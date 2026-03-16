Facts: Four of the highest scores in the 2025 Champions Trophy have all come at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Matt Henry is the leading wicket-taker of the 2025 Champions Trophy with 8 dismissals to his name.

South Africa vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

The Proteas are undefeated in the tournament so far with two wins and an abandoned match resulting in them topping Group B to set up a tasty clash against New Zealand in Lahore. South Africa’s abandoned match against Australia was sandwiched between dominant wins over Afghanistan and England. They are fielding a relatively inexperienced side, but one that has pleasantly surprised cricket fans.

New Zealand were on a 5-game winning run in ODI cricket before coming up against the immovable Indians in Dubai. Prior to that loss, they had impressed in wins over hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh on Pakistani soil. The Kiwis are the only team left in the tournament to have at least 1 representative in the list of top 4 bowlers and top 4 batsmen of the Champions Trophy so far.

South Africa Chance of Winning - 57%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 43%

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South Africa vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

It is a batting-friendly wicket in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The two matches that have been played to completion at the venue in the tournament have seen teams cross 300 in each of the four innings. The venue has seen four hundreds scored in the two matches with all of the four highest scores of the tournament being scored there. Hence, we find odds of 1.62 on Batery for a hundred to be scored in the match pretty tempting.

We’re also backing New Zealand’s Tom Latham to go big in the match and find odds of 1.83 for him to score over 23.5 runs in the game quite a steal. The Kiwi middle order batter is the highest run scorer out of all the players left in the tournament and has scored a hundred and a fifty in the two matches he has played in Pakistan so far.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa to score over 49.5 runs in 10 overs 1.47 Bet on Batery New Zealand to score over 20.5 runs in the first 5 overs 1.31 Bet on Batery Under 16.5 wickets to fall in the match 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Lahore has seen teams that batted first win once and lose another of the two completed games in this tournament. The venue, however, has seen teams opt to bat first twice out of three games - including the rain-interrupted match between Australia and Afghanistan. With pressure likely to be a big factor, we are expecting captains to want to bat first on this flat surface.

Weather Report

The mercury is likely to hover between 18 and 23 degrees celsius in Lahore with heavy winds of around 20 km per hour during the match. There’s good news for fans, too, with no forecast of rain, so we should see a full game.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Tony de Zorzi Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder David Miller Batter Marco Jansen Allrounder Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa will be sweating over the availability of captain Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi. That’s the only blemish in their record in recent games, having won both their games so far in the tournament.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Kane Williamson Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Tom Latham Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand lost to India in their most recent game. They, however, had registered five wins on the bounce prior to the loss against the Men in Blue.

South Africa vs New Zealand Head to Head

South Africa have a healthy head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODI cricket. The Proteas have won 42 times while losing on only 26 occasions. Interestingly, none of the teams have managed to win two games on the bounce since the end of 2015.

Head to Head

South Africa: 42

New Zealand: 26

Draw: 0

No Result: 5

South Africa vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Expect multiple wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in Lahore

Both South Africa and New Zealand bowlers have taken wickets by a handful in the opening overs irrespective of the quality of the opposition. The Proteas bowlers took 2 wickets against Afghanistan while they inflicted more misery against the English with 3 dismissals in the first 10 overs. The Kiwis bowlers average 2 wickets per game in the three matches that they’ve played so far in the tournament. New Zealand, while batting, have lost 5 wickets in the powerplay overs of their three games while the South Africans have lost three of their batters in two matches so far this tournament. Hence, we’re expecting the bowlers to help themselves to at least 2 wickets in each inning in the first 10 overs.

South Africa vs New Zealand Odi Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.803 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

South Africa vs New Zealand Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be South Africa’s top batsman

With doubts hovering over Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi, South Africa will be counting on Ryan Rickelton to score the bulk of the team’s runs. He started the tournament with an impressive century against Afghanistan and will be keen on making the most of the batting-friendly conditions in Lahore in the crucial semi-final.

Tom Latham to be New Zealand’s top batsman

New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batter, Tom Latham, is our pick to be the best batter from the team in the match. The 32-year-old failed to get going in Dubai but has already posted scores of 118* and 55 in the two matches he has played in Pakistan. With the team returning to Pakistani soil, we’re expecting Latham to get back among the runs.

South Africa vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Wiaan Mulder to be South Africa’s top bowler

27-year-old medium pacer Wiaan Mulder is South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Mulder has taken 5 wickets in his first two matches of the Champions Trophy, returning with figures of 2/36 and 3/25. He bowls economically and contributes with crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs. The Proteas will be hoping he is on top of his game once again in the semi-final.

Will O’Rourke to be New Zealand’s top bowler

We’re looking beyond the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Matt Henry, as the pick of the bowlers in the semi-final. We’re going for his teammate, Will O’Rourke, who has been a better bowler in Pakistan with 5 wickets in 2 games. On the other hand, 5 of Henry’s 8 dismissals came in Dubai. 23-year-old O’Rourke returned with figures of 3/47 and 2/48 in games versus Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively, and hence, we’re backing him to do well in the match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Africa South Africa to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)

New Zealand to Win - 2.06 (Parimatch) South Africa come in as slight favourites in the match considering their unbeaten record while New Zealand lost that tag after the defeat to India. We’re going against the odds and backing the Kiwis to qualify for the final with a return to Pakistan bringing with it a return to form for the team. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





