Cayman Islands vs Suriname Match Prediction SURI 11 % Chance of Winning CAY 89 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B will feature Cayman Islands going against Suriname. This match will be played on 11 March at 8:00 PM IST, at the Jimmy Powell Oval. Cayman Islands secured a 9-wicket victory over Mexico in their last game. On the other hand, Suriname lost its previous match against Argentina by 15 runs.

Who will win? Cayman Islands Suriname Vote 0 votes

Facts: Suriname has won their only clash against Cayman Islands by 6 wickets.

Jermaine Baker from Cayman Islands scored a 28-ball half-century in the tournament opener.

Xaviee Smith from Suriname has grabbed 5 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 8.40.

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Chances of Winning

Cayman Islands have received a dominant start to the tournament. Along with that, the team also takes home-ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. They will be heading to the next game with players such as Jermaine Baker, who scored 90 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 157.89, and Romario Edwards, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 4.40. On the other hand, Suriname has players such as Vishwar Shaw, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15, and Yuvraj Paul Dayal, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.75.

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Cayman Islands have received a strong start to the tournament. Winning both of their initial games, the team holds the top spot in the rankings. For the next game against Suriname, they have batsmen such as Akshay Naidoo, who has scored 19 runs in 1 inning at a strike rate of 100, and Romeo Dunka, who has yet to bat in this tournament. With the ball, the team will also rely on Alistair Ifill, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 6.75.

On the other hand, Suriname’s campaign has been quite opposite. The team has lost both of its initial games, which puts it in the last spot in the standings. In its batting line-up, the team has players such as Xaviee Smith, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 100, and Vishwar Shaw, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15. Yuvraj Paul Dayal has also done well with the ball, as he took 4 wickets in 2 games at an average of 7.75.

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Cayman Islands vs Suriname Match Toss Prediction

The match between Cayman Islands and Suriname will take place at the Cayman Islands' home ground, Jimmy Powell Oval. This ground is known for favouring the team that bowls first. Out of the 19 T20Is played here, 10 have been won by the team bowling first, and 9 have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings remains at 125, dropping to 101 in the second innings. It is likely that the team winning the toss in this game would elect to bowl first.

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Cayman Islands and Suriname Player List

Playing SURI CAY First Team Second Team no information yet

Cayman Islands Team Form

Last Five Matches: L, W, W, W, W

Suriname Team Form

Last Five Matches: L, L, W, L, L

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Head-to-head

Total Matches Played: 1

Cayman Islands Won: 0

Suriname Won: 1

Draw/No Result: 0

Cayman Islands vs Suriname T20i Jimmy Powell Oval, null Suriname Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Cayman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 8.00 Bet Now!

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Top Team Batsman

Jermaine Baker is the leading run scorer for the Cayman Islands in the current season. He has scored 90 runs for the team in two games, including a half-century, and has maintained a strike rate of 157.89.

Xaviee Smith has also dominated with the bat for Suriname in this tournament. Playing just two games, he has managed to score 44 runs at a strike rate of 100.

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Top Team Bowler

Romario Edwards is the leading wicket-taker for Cayman Islands in the current edition. Edwards has grabbed 5 wickets for the team in 2 matches at an average of just 4.40.

On the other hand, Xaviee Smith is the leading wicket-taker for Suriname. He has also taken 5 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 8.40.