Facts: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has scored 5 hundreds in ODI cricket with all of them coming in ICC tournaments - three at the 2023 World Cup and twice in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The only time that India and New Zealand have played in the final of an ICC tournament was back in the 2000 Champions Trophy final when the Kiwis won by 4 wickets.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Two of the favourites to win the tournament have lived up to the billing by setting up a tasty clash in Dubai with the winner taking the trophy home. India have won the tournament twice already, the joint-highest alongside Australia, while New Zealand are looking for their second piece of silverware, and first after 25 years.

India come into the final with a 100% record in the tournament so far and will have a spring in their step having swatted aside rivals Australia in the semi-final. Prior to the knockout stages, the Men in Blue had registered comfortable victories over Bangladesh, Pakistan, as well as New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have more miles in this tournament, having played their matches in Pakistan as well as Dubai. They started the tournament with an impressive win over hosts Pakistan before defeating Bangladesh. The Kiwis travelled to the UAE to face India, but were handed a defeat, which they put behind them to vanquish an in-form South African side to qualify for the final.

India Chance of Winning - 69%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 31%

Our Prediction

The stage was the same 25 years ago when New Zealand won their first ever ICC tournament by defeating India in the final. Revenge will be on the minds of the Men in Blue, who are backed by the bookmakers to win the trophy. While we’re expecting it to be a close encounter, we agree with the odds and are expecting India to win their record third Champions Trophy title.

India to Win - 1.45 (Parimatch)

New Zealand to Win - 2.81 (Parimatch)

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India vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The semi-final between India and Australia was the first time that we saw scores above 250 at the venue at this edition of the Champions Trophy. It is the lowest scoring venue out of all the stadiums that have seen matches played in the tournament with an average of 241 runs per inning. Hence, we’re not expecting a very high-scoring game with the aggregate score to stay under 550 runs.

The pitch for the title clash is expected to be the one where India and Pakistan played, which was dominated by the spinners. Both teams have a good spin contingent and we’re expecting wickets to fall in the game. An average of 15.75 wickets have fallen per game in Dubai, but with both teams’ batters in great form, we’re expecting this number to reduce. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.74 for the match to see fewer than 16.5 wickets and despite the historic record, we’re tempted by the odds.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to hit more sixes 1.53 Bet on Batery New Zealand to score over 18.5 runs in the first 5 overs 1.30 Bet on Batery India to score under 61.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.53 Bet on Batery

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

India have had terrible luck with the toss - losing 14 consecutive tosses, a run which began in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. New Zealand, meanwhile, have won the toss thrice already in four games they have played in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Dubai has favoured teams that chase the target with ones that bowl first winning thrice and losing just once in the four games played at the venue in the tournament so far. We expect the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat and know the target to chase down.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecast to be in the late twenties in Dubai during match hours. There is a small chance of rain, but we are expecting to see a full game. While the humidity is likely to go up as the match progresses, the wind is likely to provide some respite from the heat.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya Allrounder Axar Patel Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja Allrounder Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler

India Team Form

India are on an 8-match winning run in ODI cricket. They have won all 5 of their games in the 2025 Champions Trophy and look in imperious form.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Devon Conway Batter Kane Williamson Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Nathan Smith Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The loss to India in their final group stage match was New Zealand’s only defeat in their previous 7 games in ODI cricket. The Kiwis have won six of the previous 7 matches while they lost their previous encounter in Dubai.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

India extended their lead against New Zealand with a win earlier in the tournament. They have now registered 61 victories over the Kiwis, who have 50 wins to their name. The only time that New Zealand and India have played in an ICC tournament final was back in 2000 in the Champions Trophy when the Blackcaps won their first - and only - limited overs ICC tournament.

Head to Head

India: 61

New Zealand: 50

Draw: 1

No Result: 7

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

India to have the better opening pair in the final

It has been 65 innings since New Zealand’s openers managed a triple-digit stand in ODI cricket, a feat they managed back in February 2020. Since then, they are one of only three teams alongside Canada and Jersey to fail to cross the 100-run mark for the opening wicket. They average under 32 runs in that period and have flattered to deceive in this tournament as well.

India, on the other hand, have managed 15 century-plus stands in that period, a run of 78 games for the Men in Blue. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, India’s opening pair has posted a partnership of over 30 runs in three of their four games already. They average 10 runs more than the Kiwis this tournament and we’re expecting them to do better than the New Zealand opening pair once again.

India vs New Zealand Odi Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.424 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.90 Bet Now!

India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batsman

Virat Kohli has made a career of performing at the biggest stages. He has scored 24 fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 23 with a knock of 84 against Australia. The record-breaking top order batter comes into the match as the fourth highest run scorer of the tournament, having already smashed a century and a fifty as well.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s top batsman

Despite playing just three matches, left-hander Rachin Ravindra has raced to the top 3 in the list of the highest run scorers in the tournament. He has scored two centuries already and the only game he failed to perform was the one against India. The 25-year-old will be keen on setting the record straight against the Men in Blue.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler

The match is expected to be played on the same pitch as India v/s Pakistan where spinners ruled the roost. The wrist spinner took 3 wickets in that match out of the 5 dismissals he has to his name so far in the tournament. The last time the two sides met, Yadav returned with figures of 2/56 and we’re expecting him to excel in the final, too.

Mitchell Santner to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Matt Henry wreaked havoc the last time New Zealand played India, but Mitchell Santner was quietly impressive. The left-arm spinner bowled a maiden and took 1/41 in Dubai. The 33-year-old is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 7 dismissals to his name in just four games. With the conditions favouring spinners, we’re expecting Santner to be his team’s best bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to Win - 1.45 (Parimatch)

New Zealand to Win - 2.81 (Parimatch) The stage was the same 25 years ago when New Zealand won their first ever ICC tournament by defeating India in the final. Revenge will be on the minds of the Men in Blue, who are backed by the bookmakers to win the trophy. While we’re expecting it to be a close encounter, we agree with the odds and are expecting India to win their record third Champions Trophy title. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





