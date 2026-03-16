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England vs South Africa Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - ICC Champions Trophy 2025, March 1

SA

58%

Chance of Winning

ENG

42%

Parimatch

1.71
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Melbet

1.80
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.80
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Odi

National Stadium

Inaugural edition’s winners South Africa take on a deflated England side in a virtual dead rubber having already sealed their qualification to the semis. The match is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 2:30 PM IST on 1st March.

Facts:

  • England’s loss against Australia was the first time ever a team successfully chased a target over 350 in Champions Trophy history.
  • England boast of two of the top 3 run scorers in the tournament so far.

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England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

The game will have no impact on any team’s participation in the knockout stages of the tournament. England have been knocked out already with back-to-back losses while South Africa’s impressive net run rate has guaranteed them a place in the semis.

England’s bowlers failed to perform in Pakistan with only three players taking more than 1 wicket. Their batters, especially Ben Duckett and Joe Root, impressed but were let down by their teammates. While their game against Australia was abandoned, South Africa were impressive in their opening game of the tournament against Afghanistan. They posted 315 runs with four players scoring above 50 runs while their bowlers all contributed to complete a win by 107 runs.

  • England Chance of Winning - 42%
  • South Africa Chance of Winning - 58%

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England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The two matches played at the venue have seen three hundreds and seven fifties scored. The teams batting first have posted over 300 in both the matches. We’re expecting both the teams to post a big score in the match.

We’re backing the third highest run scorer of the tournament, Joe Root, to go big in the game. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.83 to score over 34.5 runs against South Africa. England have failed to score 20 or more runs for the opening wicket while the Proteas posted 28 in their only game. Hence, we’re backing South Africa to have a better opening partnership in the match and are tempted by odds of 1.79 on Parimatch for the prediction.

Match Prediction Best Odds

South Africa to have the better opening partnership

1.85
Bet on Batery

England to score over 55.5 runs after 10 overs

1.50
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A hundred to be scored in the match

1.65
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England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi has played hosts twice in the tournament so far. New Zealand won the game against hosts Pakistan after batting first while South Africa also managed to defend their target when they played Afghanistan.

Weather Report

Karachi is expected to be slightly warm during the match with the temperature expected to be between 25 and 31 degrees celsius. Players are in for a sweltering evening with humidity of 73% on match day.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Ben Duckett

Batter

Jamie Smith

Wicketkeeper

Joe Root

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Jos Buttler

Batter

Liam Livingstone

Allrounder

Brydon Carse

Allrounder

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Mark Wood

Bowler

Jofra Archer

Bowler

England Team Form

England have not won since November last year, a run of six ODI games. Despite batting well, they lost both their games, initially against Australia and most recently versus Afghanistan.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton

Wicketkeeper

Tony de Zorzi

Batter

Temba Bavuma

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen

Batter

Aiden Markram

Allrounder

David Miller

Batter

Marco Jansen

Allrounder

Wiaan Mulder

Allrounder

Keshav Maharaj

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa started the tournament with a win over Afghanistan in Karachi. Their most recent game, however, was washed out due to inclement weather.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa lead the head-to-head record against England with 34 wins in comparison to 30 for the English. The Proteas lost the first four games against them but have won three of the last four matches played between the two sides.

Head to Head

England: 30

South Africa: 34

Draw: 1

No Result: 5

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

England to have the better score in the powerplay

Despite their results, England’s batters have given their team some joy. They tend to maximise the powerplay overs, posting scores of 73 and 60 in the first two games despite losing two wickets in each match. South Africa, on the other hand, take a more conservative approach in the initial overs, evidenced by their score of 46/1 against Afghanistan in Karachi. We’re expecting the trend to continue and the English to outscore the Proteas in the opening 10 overs.

England vs South Africa

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National Stadium, Karachi

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South Africa

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1.71
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1.80
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England

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2.05
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England vs South Africa Top Batters

Ben Duckett to be England’s top batsman

The highest run scorer in the tournament, Ben Duckett, doesn’t deserve to be knocked out of the tournament prematurely. The 30-year-old scored 165 runs against Australia and backed that up with a score of 38 runs against the Afghans. We are backing him to go big in the team’s final game of the tournament.

Ryan Rickelton to be South Africa’s top batsman

Ryan Rickleton was given the man of the match award against Afghanistan in South Africa’s opening game of the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter scored his maiden century and could have posted a higher score if he was not run out. The fans couldn’t see him in action in Rawalpindi as the game against Australia was washed out, but we’re expecting to see the 28-year-old in full flow.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be England’s top bowler

Pacer Jofra Archer is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 4 wickets in the first two games. The 29-year-old comes into the match after taking 3 wickets against the Afghans and will be eager to sign off on a high against South Africa.

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s top bowler

Playing in his first game in Pakistan, Kagiso Rabada took three wickets and even bowled a maiden against Afghanistan. Against England, the pacer has taken 21 wickets in 10 matches and will be expected to be among the wickets once again.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa

England have been toothless with the ball, which has been fatal for them as they are just playing for pride. Despite fielding a relatively inexperienced side, South Africa have impressed with both the bat and ball. We’re expecting them to inflict further misery on the English in Karachi.
  • England to Win - 2.12 (Parimatch)
  • South Africa to Win - 1.71 (Parimatch)
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