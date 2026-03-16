Facts: Bangladesh took 13 attempts to win their first match against India in ODI cricket - a run of 16 years without a win.

India have made the most appearances in the final of the Champions Trophy with 4. They finished runners-up in 2000 and 2017 while winning the title in 2002 and 2013.

Bangladesh vs India Chance of Winning

Bangladesh’s preparation for the Champions Trophy didn’t go as planned. They toured the West Indies in December last year and returned after losing all three of the ODI games. They look a little under-prepared for a top-tier ICC tournament such as the Champions Trophy and will need a miracle if they are to go deep.

One of the favourites for the title, team India come into the tournament in great form. They hosted England ahead of the Champions Trophy and completed a whitewash. They have reached the final four times and lifted the trophy twice already. Despite missing Jasprit Bumrah, they still possess a lethal bowling attack with their batters also showing good form.

Bangladesh Chance of Winning - 10%

India Chance of Winning - 90%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India are the only team that is playing all its matches away from Pakistan, the hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will act as India’s home ground and two new pitches have been laid for India’s games in the marquee tournament to avoid low-scoring games as were commonplace in the traditionally slow pitches in Dubai. While nobody can be sure how the wickets will play out, we’re expecting them to not be as slow as they were in the recently concluded International League T20.

We’re expecting Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to go big in the game. The 26-year-old top order batter averages over 84 in the last 6 ODI games. He comes into the tournament on the back of scores of 76 and 47 against Afghanistan in UAE in their last 2 matches. Alongside Shanto, we are expecting Indian opener Shubman Gill to do well in the team’s first game of the Champions Trophy. India’s vice-captain was the top scorer in the series against England, scoring at least a half-century in each of the three innings. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.85 for the 25-year-old to score over 37.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to have a better opening partnership @ 1.39 (Parimatch) 1.39 Bet on Parimatch Soumya Sarkar to score over 18.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Team India to hit more sixes in the match 1.30 Bet on Batery

Bangladesh vs India Match Toss Prediction

Five ODIs have been played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium since the start of last year with the teams chasing emerging victorious four times. Teams batting first have won just 40% of the matches played at the venue. Going by the historic record of the ground, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and know the target to chase.

Weather Report

There is a small chance of rain at the start of day’s play in Dubai, but we should still be able to see a full game. The temperature during the match is likely to be around the early to mid twenties with a decent gust of wind blowing through.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Mahmudallah Allrounder Jaker Ali Wicketkeeper Rishad Hossain Allrounder Nahid Rana Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Nasum Ahmed Allrounder

Bangladesh Team Form

The Tigers have lost the last four ODI matches they played ahead of the Champions Trophy. In fact, their record stands at just three wins in the nine ODIs they have played since the start of 2025.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya Allrounder Axar Patel Allrounder Washington Sundar Allrounder Harshit Rana Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India come into the tournament on the back of three consecutive wins over England at home. Prior to that, however, they had lost the ODI series in Sri Lanka 2-0. Away from home, the Indians have won only two of their previous 6 games.

Bangladesh vs India Head to Head

The Men in Blue hold a significant advantage in the head-to-head record against Bangladesh, winning 32 games and losing just 8. Interestingly, the Tigers have won three of the last five matches the two teams have played.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 8

India: 32

Draw: 0

No Result: 1

Bangladesh vs India Betting Odds

India to have the better opening partnership in Dubai

Team India have been really good with the bat at the top of the order in 50-over cricket. They average over 61 runs for the opening wicket in ODIs since 1st January, 2024. In contrast, Bangladesh have played 9 games in that period, but have managed just 23.5 runs for the first wicket. India have put together one 100+ and two 50+ stands in their six ODIs while Bangladesh have managed to cross the 50-run mark twice in their 9 innings. The 2-time Champions Trophy winners have a much better opening partnership and come into the game in better form as well. Hence, we’re backing them to outperform the Bangladeshi openers in Dubai. You can get in on the action on Parimatch at odds of 1.39.

Bangladesh vs India National teams Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.12 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 6.34 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs India Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batsman

The team captain is our pick to be the best batter from the side in Dubai. Since November 2023, Najmul Hossain Shanto has failed to cross 40 runs just thrice in 10 innings, a period where he has scored one century and three fifties. We’re expecting the 26-year-old to be among the runs once again.

Shubman Gill to be India’s top batsman

India’s opening batter Shubman Gill is one of the most in-form batters in ODI cricket right now. He scored 259 runs in the series against England. In 50 matches that he has played in the 50-over format, Gill averages over 60 runs. We’re backing the 25-year-old to go big in Dubai.

Bangladesh vs India Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Pacer Taskin Ahmed comes into the tournament as the leading wicket-taker of the 2025 Bangladesh Premier League. The 29-year-old has taken 14 wickets in the 7 ODIs he has played since January last year. He has already taken a 5-wicket haul against India and we’re expecting him to do well in Dubai as well.

Harshit Rana to be India’s top bowler

Despite playing in his first ODI series, Harshit Rana emerged as the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the series against England. He is yet to return empty-handed in any of the three games that he has played so far. The 23-year-old is expected to be one of the most prolific bowlers of the tournament, starting with the match against Bangladesh.