IND vs PAK Match Prediction, Odds and Tips – ICC Champions Trophy 2025, 23 Feb
PAK
30%
Chance of Winning
IND
70%
National teams
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Pakistan are winless in the last five ODI matches that they have played against India.
- The match will feature the top 2 ranked batters in ODI cricket - Shubman Gill and Babar Azam.
Pakistan vs India Chance of Winning
Pakistan suffered a blow ahead of the encounter with neighbours India with opening batter Fakhar Zaman being ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injury. This news just added salt to their wounds after they were defeated in the tournament opener by New Zealand. The hosts were given a target of 321 by the Kiwis in Karachi and they failed to get going at any point in the match, losing by 60 runs.
India, as expected, started the tournament with a win over Bangladesh. The 2013 champions managed to restrict the Tigers to just 228 runs in Dubai, largely due to their pacers Mohammad Shami and Harshit Rana. The team made short work of the modest total, chasing it down with 6 wickets in hand.
- Pakistan Chance of Winning - 30%
- India Chance of Winning - 70%
Pakistan vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
The pitch in Dubai behaved slowly in the first game with batters not finding it extremely easy to play their shots. A total of just 459 runs were scored in the match with Bangladesh suffering an all out and India losing 4 wickets. Pakistan, in their first match, lost all their wickets while chasing a target of 320. We’re not expecting a very high scoring match and are backing the bowlers to dominate. Hence, we feel that 16 or more wickets will fall in the match. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.76 for that prediction and we are tempted by those odds.
Despite the nature of the pitch, we can’t help but back Shubman Gill to go big in the match. The Indian opening batsman is in the form of his life, scoring 360 runs in the four matches he has played so far in 2025. We’re tempted to back the top-ranked ODI batsman to go big despite a high target of more than 38 runs given to him by Parimatch at odds of 1.83.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India to hit more fours
A hundred to be scored in the match
Pakistan to score under 53.5 runs in the first 10 overs
Pakistan vs India Match Toss Prediction
Five out of the last six ODIs played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw teams successfully chase the target down, including one game in the Champions Trophy. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The temperature in Dubai is forecast to be in the late twenties during the match. There’s no chance of rain so we are in for an exciting game of cricket.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam Ul-Haq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Imam Ul-Haq
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Allrounder
|
Salman Agha
|
Allrounder
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand in the opening match was their third loss in their last four games in ODI cricket. All three of their losses came against the Kiwis. The only win they registered in that period was against South Africa in Karachi.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Allrounder
|
Axar Patel
|
Allrounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
Allrounder
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India have won each of their last four games in ODI cricket. The last match they lost in the 50-over format was five games ago, away to Sri Lanka.
Pakistan vs India Head to Head
The Men in Blue have won the previous five matches that they have played against Pakistan. The hosts of the tournament, however, lead the head-to-head record 73-57 in the history of the sport.
Head to Head
Pakistan: 73
India: 57
Draw: 0
No Result: 5
Pakistan vs India Betting Odds
India to have the better powerplay in Dubai
Despite playing in Lahore in the opening match, Pakistan managed to post just 22 runs in the first 10 overs. They even lost two wickets in that period. India, on the other hand, impressed with the bat, scoring 69 runs in the first powerplay and losing only one wicket. Their openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, are in great form and we’re expecting them to shine once again. With the ball, they condemned Bangladesh to a score of 39/5 in the first 10 overs whereas the Pakistani bowlers conceded 48 runs and took two wickets against New Zealand in the first powerplay. Hence, we’re expecting India to not only have the better opening partnership (Parimatch is offering odds of 1.65 on that), but also post a better score in the first 10 overs.
Pakistan vs India
National teams
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Pakistan vs India Top Batters
Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batsman
Pakistan’s top-ranked ODI batter Babar Azam is our pick to be the best batter from the side in Dubai. The 30-year-old has scored a fifty in three of his last six matches and is expected to do well in the tournament. He top scored for his team in the opening match of the Champions Trophy and we’re backing him to repeat that feat against India.
Shubman Gill to be India’s top batsman
India’s flamboyant opener Shubman Gill started the tournament with a century in the opening game. Gill was the man of the match as he stayed till the end in India’s chase against Bangladesh. Prior to the Champions Trophy, he had scored 259 runs in three games against England.
Pakistan vs India Top Bowlers
Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’s top bowler
Despite New Zealand’s onslaught in the opening game, Abrar Ahmed bowled economically. In his quota of 10 overs, the leg spinner conceded just 47 runs and took a wicket as well. In his previous 8 games, the 26-year-old has taken 14 wickets and we’re backing him to do well against India in Dubai.
Harshit Rana to be India’s top bowler
Playing in his first ICC tournament, Harshit Rana returned with figures of 3/31 against Bangladesh. The 23-year-old pacer has taken wickets in all four ODIs that he has represented India in. We’re expecting him to be among the wickets against the arch-rivals.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- Pakistan to Win - 2.89 (Parimatch)
- India to Win - 1.42 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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