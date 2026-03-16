Facts: Will O’Rourke’s career best figures of 4/43 came against Pakistan in Karachi.

Babar Azam, with a 29 against New Zealand in the final, became the joint-fastest alongside Hashim Amla to reach 6000 ODI runs, a figure he reached in just 123 innings.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan come into the Champions Trophy after losing the final of the tri-series at home which featured the Kiwis and South Africa. The hosts are the defending champions, but the last time the tournament was held was eight years ago, in 2017. They’ll miss young opener Saim Ayub while their bowling is yet to come together.

The only limited overs cricket tournament organised by the ICC that New Zealand won is the Champions Trophy. They won the title in the second edition, back in 2000. Their familiarity with the conditions in Pakistan came to the fore in the tri-series. Since 2019 no other visiting side has played more ODIs in Pakistan than the Kiwis. They might fall short in the pace department with Ben Sears suffering an injury, but we’re still expecting them to give it a good shot in the subcontinent.

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 58%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 42%

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The two matches that the ground has hosted since the start of 2025 have seen an average of 298 runs scored in each inning. We are not expecting the total to be that high considering the bowling strength of the two teams, but are backing the batters to do well.

We believe Kane Williamson will do well in the tournament and will use the opening match to show his credentials. He was the second highest run scorer in the recently concluded tri-series in Pakistan with 225 runs. Alongside Williamson, we have also been impressed by Salman Agha. The middle order batter finished just 6 runs behind the experienced New Zealander in the run scoring charts in the tri-series. Parimatch’s odds of 1.85 of Williamson scoring over 35.5 runs and Agha going beyond 26.5 runs seem pretty tempting to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand to score over 19.5 runs in the first 5 overs 1.32 Bet on Batery Pakistan to score over 47.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.50 Bet on Batery New Zealand to hit fewer than 5.5 sixes 1.63 Bet on Batery

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi was revamped ahead of the Champions Trophy and two matches were played at the venue this month. Both the matches saw the teams chasing end up on the winning side. With it being the first game of the tournament, we’re expecting the teams will want to know the target they’re chasing. Hence, we believe the captain that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The players are in for a windy day in Karachi with winds between 10 km and 19 km per hour expected throughout the day. There is no forecast of rain so players are likely to witness a full game. The temperature in Karachi is likely to be around the 28 degrees celsius mark throughout the day.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Khushdil Shah Allrounder Salman Agha Allrounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

After winning five consecutive games in ODI cricket, Pakistan were handed two losses by the Kiwis at home. They come into the tournament with three wins and two losses in their last five matches.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Allrounder Mark Chapman Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Nathan Smith Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The Kiwis come into the Champions Trophy having won each of their last three games, all of which were played in Pakistan. Prior to that, however, they had managed just two victories in five matches.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head

New Zealand have won three of the last four games that they have played against Pakistan. The men in green, however, lead the head-to-head record against the blackcaps 61-53.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 61

New Zealand: 53

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Expect early breakthroughs in the tournament opener

The two matches that Pakistan and New Zealand played this month saw only one fifty-plus stand for the opening wicket. The other three partnerships for the first wicket were broken for 5, 16, and 4 runs. Karachi supports both bowlers and batters, but we’re backing the two teams’ bowling attack to get early breakthroughs in the tournament. Hence, we’re expecting the two teams’ opening pairs to fall before reaching the 30-run mark. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.86 for New Zealand to lose their first wicket before they put 30.5 runs on the board while Pakistan are also given similar odds with the par score set at 35.5 runs.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batsman

In the absence of Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan will be looking to shoulder the run scoring responsibility for the team. He has scored 291 runs in his last 10 games, at an average of over 65 runs. He has scored three fifties against New Zealand and came close to a fourth in the final of the tri-series where he perished for 46 runs.

Kane Williamson to be New Zealand’s top batsman

With a hundred and a fifty in his most recent three games in Pakistan, Kane Williamson comes into the tournament in good form. The 34-year-old averages over 56 against the men in green with his average going up to 77.80 in matches in Pakistan. We’re expecting him to continue his good form and emerge as the best batsman in the game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s top bowler

The joint-highest wicket-taker in the tri-series with 6 dismissals to his name, Shaheen Shah Afridi is our pick to be Pakistan’s best bowler in the game. He has taken 4 wickets in his last two matches against New Zealand and will be relied on by the hosts to get them breakthroughs at the start and the end of the innings.

Will O’Rourke to be New Zealand’s top bowler

After blanking in the first ODI against Pakistan in Lahore, Will O’Rourke ended with 2/72 and 4/43 in his next two matches. The fast bowler will be the team’s best hope with the ball in the absence of Ben Sears. The 6-foot-4 tall pacer returned with his career best figures the last time he played in Karachi.