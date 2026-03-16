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AFG vs ENG Match Prediction, Odds and Tips – ICC Champions Trophy 2025, 26 Feb

AFG

28%

Chance of Winning

ENG

72%

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1.30
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1.30
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Gaddafi Stadium

England takes on Afghanistan as both teams’ hunt for their first win in the 2025 Champions Trophy continues. The match is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 2:30 PM IST on 26th February.

Facts:

  • The two teams have only faced each other in ICC Cricket World Cups, playing in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 editions.
  • Ben Duckett put up his highest score in ODI cricket when he scored 165 runs in the previous match.

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Afghanistan vs England Chance of Winning

Afghanistan’s run of three wins in a row came to an end against South Africa in the opening match of the Champions Trophy. They failed in both departments as their bowlers allowed the opposition to score 315 runs. The batters failed to get going with only Rahmat Shah coming out of that inning with his head held high.

England, despite powering through to 351 runs courtesy of Ben Duckett’s 165, lost to Australia. In a batting-friendly wicket, the English bowlers had no answer to the Aussie middle order which chased the target down with 5 wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. They will need to fix their bowling in the middle overs if they are to go deep in the competition.

  • Afghanistan Chance of Winning - 28%
  • England Chance of Winning - 72%

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Afghanistan vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lahore stayed true to its batting-friendly nature in the first match played there in the Champions Trophy. A total of 707 runs were scored in the game between Australia and England, which added to three other 300-plus scores in the two games played there prior to the multinational event. We're expecting yet another high-scoring match when Afghanistan and England play each other.

Ben Duckett is in the form of his life, having scored his highest ever score of 165 against Australia, an innings laced with 17 fours and three maximums. In his short ODI career of just 20 matches, the 30-year-old has scored three hundreds and six fifties, averaging over 52 so far. We’re expecting him to go big against the Afghans and help his team get off the mark in the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds

England to score more fours

1.50
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A hundred to be scored in the match

1.90
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England to have a better opening partnership

1.72
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Afghanistan vs England Match Toss Prediction

It is a batting-friendly wicket in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first match of the tournament at the venue saw England and Australia indulge in a run-fest with the latter chasing down a target of 352 runs with 5 wickets in hand. Three of the last four games have been won by teams chasing and hence, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to send the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

Lahore is expected to see a bit of downpour with a 10% chance during the day. It is also forecast to be windy with winds of 10 to 12 km per hour likely to blow throughout the match while the mercury should indicate mid twenties with it following the movement of the sun and going down as the hours pass.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran

Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Wicketkeeper

Sediqullah Atal

Batter

Rahmat Shah

Allrounder

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Batter

Azmatullah Omarzai

Allrounder

Mohammad Nabi

Allrounder

Gulbadin Naib

Allrounder

Rashid Khan

Allrounder

Noor Ahmed

Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have lost just once in their last five games with three wins and one match getting called off. Their only loss in that period was the defeat in the opening match of the tournament against South Africa in Karachi.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Ben Duckett

Batter

Jamie Smith

Wicketkeeper

Joe Root

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Jos Buttler

Batter

Liam Livingstone

Allrounder

Brydon Carse

Allrounder

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Mark Wood

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

England Team Form

England have lost all five of their games in ODI cricket with their most recent loss coming despite a batting masterclass at the same venue. Their last win in the format came back in November last year when they defeated West Indies.

Afghanistan vs England Head to Head

England and Afghanistan have faced each other just thrice in ODI cricket. The English are ahead in the head-to-head with two wins in three games. Afghanistan won the most recent game between the two sides and will be aiming to level the score in Lahore.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 1

England: 2

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Afghanistan vs England Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

Despite the batting exploits of the team, they both lost wickets early in their respective innings in the opening matches. Afghanistan openers scored 16 runs before losing their first wicket while England could only manage 13 before losing Phil Salt. Both the teams lost two wickets each in the first 10 overs. Afghanistan managed to take one wicket with the ball while England bowlers got early breakthroughs against the Aussies, taking 2 wickets in the first powerplay. Hence, we’re expecting 4 or more wickets combined to fall in the powerplay overs in the match.

Afghanistan vs England

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Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

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Afghanistan

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Afghanistan vs England Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batsman

Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to get going against South Africa, losing his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after scoring just 10 runs. The 23-year-old, however, is the team’s top scorer in the last 8 games, having 363 runs. We’re backing him to be the team’s best batter in Lahore.

Ben Duckett to be England’s top batsman

30-year-old Ben Duckett continued his good form with a 165-run knock against the mighty Aussies in the opening encounter, staying on the crease till the 48th over after opening the innings. He was England’s top run-scorer in the 3-match series in India and we are expecting him to go big once again against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs England Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

With 15 wickets in 7 matches, Rashid Khan has been the Afghans’ best bowler in that period. Despite returning empty handed and being expensive in the opening encounter, the 26-year-old’s economy in that period stands at just 3.87. We’re expecting him to trouble the English batters when they face off in Lahore.

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

37-year-old Adil Rashid was England’s best bowler against Australia. He conceded just 47 runs and even bowled a maiden in his quota of 10 overs despite the opponents scoring over 350 runs. He took 1 wicket and could have had another if Archer had not dropped a catch to give Alex Carey a lifeline.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

England

The bookmakers have put England as the outright favourites to win the match. Afghanistan won the last match between the two sides, but we are going with the odds and backing England to defeat the Afghans.
  • Afghanistan to Win - 3.00 (Parimatch)
  • England to Win - 1.39 (Parimatch)
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