Argentina vs Suriname Match Prediction SURI 40 % Chance of Winning ARG 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B will be intense, as Argentina goes against Suriname yet again. This match will be played on 13 March at 1:00 AM IST, at the Jimmy Powell Oval. In its previous match, Argentina was able to defeat Mexico by 62 runs. On the other hand, Suriname got another defeat in its last game against the Cayman Islands, losing the game by 9 wickets. The next game will be intense as Argentina aims to get its third win, while Suriname targets its first.

Who will win? Argentina Suriname Vote 0 votes

Facts: Argentina has won both of the last two head-to-head encounters against Suriname.

Pedro Baron is the top run scorer for Argentina, as he has scored 155 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.66.

Xaviee Smith from Suriname has taken 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 13.20.

Argentina vs Suriname Chances of Winning

Argentina has regained its momentum pretty well in the tournament, grabbing two consecutive wins. With its recent form, the team enters the next game against Suriname with a higher chance of winning. They have players such as Pedro Baron, who has scored 155 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.66, and Alan Kirschbaum, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.25. On the other hand, Suriname will also be keen to grab its first win in this tournament. They have players such as Gavin Singh, who has scored 48 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16, and Xaviee Smith, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.20.

Argentina Chances of Winning: 60%

Suriname Chances of Winning: 40%

Argentina vs Suriname Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Argentina is heading to the next game against Suriname as a strong contender. They have been on a winning momentum and have also defeated Suriname in both of the head-to-head encounters. Their batting line-up has stars such as Alejandro Ferguson, who has scored 29 runs in 3 matches at an average of 9.66, and Alan Kirschbaum, who has scored 51 runs in 3 innings at an average of 17. In the bowling line-up, the team has Hernan Fennell, who has secured 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.40.

Suriname, on the other hand, still struggled to grab its first win of the season. Moreover, they do not have a good record against Argentina, which brings in more challenges for the team. Their batting line-up has players such as Joseph Perry, who has scored 19 runs in 3 innings at an average of 9.50, and Xaviee Smith, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 100. Even in its bowling line-up, the team could rely on Kishan Narayan Singh, who has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.50.

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Argentina vs Suriname Match Toss Prediction

The match between Argentina and Suriname will take place at the Jimmy Powell Oval. This ground is known for favouring the teams that bowl first. Out of the 21 T20Is played at this venue, 11 have been won by the team chasing, and the remaining games have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings is 125, but it drops to 100 in the second innings. Looking at the historic data at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to field.

Weather Report

The match between Argentina and Suriname has fewer chances of being affected due to the weather conditions. There are approximately 10% chances of rain during the match day, and the wind speed is likely to benefit the pacers.

Cloudy 20% Humidity 21° - 36° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 20% Humidity 21° - 36° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Argentina and Suriname Player List

Playing SURI ARG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Argentina Team Form

Argentina holds the second position in the standings with two wins and a loss in three games.

Suriname Team Form

Suriname, on the other hand, is yet to secure its first win in this tournament, which puts it last in the standings.

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Argentina vs Suriname Top Batters

Pedro Baron is the top run scorer for Argentina, and he also leads the tournament charts. In the three games he has played, Baron has managed to score 151 runs at an average of 51.66.

On the other hand, Xaviee Smith is the highest run scorer for Suriname in this tournament. Despite being a middle-order batsman, he has managed to score 69 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 100.

Argentina vs Suriname Top Bowlers

Hernan Fennell has taken the most wickets for Argentina in the tournament till now. In three innings, he has managed to grab 5 wickets for the team at an average of 14.40.

Yuvraj Paul Dayal is the leading wicket-taker for Suriname in this tournament. He has managed to secure 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 10.60.