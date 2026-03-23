West Indies Women vs Australia Women, Australia Women tour of West Indies Match Prediction WIN 30 % Chance of Winning AUS 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 8.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia Women tour of West Indies is close to an end for the impressive T20I series. The third T20I of this series will be played on 24 March at 4:00 AM IST at the Arnos Vale Ground. Australia Women have done well in this series as they also won the previous game by 17 runs to seal the series win. Now they will be eager for another win to end the series with a whitewash. On the other hand, this series has not been a great one for the West Indies Women. Still, they will be looking forward to making a comeback in the final T20I and end it with a win.

Who will win? West Indies Women Australia Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have dominated against the West Indies Women, winning four of the last five head-to-head matches.

Beth Mooney has scored 11 runs off 8 balls against Deandra Dottin, while Dottin is yet to take her wicket.

Hayley Matthews has scored 26 runs off 18 balls against Alana King, and King has also managed to dismiss her twice.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will be heading into the last T20 match against the West Indies Women with a higher chance of winning. They have been strong against the West Indies Women, which could help them to secure another win. Their line-up has players such as Beth Mooney, who has scored 96 runs in 2 innings at an average of 48, and Alana King, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.80. On the other hand, the West Indies Women will be keen to end the series with a win. The team also takes home ground advantage which might play a crucial role for them in the next game. They have players such as Hayley Matthews, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Deandra Dottin, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.25.

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 30%

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 70%

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Indies Women will be eager to end the T20I series against Australia with a win. The team takes home ground advantage even in the last game, as they will be relying on the toss which will play a vital role in the game. Their batting line-up has players such as Qiana Joseph, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25. In the bowling department, the team will rely on Chinelle Henry, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.50.

On the other hand, Australia Women have already won the T20I series. Now they will be looking forward to ending it with a whitewash. Considering their track record against the West Indies Women, they might not face much challenges in another win. Their batting line-up has players such as Ellyse Perry, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Georgia Voll, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50. Georgia Wareham will be a key bowler for the team, as she holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The third T20I between West Indies Women and Australia Women will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground. This ground is known to be batter friendly, as the team's batting first have won 11 out of 15 T20Is played here, and only 3 games have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 135, and it drops to 118 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions, it can be predicted that the toss winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between West Indies Women and Australia Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of precipitation during the match, and high wind speeds could benefit the pacers.

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Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

West Indies Women and Australia Women Player List

Team Form

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have encountered a losing streak in the T20I format lately, losing four of their last five games. Taking the home ground advantage in the next game, the team would remain eager to regain their momentum.

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have now started a winning streak in the T20I format with their win in the second match. They now have three wins and two losses in their last five games, as their record against the West Indies Women could favour them for another win.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews, the skipper of the West Indies Women, has been a key performer for the team with the bat. She has scored 333 runs in her last 10 T20Is at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 112.50.

Beth Mooney has dominated for Australia Women lately with her batting skills. In her last 10 T20Is, she has managed to score 457 runs at an average of 57.13 and a strike rate of 142.81

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Afy Fletcher continues to be an impactful bowler for the West Indies Women in the shortest format. She has taken 9 wickets for her team in the last 9 T20Is at an economy of 6.49.

Alana King came out as the star bowler for Australia Women in the last game. She has secured 9 wickets in her last 6 T20Is at an economy of 6.83.