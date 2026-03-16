Facts: New Zealand have lost only once in the last 13 ODI games against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh posted their highest 6th wicket stand in ODI cricket against India when Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy put together 154 runs in Dubai.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Bangladesh suffered a loss in Dubai against 2-time champions India as the top order failed miserably for them. The Tigers lost five wickets in the first 10 overs and despite Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali’s heroics, could only put up 228 runs on the board. The Men in Blue, on the back of the world’s no. 1 ODI batter, Shubman Gill, chased that target down with ease. Bangladesh will be hoping a change in venue for the next two matches brings with it a change in fortunes.

New Zealand carried their impressive performance from the tour of Pakistan into the Champions Trophy. They defeated hosts Pakistan by 60 runs in the tournament opener. Will Young and Tom Latham scored centuries to help the Kiwis post 320 runs on the board, a total which the hosts never looked like chasing down. They’ll need to have an off day to let the Tigers get the better off them.

Bangladesh Chance of Winning - 16%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 84%

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been traditionally high-scoring. The venue has played host four times since 2020 with an average of over 275 runs scored per inning. Hence, we’re expecting a high-scoring game with over 250 runs for both teams.

Only one match in Rawalpindi since 2006 has seen more than 14 wickets fall with the last two games seeing a combined total of just 20 dismissals. Moreover, the last five matches played between Bangladesh and New Zealand have seen an average of just 12.8 dismissals. Hence, we are backing odds of 1.94 on Parimatch to see fewer than 15.5 wickets fall in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand to have a better opening partnership 1.49 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh to score over 17.5 runs in the first 5 overs 1.32 Bet on Batery New Zealand to hit more fours 1.40 Bet on Batery

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium slightly favours teams that bowl first, who have won 14 of 26 games played at the venue. Four of the last five matches played at the venue have been won by teams that bowled first. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

The wind is expected to pick up in the first couple of hours of the match, but will reduce as the sun goes down. While there’s a small chance of rain in Rawalpindi on the day, we’re not expecting it to impact the game. The temperature in the city is forecast to hover between 18 and 23 degrees celsius.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Allrounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Jaker Ali Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Rishad Hussain Allrounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Allrounder

Bangladesh Team Form

The Tigers have lost all of the previous five ODIs that they have played recently. Their most recent loss was the opening day loss to India in Dubai. They have won one of their last two matches in Pakistan, however, played back in September 2023.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Devon Conway Batter Kane Williamson Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Nathan Smith Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The Kiwis started the tournament with a bang, defeating hosts Pakistan with ease in the first match of the Champions Trophy. That victory was the Kiwis’ fourth consecutive win with their last loss coming in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head to Head

New Zealand have a superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh, losing an average of just 1 game in 4 attempts. They have won 33 matches while Bangladesh have emerged victorious 11 times. Bangladesh won the last time the two sides met, which was their first win in nearly 7 years.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 11

New Zealand: 33

Draw: 0

No Result: 1

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better powerplay in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh lost five wickets in the first 9 overs against India in their opening match. While we’re not expecting them to fold the same way in Rawalpindi, they’re up against a dangerous New Zealand bowling attack. The Kiwis choked the Pakistan batters in the powerplay, allowing only 22 runs to be scored while taking 2 wickets. With the bat, they scored 48 runs while losing two wickets. We’re expecting wickets to fall in the powerplay in both innings, but are backing the Kiwis to have the upper hand in the opening 10 overs in the match.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batsman

While Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto failed to post a decent score in the first match, he has an impressive record against New Zealand. In five games against the Kiwis, he has scored two fifties. Moreover, the only match he has played in Pakistan in his career saw him post a century.

Will Young to be New Zealand’s top batsman

New Zealand’s opener grabbed the bull by its horns in the first match itself, scoring 107 against Pakistan. The 32-year-old averages over 46 in his previous 10 games and has also scored 50 or more runs in four of his 8 matches against Bangladesh. We’re expecting him to go big once again in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Despite India easily chasing the target down in Dubai, Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed returned with figures of 1/36 in 9 overs. The 29-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League and we’re expecting him to deliver once again in favourable conditions in Pakistan.

Will O’Rourke to be New Zealand’s top bowler

The saying goes, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’ and Will O’Rourke generally finds a way. In his last three games in Pakistan, the pacer has taken 9 wickets including being the best bowler in the opening match. The 23-year-old uses his height well to generate bounce on the pace-friendly wickets in Pakistan and we’re expecting him to do well once again in Rawalpindi.