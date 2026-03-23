Malawi vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 2028 World Cup Americas Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction TAN 55 % Chance of Winning MAL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B is all set to commence, with Malawi and Tanzania facing each other in the opener. This match will be played on 24 March at 3:00 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Malawi finished 7th in the Africa Region Final 2025, as they aim to reach the next stage this time also. On the other hand, Tanzania was among the top teams in the last edition, as the team aims to continue its form even this time.

Who will win? Malawi Tanzania Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tanzania has won three of the four head-to-head matches against Malawi.

Arun Yadav, from Tanzania, scored 103 runs off 5 matches in the last edition at an average of 20.60.

Kelvin Thuchila was among the leading wicket-takers for Malawi, with 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.40.

Malawi vs Tanzania Chances of Winning

Tanzania will be heading to their upcoming match against Malawi with a higher chance of winning. They have been undefeated against Malawi in the head-to-head encounters, which comes as an advantage for them in the upcoming match. Their line-up has key performers such as Arun Yadav, who has scored 421 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.10, and Khalidy Juma, who holds 21 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 16.80. Malawi, on the other hand, will be keen to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Sami Sohail, who has scored 1988 runs in 62 innings at an average of 46.23, and Kelvin Thuchila, who holds 18 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 17.64.

Malawi Chances of Winning: 45%

Tanzania Chances of Winning: 55%

Malawi vs Tanzania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Malawi was able to finish well in the previous edition, but they failed to deliver in the Africa Finals. However, the team will be keen to deliver well this time, as they start up the new campaign with a match against Tanzania. They have batters such as Gift Kansonkho, who has scored 657 runs in 46 innings at an average of 16.02, and Suhail Vayani, who has scored 182 runs in 26 innings at an average of 9.57. Sami Sohail has also been able to contribute with the ball, as he holds 64 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 17.92.

On the other hand, Tanzania will be looking forward to the match against Malawi as an opportunity to start the tournament with a win. Their track record has been impressive against Malawi, with the team losing no game against them. They have batsmen such as Mukesh Suthar, who has scored 234 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.80, and Kassim Nassoro, who has scored 896 runs in 61 innings at an average of 17.92. Ajith Augustin will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.50.

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Malawi vs Tanzania Match Toss Prediction

The match between Malawi and Tanzania will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. This ground is known to favour the chasing teams. Out of the 13 T20Is played at this venue, 8 have been won by the team bowling first and remaining were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 118, and it drops to 96 in the second innings. It is likely that the team winning the toss would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Malawi and Tanzania could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain on the match day, which could have an impact on the game.

Cloudy 79% 27° - 29° C 26 kmph

Cloudy 79% 27° - 29° C 26 kmph

Malawi and Tanzania Player List

Playing TAN MAL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Malawi Team Form

Malawi was able to regain its form in the last T20I game it played against Botswana. Still, the team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Tanzania. They have players such as Daniel Jakiel, who has scored 210 runs in 30 innings at an average of 12.35, and Aaftab Limdawala, who holds 28 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 24.57.

Tanzania Team Form

Tanzania are looking forward to regaining their winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team holds three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games, as the next game against Malawi brings an opportunity for them to regain momentum. They have players such as Kassim Nassoro, who holds 47 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 22.65, and Laksh Bakania.

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Malawi vs Tanzania Top Batters

Sami Sohail will be a key batter for Malawi in the next game against Tanzania. He has scored 1988 runs in 62 T20Is at an average of 46.23 and a strike rate of 124.79.

Arun Yadav will be playing a crucial role for Tanzania in this tournament. He has scored 421 runs for the team in 11 innings at an average of 42.10 and a strike rate of 153.64.

Malawi vs Tanzania Top Bowlers

Kelvin Thuchila has shown consistency with the ball for Malawi in the shortest format. He has grabbed 18 wickets for the team in 17 innings at an average of 17.64.

Khalidy Juma has done well with the ball for Tanzania even in the previous edition. He has secured 21 wickets in 15 innings for the team at an average of 16.80.