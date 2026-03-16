Facts: The only bilateral series played between Afghanistan and South Africa saw the Asian nation end up on the winning side with 2 wins against 1.

Afghanistan are making their debut in the Champions Trophy while South Africa won the inaugural edition.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Afghanistan are making their Champions Trophy debut, having not played in the previous 8 editions. In their last ICC tournament - the 2023 Cricket World Cup, they posted wins over traditional bigwigs England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. They are capable of pulling off an upset against any side on their day and are one of the dark horses of the tournament.

South Africa are ranked fifth in the ODI rankings and are capable of ending their 27-year drought of not winning an ICC tournament. The only time they won an ICC event was the inaugural Champions Trophy back in 1998. Temba Bavuma’s side may not be the outright favourites for the title, but they certainly have the pedigree to go deep. They have a packed bowling attack in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Keshav Maharaj, but will need their batters to play well to go all the way.

Afghanistan Chance of Winning - 29%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 71%

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Afghanistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The two matches South Africa played in Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy saw them lose only 11 wickets in total. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost 2, 6, and 5 wickets in their previous 6 games. The five matches that the two teams have played against each other see an average of under 13.5 wickets. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.79 for under 16.5 wickets to fall in the match and going by the historic record between the two teams, that’s seems like a safe option.

South Africa’s big-hitting batter, Heinrich Klaasen, comes into the tournament after impressing in the three-game home ODI series against Pakistan. He posted scores of 81, 97, and 86 despite the hosts losing all games. The 33-year-old is given odds of 1.83 to score over 29.5 runs on Parimatch and we find that pretty tempting.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to score more fours 1.42 Bet on Batery A hundred to be scored in the match 1.73 Bet on Batery Afghanistan to lose fewer than 9.5 wickets in the match 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The first match at the National Stadium in Karachi saw New Zealand post 320 runs and defend their total with ease. However, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to field first. The two games prior to the Champions Trophy that were played in the revamped ground saw the teams chasing, end up on the winning side. Despite the result of the tournament opener, we believe the teams will want to bowl first.

Weather Report

Karachi is expected to be cloudy on 21st February with a 10% chance of rain during the day. We should see a complete game play out. The temperature is forecast to hover between 23 and 28 degrees celsius during match hours.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Rahmat Shah Allrounder Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Allrounder Mohammad Nabi Allrounder Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Rashid Khan Allrounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler Nangeyalia Kharote Allrounder

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan come into the match having won the series against Zimbabwe 2-0. They have lost just once in their last five games. While they lost their previous game to South Africa, they won the series 2-1.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper Aiden Markram Allrounder David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Allrounder Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa come into the tournament having lost both of their games in the tri-series in Pakistan. Prior to that, they were handed a 3-0 whitewash at home by the men in green. Their winless run stretches to October 2024, a period where they played 6 matches with their last win coming against Ireland in Abu Dhabi.Dhabi.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other just five times in one-day cricket. South Africa won the first two games, but the recent series in Sharjah saw them lose 2-1. Their win over Afghanistan in the third ODI of the series was just a consolation but it also helped them edge ahead in the head-to-head record.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 2

South Africa: 3

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have the better opening partnership

In five matches that South Africa and Afghanistan have faced against each other, the African nation has had the better opening partnership on four occasions. The only time that Afghanistan put up a higher score for the first wicket was in Sharjah in September last year when they scored 88 runs in comparison to the Proteas’ 73. Team South Africa’s openers have averaged nearly 60 runs before their partnership was broken in that period while Afghanistan have posted an average score of 39 runs in the five games. Hence, we’re expecting the 1998 Champions Trophy winners to record a higher score for the opening wicket than Afghanistan with odds of 1.70 on Parimatch for the prediction.

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Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s top batsman

Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz averages over 50 in his last 7 games, having scored 353 runs in that period. The 23-year-old has played four matches against South Africa and already scored a hundred and a fifty. We’re expecting him to post a big score in the match.

Heinrich Klaasen to be South Africa’s top batsman

With 351 runs in his last four games for the Proteas, Heinrich Klaasen is their most in-form batter in ODI cricket. He has scored more than 80 runs in each of the four games he has played since January 2024. With South Africa fielding a relatively inexperienced batting line-up, the 33-year-old is expected to shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Leg spinner Rashid Khan has taken 15 wickets in his previous 6 games, bowling at an economy rate of just 3.5 runs per over. Despite playing just four games against South Africa, the 26-year-old has taken a 5-wicket haul against them. He is expected to take advantage of the spinning track in Karachi and emerge as the team’s best bowler.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

South Africa’s pacer Marco Jansen took six wickets in the last three games he played to emerge as the team’s leading wicket-taker in the series against Pakistan. The 24-year-old left-armer is yet to play against Afghanistan while this will be his first game in Pakistan, but we’re expecting him to do well in the team’s first Champions Trophy match.