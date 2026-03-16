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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Feb 27

PAK

75%

Chance of Winning

BANG

25%

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1.33
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Melbet

1.335
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Batery

1.32
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Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

The first dead rubber match of the Champions Trophy sees hosts Pakistan take on Bangladesh in both teams’ final game of the tournament. The Group A clash is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 27th February from 2:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Bangladesh had won just once in the first 32 ODIs that they had played against Pakistan.
  • Pakistan and Bangladesh are the first two teams to exit the tournament after losing their opening two games in Group A.

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Pakistan’s loss to arch-rivals India wasn't just a morale-defeating blow but one that knocked then out of the reckoning for the semi-finals. The hosts now have no chance of qualifying for the knockout stage and will not be able to defend their title. Both their batting and bowling units have failed to perform this tournament, but they'll be eager to give the home crowd something to cheer about in their final game of the tournament.

Bangladesh, too, lost their opening matches to exit the tournament pre-maturely. Their loss in Dubai to India set the pace for them with New Zealand the next side to take the Tigers. They will, now, be looking to help further misery on the home team which has been unable to get going on either department.

  • Pakistan Chance of Winning - 25%
  • Bangladesh Chance of Winning - 75%

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rawalpindi traditionally favours the bowlers with batters finding it hard to start well, but once they settle in the runs do flow. The first game played at the venue saw Bangladesh manage just 236 runs with only captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring more than 50 runs. Rachin Ravindra posted a century while none of his teammates barring Tom Latham got going. We're expecting a score around 250 once again when Pakistan hosts Bangladesh.

We're expecting Pakistan ace Babar Azam to post a big score in the match. The world's No. 2 batter lost his opening partner, Fakhar Zaman, to injury and will be responsible for scoring the bulk of the team's runs. He has scored a half-century already in the tournament and with the team returning home for the match against Bangladesh, could not only repeat that feat, but even better it.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bangladesh to fail to cross 41.5 runs in the first 10 overs

1.47
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Pakistan to hit more fours in the game

1.50
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Pakistan to score over 19.5 runs in the first 5 overs

1.34
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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Five out of the last six ODIs played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been won by teams bowling first. The last game played at the venue saw the Kiwis get the better off Bangladesh after bowling first in a relatively conservative game. We are backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain is likely to play spoilsport in the match with the chances of rain going up to 80% late in the evening. The temperature is expected to be between 14 and 18 degrees celsius during the match hours while it is forecast to be humid throughout the day.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam Ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XI

Imam Ul-Haq

Batter

Saud Shakeel

Batter

Babar Azam

Batter

Mohammad Rizwan

Wicketkeeper

Khushdil Shah

Allrounder

Salman Agha

Allrounder

Tayyab Tahir

Batter

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bowler

Naseem Shah

Bowler

Naseem Shah

Bowler

Abrar Ahmed

Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have lost four of their previous 5 ODIs, including both their games in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Their only win came against South Africa in the tri-series at home.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan

Batter

Soumya Sarkar

Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Batter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Allrounder

Towhid Hridoy

Batter

Jaker Ali

Batter

Mushfiqur Rahim

Wicketkeeper

Rishad Hussain

Allrounder

Taskin Ahmed

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman

Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Allrounder

Bangladesh Team Form

The Tigers have lost all of the previous six ODIs that they have played. They lost to both India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy and will go back home after their game against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Pakistan hold a superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh, losing just five times in 39 matches played between the two sides. Interestingly, the Tigers have won four of the most recent 7 games that they've played against the Men in Green.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 34

Bangladesh: 5

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

Pakistan’s top order has been relatively weakened with Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the tournament due to injury. They've lost two wickets in each of the powerplay overs in each of their opening two games. Bangladesh, too, haven't been able to put up impressive performances with the bat, losing 6 wickets in the first 10 overs in their opening two matches. With the conditions favouring bowlers, we're not expecting either team to post a solid foundation at the top of the innings. Hence, we're likely to see 2 or more wickets fall in the powerplay overs in each inning.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

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Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

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Pakistan

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Bangladesh

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Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batsman

30-year-old Babar Azam is Pakistan’s top scorer in the tournament so far with 87 runs in the first two games. He managed only 23 runs against India in Dubai, but the first game in Karachi saw him score 64 runs against New Zealand. We're backing him to go big in Rawalpindi.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batsman

Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was the team's top scorer against New Zealand. He scored 77 runs in the game held in Rawalpindi and will rely on his familiarity of the conditions to trouble the Pakistan bowlers in their final group game.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Pakistan’s left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was his team's best bowler against India in Dubai, taking two wickets. While he was also the most expensive bowler from the team, the bowling-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi should help the 24-year-old restrict the batters.

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Taskim Ahmed continued to choke the batters with yet another economical return in Rawalpindi. He started the tournament with figures of 1/36 in 9 overs in the first game and built on that by bowling two maidens against the Kiwis, a match which saw him take another wicket.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Pakistan

Something has to give as neither team has been able to avoid defeat so far in the tournament. With it being their last game in the Champions Trophy, we're expecting the home crowd to be at their best and cheer Pakistan on to an expected win.
  • Pakistan to Win - 1.33 (Parimatch)
  • Bangladesh to Win - 3.33 (Parimatch)
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