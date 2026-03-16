Facts: With a century against Pakistan in the previous game, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter in the world to score 14,000 runs in ODIs.

India lost the first four ODI matches they played against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

One of the favourites to win the tournament, India, have lived up to the billing by winning both their Group A matches. They are the only team to play all their games in Dubai, a venue where they defeated Bangladesh before knocking Pakistan out of the tournament. Shubman Gill has continued his good run while Virat Kohli came back to form against the hosts. The bowlers, too, have excelled, not letting their opponents cross 250 in either game.

New Zealand, on their part, set the premise perfectly by winning the tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy. They began the tournament with a win over hosts Pakistan before bettering Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. They are the only side in the tournament to have three centuries so far while their bowlers have performed well as a unit.

India Chance of Winning - 69%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dubai has been the lowest scoring venue at the Champions Trophy so far with an average score of just 236 runs. The pitches in Pakistan have favoured the batters but the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been kinder to bowlers with both pacers and spinners succeeding. None of the teams have managed to score over 250 runs in the four innings played and hence, we’re not expecting the aggregate score to go over 550 runs.

Shubman Gill is our pick to go big in the match. The Indian opener is given odds of 1.83 on Parimatch to post over 36.5 runs against New Zealand. The 25-year-old has beaten that mark in each of his previous five games. Despite a bowling-friendly wicket, we’re expecting Gill to score over 36.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to hit more fours 1.52 Bet on Batery Tom Latham to score over 23.5 runs in the match 1.83 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand to score over 43.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.48 Bet on Batery

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Both the games played at the venue in the Champions Trophy have been won by teams chasing, which has been India on both occasions. Three of the four matches that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted before the Champions Trophy, too, were won by teams that bowled first. Hence, we feel the captain that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The players are in for a windy time in Dubai with winds of over 30 km per hour forecast during match hours. There is no rain expected and the mercury is likely to hover between 22 and 24 degrees celsius during the game.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya Allrounder Axar Patel Allrounder Washington Sundar Allrounder Harshit Rana Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India come into the match in stunning form, having won all six of their games ahead of the clash against New Zealand. We have to go back to August 2024 to see when they last lost an ODI, the series versus Sri Lanka with their second string side.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Devon Conway Batter Kane Williamson Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Nathan Smith Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The Kiwis top the table after wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh. They have now won all of their previous five games in the 50-over format.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

The Men in Blue have won the last five matches played between the two sides. The recent games took India’s lead in the head-to-head record against New Zealand to 10 games with 60 wins against 50 losses.

Head to Head

India: 60

New Zealand: 50

Draw: 1

No Result: 7

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

India to have the better powerplay in Dubai

The Men in Blue have already played two games in Dubai and started well with Shubman Gill scoring the bulk of the team’s runs at the top of the order. India’s scoreboard read 69/1 and 64/1 in the powerplay of the first two games. New Zealand have lost two wickets in the first 10 overs in each of their two matches in the Champions Trophy so far despite playing on more batting-friendly wickets in Karachi and Rawalpindi than what they’ll encounter in Dubai. They have scored a total of 102 runs in the 20 overs combined. Hence, we’re expecting India’s batsmen to shine in Dubai and post a better score than their opponents.

India vs New Zealand Odi Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai New Zealand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now!

India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’s top batsman

While Virat Kohli was the star against Pakistan, opener Shubman Gill helped himself to 46 runs in the match. Prior to that, he posted a century in the game versus Bangladesh and is the team’s leading run scorer at the tournament. We’re backing him to go big against the Kiwis.

Tom Latham to be New Zealand’s top batsman

Tom Latham is New Zealand’s top run scorer in the tournament so far with 173 runs in two games. The 32-year-old is one of only two players to score 50 or more runs in both their games in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He averages nearly 50 in 25 matches against India ahead of the game in Dubai.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be India’s top bowler

23-year-old Harshit Rana has bowled beyond his age, troubling batters in both the games. Against Bangladesh, he returned with figures of 3/31 while he conceded just 30 runs and helped himself to a wicket versus Pakistan. We’re backing the pacer to be among the wickets once again in Dubai.

Will O’Rourke to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Will O’Rourke is the joint second-highest wicket-taker alongside teammate Michael Bracewell and India’s Mohammed Shami. He took 3/47 and 2/48 in games versus Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively. The 23-year-old is yet to play the Men in Blue in ODI cricket and we feel it could be an encounter worth remembering for the tall pacer.