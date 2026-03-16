Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Match Prediction

Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Chance of Winning

Bahrain Women have struggled to make an impact in this format since they started playing international cricket, they have only managed four wins in 27 matches thus far. They lost the opening game against Nepal Women by nine wickets and the last game against Hong Kong Women was called off due to rain.

Nepal Women headed into this tournament as one of the favourites. They have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Hong Kong. As per our calculations, Nepal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bahrain Women ’ chances of winning - 20%

Nepal Women’ chances of winning - 80%

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Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tharanga Gajanayake has struggled for consistency so far this season. So far in 2025 she has scored 5, 34, 13, 3 and 8 which clearly showcases her struggles which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma has been brilliant for Nepal Women in T20 format in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 197 runs and is the second highest run scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Bahrain Women News & Player List

Bahrain Women Player List

Tharanga Gajanayake, Zayneb Fazil, Deepika Rasangika (c), Sana Butt (wk), Abeera Waris, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Saee Parkhi, Rasika Rodrigo, Pavithra Shetty, Sadamali Bhakshala, Sara Vivek, Ashwini Govinda, Shruti Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Tharanga Gajanayake Batter Zayneb Fazil Batter Deepika Rasangika Batter Abeera Waris All-rounder Sana Butt Wicket-keeper Poorvaja Jagdeesha Batter Saee Parkhi All-rounder Rasika Rodrigo All-rounder Pavithra Shetty Bowler Sadamali Bhakshala Bowler Sara Vivek Bowler

Bahrain Women Team Form

Bahrain Women head into this game after six defeats in the last seven matches. They are winless in this campaign and are currently seventh on the table.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma (c), Rajmati Airee, Roma Thapa, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Bindu Rawal, Ishwori Bist

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Kabita Joshi Batter Indu Barma Batter Rubina Chhetry All-rounder Rubi Poddar Wicket-keeper Rajmati Airee Batter Roma Thapa All-rounder Puja Mahato All-rounder Kabita Joshi Bowler Sabnam Rai Bowler Riya Sharma Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal Women have had a decent start to the campaign but in the last game they fell short against Hong Kong Women and are currently fourth on the table.

Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Head to Head

Nepal Women have dominated this fixture against Bahrain Women 3-0. Both sides went head to head in this tournament and Nepal Women won the game.

Head to Head

Bahrain Women: 00

Nepal Women: 03

Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds

Nepal Women to have a better opening partnership than Bahrain Women

Bahrain Women and Nepal Women go head to head in what seems like a one sided game as both sides have had contrasting campaigns in this tournament. Bahrain Women have struggled to make a mark in T20 format and they have had an underwhelming campaign so far in this tournament. With just one point in two games, they are currently seventh on the table and need a win to stay in contention for playoffs this season. On the other hand, Nepal Women head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Hong Kong Women. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Nepal Women dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Nepal Women will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Top Batters

Deepika Rasangika to be Bahrain Women’ top batter

Deepika Rasangika was sensational in the last outing as she scored 34 and was the leading run scorer for her side. She has been the best batter in 2025 for Bahrain Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’ top batter

Puja Mahato did not have a great outing in the last game against Hong Kong Women regardless we are going to back her as with 227 runs in 13 innings and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bahrain Women vs Nepal Women Top Bowlers

Pavithra Shetty to be Bahrain Women’ top bowler

Pavithra Shetty has been one of the most economical bowlers for Bahrain Women in this calendar year. Even though she did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe she will bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’ top bowler

Indu Barma has been the most consistent bowler for Nepal Women in this calendar year. So far she has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.