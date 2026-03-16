Facts: India are the only team to have two bowlers - Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy - that have taken a 5-wicket haul in the tournament already.

Three teams out of the four semi-finalists are unbeaten in the tournament so far with New Zealand the only exception, having lost to India in their final group stage game.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

India have a 100% record in the tournament so far and come into the match as the favourites to qualify for the final. They will have a selection headache against Australia with their bench strength shining as Varun Chakravarthy replaced Harshit Rana and returned with a 5-wicket haul. They have played all their games in Dubai and already vanquished Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

Australia, too, are undefeated in the tournament, but only one of their games has been completed with their last two matches getting washed out. They qualified for the semi-final with a win over England while they shared the points against South Africa and Afghanistan. This will be their first game outside Pakistan and they’ll welcome a clearer sky after two abandoned games.

India Chance of Winning - 65%

Australia Chance of Winning - 35%

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India vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The three matches that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted in the Champions Trophy this season has seen a high score of 249 runs. The average at the venue in this tournament has been 233 runs per inning. Hence, we’re expecting another low to mid-scoring game with an aggregate score of under 525 runs.

Spinners have generally done well on the pitch and hence, India had picked only one fast bowler in Mohammed Shami in the previous game with Hardik Pandya acting as the next pacer. They were rewarded with spinners taking 9 wickets in the game. We’re expecting the slow bowlers to do well once again and are backing the spin bowlers to outperform the pacers in Dubai.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to hit more fours 1.48 Bet on Batery Australia to score over 23.5 runs in the first 5 overs 1.34 Bet on Batery India to score under 63.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.50 Bet on Batery

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Two of the three games that have been played at the venue during the 2025 Champions Trophy have been won by teams chasing. India are the only team who has managed to successfully defend their target against New Zealand in their most recent game. With it being a pressure game, we feel the captain that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The players are in for a windy evening in Dubai with winds of around 18 km per hour blowing through the ground during match hours. There’s a small chance of rain, but we are expecting to see a full match being played out. The temperature is likely to be between 23 and 28 degrees celsius during the game.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya Allrounder Axar Patel Allrounder Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India are the only team in the tournament to have won all 3 of their games. Prior to the tournament they had won their last four matches, too.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Travis Head Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Alex Carey Allrounder Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have won just once in their last 7 ODI matches. They have lost four games in that period while two matches did not see a result due to inclement weather conditions.

India vs Australia Head to Head

The Men in Blue trail the Aussies in the head-to-head record with the team from Down Under winning 84 games against India’s 57. The Indians have won three of the last five games, however, but the gap is pretty sizeable.

Head to Head

India: 57

Australia: 84

Draw: 0

No Result: 10

India vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have the better score in the powerplay overs

ICC tournaments bring the best out of Australia, as has been evidenced by their performance in the powerplay overs in the tournament. The first game saw them post 76/2 in the first 10 overs while the second match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Their third game was interrupted by rain, but it still saw them race their way to 90 runs while losing just 1 wicket versus Afghanistan. India, on the other hand, average just under 57 runs in the first 10 overs in their three matches. While the Men in Blue have played on a tougher surface to bat on, we’re still expecting the Aussies to go big in the first 10 overs, especially before the spinners take over.

India vs Australia Odi Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.553 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.45 Bet Now!

India vs Australia Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’s top batsman

Opening batter Shubman Gill is India’s highest run scorer in recent games with 465 runs in his previous 9 matches. The 25-year-old has already scored a century in the tournament so far while he has hit one half-century and posted a triple digit score in 7 games against Australia. We expect him to give his team a good start in the semi-final.

Travis Head to be Australia’s top batsman

31-year-old Travis Head was batting on 59 off just 40 balls when the match against Afghanistan was called off prematurely. He failed to get going in the first match but showed his talent against the Afghans. He averages over 43 in matches against India and we’re backing him to do well in Dubai in the crucial encounter.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been an ever-present for India in Dubai in the Champions Trophy. While he failed to take a wicket against Bangladesh in the opening game, he has returned with figures of 3/40 and 2/56 in his next two matches. We’re expecting him to restrict the explosive Aussie batting line-up from posting a big score.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

On a pitch where spinners have excelled, we’re expecting Australia’s leg spinner Adam Zampa to trouble the Indian batters. The 32-year-old has taken two wickets in each of the two games he has bowled in and will be key to keep the opposition quiet. He has already taken 35 wickets in 23 matches against India and we’re backing him to add to that tally in Dubai.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to Win - 1.53 (Parimatch)

Australia to Win - 2.51 (Parimatch) Both teams are undefeated in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far but India have won all of their games while Australia have won just once with their other two games called off due to rain. The match will be played in Dubai and we feel India’s familiarity with the conditions will help them in the game. Hence, we’re backing the Men in Blue to go through. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





