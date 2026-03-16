Facts: Australia completed the highest successful chase in any 50-over ICC event during their win over England in their opening match of the Champions Trophy.

Josh Inglis’ 120 in Australia’s win over England was his first-ever ODI century.

Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Australia’s hunt for a record third Champions Trophy title began with a spectacular victory over England. The Aussie bowling attack were toothless as the English put up 351 runs. However, their batters stepped up despite losing early wickets in their chase. Josh Inglis anchored the innings and he got support from Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, and Glenn Maxwell as the team chased the target down with 5 wickets in hand.

Despite a relatively inexperienced line-up, South Africa began the Champions Trophy with a win. Ryan Rickelton scored a century to help the team post 315 runs in Karachi. The bowling unit worked in tandem as each of the bowlers grabbed at least a wicket to bowl the Afghans out for just 208 runs. They played well with both the bat and bowl and established themselves as one of the teams to watch out for in the tournament.

Australia Chance of Winning - 62%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 38%

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Australia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Five of the last eight innings played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have seen over 280 runs being scored with the most recent game seeing an aggregate score of 673 runs. Both Australia and South Africa come into the game on the back of a 300-plus score. Hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring score when the two sides face-off. We’re also expecting Aussie opener Travis Head to go big in the game. He has scored two fifties in the last four matches against South Africa and we’re expecting him to add to that tally in Rawalpindi.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to hit more sixes 1.75 Bet on Batery Australia to score over 52.5 runs after 10 overs 1.50 Bet on Batery A hundred to be scored in the match 1.50 Bet on Batery

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

This is the first match that will be played in Rawalpindi. The stadium historically favours teams that bowl first and four of the previous five games at the venue have also seen successful chases. We’re backing the team that wins the toss to bowl first and know the target to chase.

Weather Report

Rain is likely to play spoilsport in Rawalpindi on the day of the match. While there’s a 35% chance of rain at the start of play, the possibility doubles towards the end of the game. The temperature is expected to be in the mid to late teens during match hours providing players respite from the humidity.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Travis Head Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Alex Carey Allrounder Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Sean Abbott Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Aaron Hardie Allrounder

Australia Team Form

Australia ended their 4-match losing run in ODI cricket with a record chase against England. This was their first win in the format since November last year when they defeated Pakistan at home.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Tony de Zorzi Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Allrounder Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa ended their 6-match losing run with a victory over Afghanistan in their first game of the Champions Trophy. They had lost both of their games in the tri-series in Pakistan ahead of the victory while they had also lost 3-0 at home by the Men in Green.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have won four of the last five games they played against Australia. The Proteas lead the head-to-head record 55-51 with three matches ending in a tie as well.

Head to Head

Australia: 51

South Africa: 55

Draw: 3

No Result: 1

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Both teams’ openers to shine in Rawalpindi

The two teams have played each other seven times in ODI cricket in the last two years. South African batsmen have put together 422 runs for the first wicket in that period, at an average of over 60 runs. Australia, meanwhile, have not been as prolific, but they, too, have impressed, averaging over 46 runs per inning. We are expecting both teams’ openers to do well on Tuesday. Batery is offering odds of 1.87 for Australia to score over 29.5 runs before losing their first wicket. South Africa, meanwhile, are given odds of 1.90 to put together an opening wicket partnership of over 28.5 runs. We’re tempted by both the odds considering the historic record between the two teams.

Australia vs South Africa Odi Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now!

Australia vs South Africa Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’s top batsman

Head fell early against the English but his teammates stepped up. The top order batter, however, has the ability to win the match single-handedly as he showed against England in Nottingham last year. The 31-year-old has scored three fifties against South Africa and will be looking to go one step ahead and smash a triple-digit score in Rawalpindi.

Ryan Rickelton to be South Africa’s top batsman

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batter, Ryan Rickelton, scored a hundred in his Champions Trophy debut. He could have posted a higher score if he didn’t get run out in bizarre circumstances as his bat was in the air despite crossing the line. He scored seven fours and hit a six en route to his maiden ODI century and we’re expecting him to trouble the off-colour Aussie bowlers when they face-off on Tuesday.

Australia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Leg spinner Adam Zampa took two wickets in the opening match against England. The 32-year-old took two crucial wickets in the middle overs to prevent the English from reaching 400, which looked like a real possibility with the way they had started. He comes into the match having taken 14 wickets in his last 10 games and we’re not putting it behind him to add to that tally.

Marco Jansen to be South Africa’s top bowler

Marco Jansen was South Africa’s most economical bowler in Karachi when they beat Afghanistan by 107 runs. The 6-foot-9-inch pacer uses his height well to extract bounce from the pitches and will be key to his team’s hopes of defeating the Aussies. The 24-year-old left-armer’s best bowling figures in ODIs came against Australia in September 2023.