored in the match
England to have a better opening partnership
Afghanistan vs England Match Toss Prediction
It is a batting-friendly wicket in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first match of the tournament at the venue saw England and Australia indulge in a run-fest with the latter chasing down a target of 352 runs with 5 wickets in hand. Three of the last four games have been won by teams chasing and hence, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to send the opposition to bat first.
Weather Report
Lahore is expected to see a bit of downpour with a 10% chance during the day. It is also forecast to be windy with winds of 10 to 12 km per hour likely to blow throughout the match while the mercury should indicate mid twenties with it following the movement of the sun and going down as the hours pass.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Rahmat Shah
|
Allrounder
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi
|
Batter
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Allrounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Allrounder
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
Allrounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
Allrounder
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have lost just once in their last five games with three wins and one match getting called off. Their only loss in that period was the defeat in the opening match of the tournament against South Africa in Karachi.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Jos Buttler (c), Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
Allrounder
|
Brydon Carse
|
Allrounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England have lost all five of their games in ODI cricket with their most recent loss coming despite a batting masterclass at the same venue. Their last win in the format came back in November last year when they defeated West Indies.
Afghanistan vs England Head to Head
England and Afghanistan have faced each other just thrice in ODI cricket. The English are ahead in the head-to-head with two wins in three games. Afghanistan won the most recent game between the two sides and will be aiming to level the score in Lahore.
Head to Head
Afghanistan: 1
England: 2
Draw: 0
No Result: 0
Afghanistan vs England Betting Odds
Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs
Despite the batting exploits of the team, they both lost wickets early in their respective innings in the opening matches. Afghanistan openers scored 16 runs before losing their first wicket while England could only manage 13 before losing Phil Salt. Both the teams lost two wickets each in the first 10 overs. Afghanistan managed to take one wicket with the ball while England bowlers got early breakthroughs against the Aussies, taking 2 wickets in the first powerplay. Hence, we’re expecting 4 or more wickets combined to fall in the powerplay overs in the match.
Afghanistan vs England
Odi
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Afghanistan vs England Top Batters
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batsman
Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to get going against South Africa, losing his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after scoring just 10 runs. The 23-year-old, however, is the team’s top scorer in the last 8 games, having 363 runs. We’re backing him to be the team’s best batter in Lahore.
Ben Duckett to be England’s top batsman
30-year-old Ben Duckett continued his good form with a 165-run knock against the mighty Aussies in the opening encounter, staying on the crease till the 48th over after opening the innings. He was England’s top run-scorer in the 3-match series in India and we are expecting him to go big once again against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs England Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler
With 15 wickets in 7 matches, Rashid Khan has been the Afghans’ best bowler in that period. Despite returning empty handed and being expensive in the opening encounter, the 26-year-old’s economy in that period stands at just 3.87. We’re expecting him to trouble the English batters when they face off in Lahore.
Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler
37-year-old Adil Rashid was England’s best bowler against Australia. He conceded just 47 runs and even bowled a maiden in his quota of 10 overs despite the opponents scoring over 350 runs. He took 1 wicket and could have had another if Archer had not dropped a catch to give Alex Carey a lifeline.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- Afghanistan to Win - 3.00 (Parimatch)
- England to Win - 1.39 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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