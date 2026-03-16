Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Feb 27
PAK
75%
Chance of Winning
BANG
25%
Odi
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh had won just once in the first 32 ODIs that they had played against Pakistan.
- Pakistan and Bangladesh are the first two teams to exit the tournament after losing their opening two games in Group A.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Pakistan’s loss to arch-rivals India wasn't just a morale-defeating blow but one that knocked then out of the reckoning for the semi-finals. The hosts now have no chance of qualifying for the knockout stage and will not be able to defend their title. Both their batting and bowling units have failed to perform this tournament, but they'll be eager to give the home crowd something to cheer about in their final game of the tournament.
Bangladesh, too, lost their opening matches to exit the tournament pre-maturely. Their loss in Dubai to India set the pace for them with New Zealand the next side to take the Tigers. They will, now, be looking to help further misery on the home team which has been unable to get going on either department.
- Pakistan Chance of Winning - 25%
- Bangladesh Chance of Winning - 75%
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rawalpindi traditionally favours the bowlers with batters finding it hard to start well, but once they settle in the runs do flow. The first game played at the venue saw Bangladesh manage just 236 runs with only captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring more than 50 runs. Rachin Ravindra posted a century while none of his teammates barring Tom Latham got going. We're expecting a score around 250 once again when Pakistan hosts Bangladesh.
We're expecting Pakistan ace Babar Azam to post a big score in the match. The world's No. 2 batter lost his opening partner, Fakhar Zaman, to injury and will be responsible for scoring the bulk of the team's runs. He has scored a half-century already in the tournament and with the team returning home for the match against Bangladesh, could not only repeat that feat, but even better it.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh to fail to cross 41.5 runs in the first 10 overs
Pakistan to hit more fours in the game
Pakistan to score over 19.5 runs in the first 5 overs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Five out of the last six ODIs played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium have been won by teams bowling first. The last game played at the venue saw the Kiwis get the better off Bangladesh after bowling first in a relatively conservative game. We are backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
Rain is likely to play spoilsport in the match with the chances of rain going up to 80% late in the evening. The temperature is expected to be between 14 and 18 degrees celsius during the match hours while it is forecast to be humid throughout the day.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam Ul-Haq
Predicted Playing XI
|
Imam Ul-Haq
|
Batter
|
Saud Shakeel
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Khushdil Shah
|
Allrounder
|
Salman Agha
|
Allrounder
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan have lost four of their previous 5 ODIs, including both their games in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Their only win came against South Africa in the tri-series at home.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Allrounder
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Rishad Hussain
|
Allrounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
Allrounder
Bangladesh Team Form
The Tigers have lost all of the previous six ODIs that they have played. They lost to both India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy and will go back home after their game against Pakistan.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Pakistan hold a superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh, losing just five times in 39 matches played between the two sides. Interestingly, the Tigers have won four of the most recent 7 games that they've played against the Men in Green.
Head to Head
Pakistan: 34
Bangladesh: 5
Draw: 0
No Result: 0
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs
Pakistan’s top order has been relatively weakened with Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the tournament due to injury. They've lost two wickets in each of the powerplay overs in each of their opening two games. Bangladesh, too, haven't been able to put up impressive performances with the bat, losing 6 wickets in the first 10 overs in their opening two matches. With the conditions favouring bowlers, we're not expecting either team to post a solid foundation at the top of the innings. Hence, we're likely to see 2 or more wickets fall in the powerplay overs in each inning.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Odi
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s top batsman
30-year-old Babar Azam is Pakistan’s top scorer in the tournament so far with 87 runs in the first two games. He managed only 23 runs against India in Dubai, but the first game in Karachi saw him score 64 runs against New Zealand. We're backing him to go big in Rawalpindi.
Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s top batsman
Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was the team's top scorer against New Zealand. He scored 77 runs in the game held in Rawalpindi and will rely on his familiarity of the conditions to trouble the Pakistan bowlers in their final group game.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler
Pakistan’s left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was his team's best bowler against India in Dubai, taking two wickets. While he was also the most expensive bowler from the team, the bowling-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi should help the 24-year-old restrict the batters.
Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’s top bowler
Taskim Ahmed continued to choke the batters with yet another economical return in Rawalpindi. He started the tournament with figures of 1/36 in 9 overs in the first game and built on that by bowling two maidens against the Kiwis, a match which saw him take another wicket.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
- Pakistan to Win - 1.33 (Parimatch)
- Bangladesh to Win - 3.33 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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