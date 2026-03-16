Mexico vs Suriname Match Prediction SURI 40 % Chance of Winning MEX 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second last clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B will be intense as Mexico goes against Suriname. This match will take place on 15 March at 8:00 PM IST at the Jimmy Powell Oval. Mexico has not been able to do well in this tournament as they aim for a top-two finish. On the other hand, Suriname still stands among the bottom teams as they aim to end the tournament on a positive note.

Who will win? Mexico Suriname Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mexico has been strong against Suriname by winning both of their head-to-head encounters.

Xaviee Smith has performed well for Suriname with the ball, as he has secured 7 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 11.43.

Kashigoud Patil has come out to be the top scorer for Mexico, as he has scored 75 runs in 4 matches at an average of 18.75.

Mexico vs Suriname Chances of Winning

Mexico has shown better performances than Suriname in this tournament, which increases their chances of winning. They also hold an undefeated record against Suriname in the head-to-head encounters, adding to their advantage. Mexico will be heading into this game with in-form players such as Kashigoud Patil, who has scored 75 runs in 4 matches at an average of 18.75, and Dhananjaya Panda, who has taken 5 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 19.60. On the other hand, Suriname will remain keen to end its campaign on a high note. They have players such as Xaviee Smith, who has scored 72 runs in 4 matches at an average of 36, and also took 7 wickets for the team at an average of 11.43.

Mexico Chances of Winning: 60%

Suriname Chances of Winning: 40%

Mexico vs Suriname Prediction and Betting Tips 2026

Mexico’s performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B has been mixed. But the team has a chance to end their campaign with another win, as they have been strong against Suriname in the head-to-head encounters. Their batting line-up has not been able to do well as the fans expected, with the team having players such as Gurpreet Singh, who has scored 54 runs in 4 innings for the team at an average of 13.50, and Rohit Galgalikar, who managed to put just 9 runs for the team in the game against Cayman Islands. They will also bring Bhargav Narasimha to the game, who took a wicket in the match against Cayman Islands.

Suriname, on the other hand, has not been able to be at its best this season. The team didn't bring up wins at the right time, but now they are willing to end the campaign on a high note by defeating Mexico in the next game. Their batting line-up consists of players such as Arun Gokoel, who has scored 43 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.50, and Vejai Hirlal, who has scored 43 runs in 4 innings at an average of 10.75.

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Mexico vs Suriname Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mexico and Suriname will take place at the Jimmy Powell Oval. This venue is known to favour the teams that bowl first. Chasing teams have been able to win 12 out of the 23 T20Is that have been played at this venue. The remaining 11 games have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings is 127, and it drops to 100 in the second innings. Thus, it is likely that the team winning the toss in this game would choose to field first.

Weather Report

Despite a 10% chance of rain during the match, the game between Mexico and Suriname is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 22% Humidity 20° - 36° Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 22% Humidity 20° - 36° Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mexico and Suriname Player List

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Team Form

Mexico Team Form

Mexico had a good start to this tournament, but they were not able to convert the start well, which eventually put them among the bottom teams.

Suriname Team Form

Suriname has failed to perform well in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier B, as the team stands at the bottom of the table.

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Mexico vs Suriname Top Batters

Kashigoud Patil has come out to be the lone warrior for Mexico's batting line-up in this tournament. He has been able to score 75 runs for the team in just 4 innings at an average of 18.75.

Xaviee Smith still holds his spot as the top run scorer for Suriname in the current edition. Smith has been able to score 72 runs for the team in 4 matches at an average of 36.

Mexico vs Suriname Top Bowlers

Dhananjaya Panda has been a consistent performer for Mexico with the ball. He has been able to take 5 wickets for his team in just 4 matches at an average of 19.60.

Even in the list of leading wicket-takers for Suriname, Xaviee Smith finds his name. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 11.43.