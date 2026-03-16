Facts: With 124 runs, Natasha Miles is the leading run scorer for Hong Kong Women in 2025.

With 136 runs, Deepika Rasangika is the leading run scorer for Bahrain Women in 2025.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Chance of Winning

Hong Kong Women went head to head against Nepal Women in the opening game of the tournament and the game was called off due to rain. They have struggled in the format in the recent past as they have lost four of the last five matches prior to this tournament, the only win came against Kuwait Women.

Bahrain Women have struggled to make an impact in this format since they started playing international cricket as they have only managed four wins in 25 matches thus far. They have lost six games on the bounce. As per our calculations, Hong Kong Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women ’ chances of winning - 98%

Bahrain Women’ chances of winning - 02%

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Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shanzeen Shahzad has made a solid start in this calendar year as so far this season she has scored 113 runs in six matches and is one of the top run scorers which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Tharanga Gajanayake has struggled for consistency so far this season. So far in 2025 she has scored 5, 34, 13 and 3 which clearly showcases her struggles which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Hong Kong Women News & Player List

Hong Kong Women Player List

Kary Chan, Maryam Bibi, Natasha Miles(c), Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung(w), Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shing Chan Dorothea, Kaur Mahekdeep







Predicted Playing XI









Natasha Miles Batter Shanzeen Shahzad Batter Mariko Hill Batter Kary Chan All-rounder Hiu Ying Cheung Wicket-keeper Yasmin Daswani Batter Ruchitha Venkatesh All-rounder Shing Chan Dorothea All-rounder Kaur Mahekdeep Bowler Iqra Sahar Bowler Alison Siu Bowler

Hong Kong Women Team Form

Hong Kong Women’s opening game was called off due to rain. They have one win in the last five matches.

Bahrain Women News & Player List

Bahrain Women Player List

Tharanga Gajanayake, Zayneb Fazil, Deepika Rasangika (c), Sana Butt (wk), Abeera Waris, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Saee Parkhi, Rasika Rodrigo, Pavithra Shetty, Sadamali Bhakshala, Sara Vivek, Ashwini Govinda, Shruti Yadav







Predicted Playing XI









Tharanga Gajanayake Batter Zayneb Fazil Batter Deepika Rasangika Batter Abeera Waris All-rounder Sana Butt Wicket-keeper Poorvaja Jagdeesha Batter Saee Parkhi All-rounder Rasika Rodrigo All-rounder Pavithra Shetty Bowler Sadamali Bhakshala Bowler Sara Vivek Bowler

Bahrain Women Team Form

Bahrain Women head into this game after six defeats in the row. In the last game they lost against Nepal Women.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Head to Head

Bahrain Women and Hong Kong Women have gone head to head only once in this format and Hong Kong Women won the game.

Head to Head

Hong Kong Women: 01

Bahrain Women: 00

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Betting Odds

Hong Kong Women to have a better opening partnership than Bahrain Women

Hong Kong Women and Bahrain Women go head to head in what seems like a one sided game. Both teams headed into this tournament after disappointing results in the last few games. Bahrain Women have struggled in this format as they have just four wins since they started playing back in 2022. On the other hand, Hong Kong Women head into this game after just one win in the last five matches but regardless of their form they have more experience and quality than Bahrain Women and will dominate the game. Bahrain Women went head to head against Nepal Women and they lost the tie they also conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Hong Kong Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Top Batters

Natasha Miles to be Hong Kong Women’ top batter

Natasha Miles has been a standout batter for Hong Kong Women in this calendar year as she has scored 124 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Deepika Rasangika to be Bahrain Women’ top batter

Deepika Rasangika was sensational in the last game as she scored 34 and was the leading run scorer for her side. She has been the best batter in 2025 for Bahrain which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Top Bowlers

Kary Chan to be Hong Kong Women’ top bowler

Kary Chan has been incredible for Hong Kong Women in T20 format this year she has been the standout bowler as with six wickets she is the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pavithra Shetty to be Bahrain Women’ top bowler

Pavithra Shetty has been one of the most economical bowlers for Bahrain Women in this calendar year. Even though she did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe she will bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hong Kong Women Kong Women to win - 1.00 (Melbet)

Bahrain Women to win - 14.00 (Melbet) Bahrain Women and Hong Kong Women squared off back in 2022 and Hong Kong Women won the game. Bahrain Women have lost six games in a row which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Hong Kong Women and you should do the same as they will register their first win of the campaign in the upcoming game. Hong Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





