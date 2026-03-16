Cayman Islands vs Suriname Match Prediction CAY 70 % Chance of Winning SURI 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Fans are waiting for the next clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B, as Cayman Islands go against Suriname. This match will be played on 15 March at 1:00 AM IST at Jimmy Powell Oval. The Cayman Islands are heading into this game after defeating Mexico in their previous match by 93 runs. On the other hand, Suriname is heading into the next game after losing its previous one to Argentina by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Cayman Islands Suriname Vote 0 votes

Facts: Suriname and the Cayman Islands have defeated each other once in head-to-head encounters.

Sacha De Alwis is the top run scorer for Cayman Islands, as he has scored 162 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 129.60.

Xaviee Smith is the leading wicket-taker for Suriname, with 7 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 11.43.

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Chances of Winning

The Cayman Islands have been strong against Suriname in their clashes against each other. Moreover, the team will be playing at its home ground, where they have been undefeated in the last few games. They have players such as Sacha De Alwis, who has scored 162 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 129.60, and Romario Edwards, who holds 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 6.89. On the other hand, Suriname is still looking to get its first win in this tournament. The team has lost all four of its games till now. They have one of the finest all-rounders of the tournament in the form of Xaviee Smith, who has scored 72 runs at an average of 36 and taken 7 wickets at an average of 11.43 in 4 games.

Cayman Islands Chances of Winning: 70%

Suriname Chances of Winning: 30%

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The Cayman Islands have established its dominance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B, as they hold the top spot, winning all four games. In the next game, the team takes home ground advantage, and they have also defeated Suriname in a recent encounter. They have batsmen such as Jermaine Baker, who has scored 155 runs in 4 matches at an average of 51.67, and Akshay Naidoo, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 116.42. In its bowling line-up, the team has Conroy Wright, who has taken 5 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 10.

On the other hand, Suriname will be keen to secure its first win of the tournament and cause an upset for the Cayman Islands. They have already defeated the Cayman Islands once in head-to-head encounters. Their batting line-up has players such as Arun Gokoel, who has scored 43 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.50, and Vejai Hirlal, who has scored 43 runs in 4 matches at an average of 10.75. Yuvraj Paul Dayal has taken 5 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 15.80.

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Cayman Islands vs Suriname Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Cayman Islands and Suriname will be played at the Jimmy Powell Oval, which is the home ground of the Cayman Islands. This ground is known to favour the teams that bowl first. 12 out of the 23 T20Is played at this venue have been won by the team bowling first. The average score in the first innings remains at 127, and it drops to 100 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Cayman Islands and Suriname is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 22% Humidity 20° - 36° Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 22% Humidity 20° - 36° Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cayman Islands and Suriname Player List

cayman_islands_suriname_squads

Team Form

Cayman Islands Team Form

The Cayman Islands have been the best team in the tournament so far, winning all of their games.

Suriname Team Form

Suriname has struggled to secure wins in this tournament, as the team lost all four of its games.

Cayman Islands vs Suriname T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier B, null Cayman Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.03 Bet Now! Suriname Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 10.00 Bet Now!

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Top Batters

Sacha De Alwis is the top run scorer for the Cayman Islands in the tournament. He has managed to score 162 runs in 4 matches at a strike rate of 129.60.

On the other hand, Xaviee Smith still stands as the top run scorer for Suriname in this tournament. He has scored 72 runs in 4 matches for the team at an average of 36.

Cayman Islands vs Suriname Top Bowlers

Romario Edwards is the leading wicket-taker for Cayman Islands, and he also tops the tournament charts. He has grabbed 9 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 6.89.

On the other hand, Xaviee Smith leads the wicket-taking charts for Suriname. He has secured 7 wickets for the team in 4 games at an average of 11.43.