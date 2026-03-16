Facts: England have managed just two wins in the last 10 matches played between the two sides.

Adil Rashid is the only active player to have taken 50 or more wickets in games involving the two teams.

Australia vs England Chance of Winning

2-time champions Australia begin their campaign with a difficult Group B tie against England. The reigning world champions will be without Marcus Stoinis who announced his retirement ahead of the tournament while they will miss Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh due to injury. Given their pedigree, we’re expecting them to be in the running for the trophy, but they don’t seem like the formidable Australia of old.

Having won the ODI World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup twice, the Champions Trophy remains the only ICC trophy eluding England. They have lost eight of the 11 matches they have played since the start of 2024. The English, however, have had good luck with injuries and bring a full-strength side to Pakistan to get their hands on the elusive title.

Australia Chance of Winning - 58%

England Chance of Winning - 42%

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Australia vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lahore played hosts for two games in the tri-series after its revamp. Three of the four innings played saw scores above 300, highlighting the batting friendly nature of the wicket. We're expecting a high-scoring match when Australia and England face-off.

England's opening batter Ben Duckett scored a venture the last time the two sides met. Australia’s Matthew Short scored a blistering fifty in the chase of the same match after rain interrupted play. We're expecting both the players to take advantage of the conditions and post a big score in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia to score more fours 1.75 Bet on Batery Ben Duckett to score over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia to lose fewer than 9.5 wickets in the match 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Only once in the last five matches played between the two teams have seen the team batting first end up on the losing side. Six of the previous 10 matches played at the venue have seen teams successfully defend their total. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Lahore is forecast to be between 16 and 22 degrees celsius. Karachi is expected to be cloudy on 21st February with a 10% chance of rain during the day. We should see a complete game play out. The temperature is forecast to hover between 23 and 28 degrees celsius during match hours.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Travis Head Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Steven Smith Batter Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Aaron Hardie Allrounder Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Sean Abbott Allrounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have lost all of their previous four matches. They recently lost both games in Sri Lanka while winning just one in three games at home against Pakistan.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicketkeeper Ben Duckett Batter Tom Banton Batter Joe Root Batter Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Batter Liam Livingstone Allrounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England have won just once in the last six matches they have played in 50-over cricket. They lost both their recent series away from home, initially against West Indies 2-1 while India handed them a 3-0 defeat in the subcontinent.

Australia vs England Head to Head

While England have won two of the last three games played between the two sides, Australia have won 8 in 10. The overall head-to-head record in one of the most often played games in ODI cricket stands at 91-65 in favour of the team from Down Under.

Head to Head

Australia: 91

England: 65

Draw: 2

No Result: 3

Australia vs England Betting Odds

Australian openers to outperform the English in Lahore

We are expecting the 2-time Champions Trophy winners to put up a better opening stand in the match. Australia had the higher score for the first wicket in each of the last four head-to-head matches between the two teams. They averaged over 53 runs in that period in comparison to less than 35 for England. Hence, we are expecting Travis Head and Matthew Short to collectively outperform the English opening pair of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in Lahore. You can take that bet on Parimatch at odds of 1.81.

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Australia vs England Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’s top batsman

With an average of 66.5 runs in his previous 5 ODI matches, Travis Head is Australia’s most in-form batter coming into the Champions Trophy. The top order batter has scored more than a third of his runs in ODI cricket against England. He has smashed six fifties and two hundreds against them, enroute to 894 runs in 18 games.

Ben Duckett to be England’s top batsman

England’s top run-scorer in the recently concluded 3-match series in India, Ben Duckett, is our pick to be the best batsman from his team against the Aussies. The 30-year-old has scored 341 runs in his last seven ODIs at an average of nearly 50. In 5 games against Australia, he has already scored a hundred and two fifties and could add to that tally in Lahore.

Australia vs England Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

In spin-friendly wickets of Pakistan, we are expecting leg spinner Adam Zampa to do well. He is their most in-form bowler with 12 wickets in his previous 9 games. England are his favourite opponents,, having taken 34 wickets in just 16 matches against them. He took 2 wickets the last time he played the English and we’re expecting him to at least match that in Lahore.

Adil Rashid to be England’s top bowler

England’s old guard Adil Rashid is our pick to be the best bowler from the team against Australia. The 37-year-old took 7 wickets in the last three matches in the subcontinent. The leg spinner is among the top 3 wicket-takers in matches involving England and Australia highest and will be expected to be among the wickets once again.