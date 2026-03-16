Facts: Pakistan are winless in the last five ODI matches that they have played against India.

The match will feature the top 2 ranked batters in ODI cricket - Shubman Gill and Babar Azam.

Pakistan vs India Chance of Winning

Pakistan suffered a blow ahead of the encounter with neighbours India with opening batter Fakhar Zaman being ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injury. This news just added salt to their wounds after they were defeated in the tournament opener by New Zealand. The hosts were given a target of 321 by the Kiwis in Karachi and they failed to get going at any point in the match, losing by 60 runs.

India, as expected, started the tournament with a win over Bangladesh. The 2013 champions managed to restrict the Tigers to just 228 runs in Dubai, largely due to their pacers Mohammad Shami and Harshit Rana. The team made short work of the modest total, chasing it down with 6 wickets in hand.

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 30%

India Chance of Winning - 70%

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Pakistan vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch in Dubai behaved slowly in the first game with batters not finding it extremely easy to play their shots. A total of just 459 runs were scored in the match with Bangladesh suffering an all out and India losing 4 wickets. Pakistan, in their first match, lost all their wickets while chasing a target of 320. We’re not expecting a very high scoring match and are backing the bowlers to dominate. Hence, we feel that 16 or more wickets will fall in the match. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.76 for that prediction and we are tempted by those odds.

Despite the nature of the pitch, we can’t help but back Shubman Gill to go big in the match. The Indian opening batsman is in the form of his life, scoring 360 runs in the four matches he has played so far in 2025. We’re tempted to back the top-ranked ODI batsman to go big despite a high target of more than 38 runs given to him by Parimatch at odds of 1.83.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to hit more fours 1.55 Bet on Batery A hundred to be scored in the match 1.77 Bet on Batery Pakistan to score under 53.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.45 Bet on Batery

Pakistan vs India Match Toss Prediction

Five out of the last six ODIs played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw teams successfully chase the target down, including one game in the Champions Trophy. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Dubai is forecast to be in the late twenties during the match. There’s no chance of rain so we are in for an exciting game of cricket.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam Ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Imam Ul-Haq Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Khushdil Shah Allrounder Salman Agha Allrounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand in the opening match was their third loss in their last four games in ODI cricket. All three of their losses came against the Kiwis. The only win they registered in that period was against South Africa in Karachi.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicketkeeper Hardik Pandya Allrounder Axar Patel Allrounder Washington Sundar Allrounder Harshit Rana Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India have won each of their last four games in ODI cricket. The last match they lost in the 50-over format was five games ago, away to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan vs India Head to Head

The Men in Blue have won the previous five matches that they have played against Pakistan. The hosts of the tournament, however, lead the head-to-head record 73-57 in the history of the sport.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 73

India: 57

Draw: 0

No Result: 5

Pakistan vs India Betting Odds

India to have the better powerplay in Dubai

Despite playing in Lahore in the opening match, Pakistan managed to post just 22 runs in the first 10 overs. They even lost two wickets in that period. India, on the other hand, impressed with the bat, scoring 69 runs in the first powerplay and losing only one wicket. Their openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, are in great form and we’re expecting them to shine once again. With the ball, they condemned Bangladesh to a score of 39/5 in the first 10 overs whereas the Pakistani bowlers conceded 48 runs and took two wickets against New Zealand in the first powerplay. Hence, we’re expecting India to not only have the better opening partnership (Parimatch is offering odds of 1.65 on that), but also post a better score in the first 10 overs.

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Pakistan vs India Top Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batsman

Pakistan’s top-ranked ODI batter Babar Azam is our pick to be the best batter from the side in Dubai. The 30-year-old has scored a fifty in three of his last six matches and is expected to do well in the tournament. He top scored for his team in the opening match of the Champions Trophy and we’re backing him to repeat that feat against India.

Shubman Gill to be India’s top batsman

India’s flamboyant opener Shubman Gill started the tournament with a century in the opening game. Gill was the man of the match as he stayed till the end in India’s chase against Bangladesh. Prior to the Champions Trophy, he had scored 259 runs in three games against England.

Pakistan vs India Top Bowlers

Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Despite New Zealand’s onslaught in the opening game, Abrar Ahmed bowled economically. In his quota of 10 overs, the leg spinner conceded just 47 runs and took a wicket as well. In his previous 8 games, the 26-year-old has taken 14 wickets and we’re backing him to do well against India in Dubai.

Harshit Rana to be India’s top bowler

Playing in his first ICC tournament, Harshit Rana returned with figures of 3/31 against Bangladesh. The 23-year-old pacer has taken wickets in all four ODIs that he has represented India in. We’re expecting him to be among the wickets against the arch-rivals.