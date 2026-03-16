Facts: With 124 runs, Natasha Miles is the leading run scorer for Hong Kong Women in 2025.

With 224 runs, Puja Mahato is the leading run scorer for Nepal Women in 2025.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Chance of Winning

Hong Kong Women struggled in this format prior to this series as they had four defeats in the last five matches. The rain Gods have favoured them so far in this tournament as both games against Nepal Women and Bahrain Women have been called off due to rain and are currently fourth on the table.

Nepal Women headed into this tournament as one of the favourites. The opening game against Hong King Women was called off due to rain but in the last game they beat Bahrain Women with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Nepal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

Nepal Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shanzeen Shahzad has made a solid start in this calendar year as so far this season she has scored 113 runs in six matches and is one of the top run scorers which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma has been brilliant for Nepal Women in T20 format in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 188 runs and is the second highest run scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Hong Kong Women News & Player List

Hong Kong Women Player List

Kary Chan, Maryam Bibi, Natasha Miles(c), Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung(w), Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shing Chan Dorothea, Kaur Mahekdeep

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Miles Batter Shanzeen Shahzad Batter Mariko Hill Batter Kary Chan All-rounder Hiu Ying Cheung Wicket-keeper Yasmin Daswani Batter Ruchitha Venkatesh All-rounder Shing Chan Dorothea All-rounder Kaur Mahekdeep Bowler Iqra Sahar Bowler Alison Siu Bowler

Hong Kong Women Team Form

Hong Kong Women headed into this tournament after struggling in the last few games. Both games so far have been called off due to rain.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma (c), Rajmati Airee, Roma Thapa, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Bindu Rawal, Ishwori Bist

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Kabita Joshi Batter Indu Barma Batter Rubina Chhetry All-rounder Rubi Poddar Wicket-keeper Rajmati Airee Batter Roma Thapa All-rounder Puja Mahato All-rounder Kabita Joshi Bowler Sabnam Rai Bowler Riya Sharma Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal Women have had a decent start to the campaign as they have one win and one draw in two matches and are currently third on the table.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Head to Head

Nepal Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Hong Kong Women 5-4. Both sides went head to head in this tournament and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Hong Kong Women: 04

Nepal Women: 05

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds

Nepal Women to have a better opening partnership than Hong Kong Women

Hong Kong Women and Nepal Women go head to head in what seems like a great game for the neutrals as both teams are unbeaten in this tournament and a win for either side will make them favourites to make the playoffs this term. Hong Kong Women headed into this campaign after struggling in the T20 format but both games thus far have been called off due to rain hence they are fourth on the table. On the other hand, after a tie in the first match, Nepal Women dominated the last game against Bahrain Women and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Nepal Women will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Top Batters

Natasha Miles to be Hong Kong Women’ top batter

Natasha Miles has been a standout batter for Hong Kong Women in this calendar year as she has scored 124 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’ top batter

Puja Mahato has been sensational for Nepal Women in this calendar year as she scored 224 runs in 12 innings and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Top Bowlers

Kary Chan to be Hong Kong Women’ top bowler

Kary Chan has been incredible for Hong Kong Women in T20 format this year she has been the standout bowler as with six wickets she is the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’ top bowler

Indu Barma has been the most consistent bowler for Nepal Women in this calendar year. So far she has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.





