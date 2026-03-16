Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Match Prediction
NEP
80%
Chance of Winning
BAH
20%
T20i
Technology Ground
Facts:
- With 136 runs, Deepika Rasangika is the leading run scorer for Bahrain Women in 2025.
- With 227 runs, Puja Mahato is the leading run scorer for Nepal Women in 2025.
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Chance of Winning
Bahrain Women have struggled to make an impact in this format since they started playing international cricket, they have only managed four wins in 27 matches thus far. They lost the opening game against Nepal Women by nine wickets and the last game against Hong Kong Women was called off due to rain.
Nepal Women headed into this tournament as one of the favourites. They have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Hong Kong. As per our calculations, Nepal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Bahrain Women ’ chances of winning - 20%
- Nepal Women’ chances of winning - 80%
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tharanga Gajanayake has struggled for consistency so far this season. So far in 2025 she has scored 5, 34, 13, 3 and 8 which clearly showcases her struggles which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Indu Barma has been brilliant for Nepal Women in T20 format in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 197 runs and is the second highest run scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Bahrain Women News & Player List
Bahrain Women Player List
Tharanga Gajanayake, Zayneb Fazil, Deepika Rasangika (c), Sana Butt (wk), Abeera Waris, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Saee Parkhi, Rasika Rodrigo, Pavithra Shetty, Sadamali Bhakshala, Sara Vivek, Ashwini Govinda, Shruti Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tharanga Gajanayake
|
Batter
|
Zayneb Fazil
|
Batter
|
Deepika Rasangika
|
Batter
|
Abeera Waris
|
All-rounder
|
Sana Butt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Poorvaja Jagdeesha
|
Batter
|
Saee Parkhi
|
All-rounder
|
Rasika Rodrigo
|
All-rounder
|
Pavithra Shetty
|
Bowler
|
Sadamali Bhakshala
|
Bowler
|
Sara Vivek
|
Bowler
Bahrain Women Team Form
Bahrain Women head into this game after six defeats in the last seven matches. They are winless in this campaign and are currently seventh on the table.
Nepal Women News & Player List
Nepal Women Player List
Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma (c), Rajmati Airee, Roma Thapa, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Bindu Rawal, Ishwori Bist
Predicted Playing XI
|
Samjhana Khadka
|
Batter
|
Kabita Joshi
|
Batter
|
Indu Barma
|
Batter
|
Rubina Chhetry
|
All-rounder
|
Rubi Poddar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rajmati Airee
|
Batter
|
Roma Thapa
|
All-rounder
|
Puja Mahato
|
All-rounder
|
Kabita Joshi
|
Bowler
|
Sabnam Rai
|
Bowler
|
Riya Sharma
|
Bowler
Nepal Women Team Form
Nepal Women have had a decent start to the campaign but in the last game they fell short against Hong Kong Women and are currently fourth on the table.
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Head to Head
Nepal Women have dominated this fixture against Bahrain Women 3-0. Both sides went head to head in this tournament and Nepal Women won the game.
Head to Head
Bahrain Women: 00
Nepal Women: 03
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds
Nepal Women to have a better opening partnership than Bahrain Women
Bahrain Women and Nepal Women go head to head in what seems like a one sided game as both sides have had contrasting campaigns in this tournament. Bahrain Women have struggled to make a mark in T20 format and they have had an underwhelming campaign so far in this tournament. With just one point in two games, they are currently seventh on the table and need a win to stay in contention for playoffs this season. On the other hand, Nepal Women head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Hong Kong Women. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Nepal Women dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Nepal Women will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women
T20i
Technology Ground, null
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Top Batters
Deepika Rasangika to be Bahrain Women’ top batter
Deepika Rasangika was sensational in the last outing as she scored 34 and was the leading run scorer for her side. She has been the best batter in 2025 for Bahrain Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’ top batter
Puja Mahato did not have a great outing in the last game against Hong Kong Women regardless we are going to back her as with 227 runs in 13 innings and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Top Bowlers
Pavithra Shetty to be Bahrain Women’ top bowler
Pavithra Shetty has been one of the most economical bowlers for Bahrain Women in this calendar year. Even though she did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe she will bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’ top bowler
Indu Barma has been the most consistent bowler for Nepal Women in this calendar year. So far she has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nepal Women
- Bahrain Women to win - 1.10 (Parimatch)
- Nepal Women to win - 6.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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