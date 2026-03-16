Mexico vs Cayman Islands Match Prediction MEX 25 % Chance of Winning CAY 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier B is set for a double header, as Mexico will go against Cayman Islands in the 7th match of the tournament. This match will be played on 12 March at 8:00 PM IST, at Jimmy Powell Oval. The Cayman Islands are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Suriname by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Mexico lost its previous match against Argentina by 62 runs. With one team on a winning streak, the other has encountered consecutive losses in the tournament.

Who will win? Mexico Cayman Islands Vote 0 votes

Facts: Cayman Islands have won both of the head-to-head encounters against Mexico.

Jermaine Baker, from Cayman Islands, leads the tournament run scoring charts with 130 runs in 3 innings.

Gurpreet Singh, from Mexico, has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.67.

Mexico vs Cayman Islands Chances of Winning

Cayman Islands have established their dominance in the tournament by winning all of their matches so far. With the team taking home ground advantage, they stand a higher chance of winning the next game. They have star performers such as Jermaine Baker, who has scored 130 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65, and Alistair Ifill, who has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.66. On the other hand, Mexico will remain eager to regain its winning momentum in the tournament. They have players like Gurpreet Singh, who has scored 49 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.33, and Dhananjaya Panda, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.67.

Mexico Chances of Winning: 25%

Cayman Islands Chances of Winning: 75%

Mexico vs Cayman Islands Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mexico started off the tournament on a positive note but they have not been able to maintain the momentum after that. Moreover, the team has lost both of its head-to-head encounters against the Cayman Islands, which puts them in a challenging position. They have batsmen such as Kashigoud Patil, who has scored 38 runs in 3 innings at an average of 12.67, and Dhananjaya Panda, who has scored 30 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 81.08. Amir Butt, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.

On the other hand, the Cayman Islands enter the next game being the strong side. They have performed well in each and every game this tournament and are also undefeated against Mexico. For the next game, the team has key batsmen such as Sacha De Alwis, who has scored 117 runs in 3 innings without being dismissed. Conroy Wright will be helpful to their bowling line-up, as he has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.

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Mexico vs Cayman Islands Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mexico and the Cayman Islands will be played at Jimmy Powell Oval, which is also the home ground of the Cayman Islands. Out of the 20 T20Is played at this venue, 11 have been won by the team bowling first, and 9 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score remains just 123, and it drops to 101 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions and previous outcomes, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Mexico and the Cayman Islands won't be affected due to the weather conditions. While clouds will appear occasionally, the chances of precipitation remain 0.

Periodic Clouds 86% 25° - 31° C 5 kmph

Periodic Clouds 86% 25° - 31° C 5 kmph

Mexico and Cayman Islands Player List

Playing MEX CAY First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Mexico Team Form

Mexico started the tournament pretty well with a win, but after that, the team has suffered two consecutive losses.

Cayman Islands Team Form

Cayman Islands are giving their best performance in the tournament, winning all three games they have played so far.

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Mexico vs Cayman Islands Top Batters

Jermaine Baker is the top run scorer for the Cayman Islands, and he is also leading the tournament charts. Baker has scored 130 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 65.

Gurpreet Singh is leading the run scoring charts for Mexico in this tournament. He has scored 49 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 83.05.

Mexico vs Cayman Islands Top Bowlers

Alistair Ifill is now the leading wicket-taker for Cayman Islands in this tournament. In three innings, he has managed to take 6 wickets at an average of just 6.66.

Gurpreet Singh is among the best wicket taking options for Mexico in this tournament. In three innings, he has managed to take just 3 wickets for the team at an average of 15.67.