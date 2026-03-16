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Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Match Prediction

KUW

70%

Chance of Winning

BHU

30%

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1.41
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T20i

Terdthai Cricket Ground

Kuwait Women take on Bhutan Women in the seventh game of the 2025 T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The game is scheduled to be played on May 12 at 07:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 120 runs, Maryam Omar is the leading run scorer for Kuwait Women in this series.
  • Bhutan Women head into this game after five straight defeats.

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Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Chance of Winning

Kuwait Women headed into this game after five straight losses and would be hoping to turn things around and make a mark in this game. Kuwait Women went head to head against Thailand Women and struggled to make an impact as they lost the game by eight wickets.

Bhutan Women have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format last year as they had just two wins in the last nine matches. They went head to head against Malaysia Women and lost the series 5-0. As per our calculations, Kuwait Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Kuwait Women ’ chances of winning - 70%
  • Bhutan Women’ chances of winning - 30%

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Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyada Murali has had an underwhelming season thus far as her scores in the last four games have been 6, 1,0 and 4 which makes us believe she will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Sonam Choden has struggled to make an impact in the last few games as in three matches she has scored 29 runs which showcases her struggle. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Kuwait Women News & Player List

Kuwait Women Player List

Amna Tariq (c), Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Siobhan Gomez, Balasubramani Shanti, Suchitha Lita D Sa (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Raelyn DSouza, Maryyam Ashraf, Candice Dias, Bhavani Yekkeli, Ameesha Olacheri

Predicted Playing XI

Priyada Murali

Batter

Zeefa Jilani

Batter

Maryam Omar

Batter

Balasubramani Shanti

All-rounder

Suchitha Lita D Sa

Wicket-keeper

Siobhan Gomez

Batter

Amna Tariq

All-rounder

Khadija Khalil

All-rounder

Maria Jasvi

Bowler

Mariamma Hyder

Bowler

Raelyn DSouza

Bowler

Kuwait Women Team Form

Kuwait Women had two wins in four matches in this series and have made the finals. In the last game they lost against South Africa Women.

Bhutan Women News & Player List

Bhutan Women Player List

Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Choden(w), Karma Dema, Dechen Wangmo(c), Eva Yangzom, Tshering Zangmo, Sonam, Anju Gurung, Ritshi Choden, Tshering Choden, Sonam Palden

Predicted Playing XI

Yeshey Choden

Batter

Karma Dema

Batter

Dechen Wangmo

Batter

Tshering Zangmo

All-rounder

Sonam Choden

Wicket-keeper

Sonam Palden

Batter

Yeshey Choden

All-rounder

Anju Gurung

All-rounder

Ritshi Choden

Bowler

Tshering Choden

Bowler

Eva Yangzom

Bowler

Bhutan Women Team Form

Bhutan Women struggled in the T20 format prior to this tournament as they lost against Malaysia 5-0. The opening game against Thailand was called off due to rain.

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Head to Head

Bhutan Women and Kuwait Women have identical records in this fixture with one win each. Both sides squared off in 2022 and Kuwait Women won the game.

Head to Head

Kuwait Women: 01

Bhutan Women: 01

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Betting Odds

Kuwait Women to have a better opening partnership than Bhutan Women

Kuwait Women and Bhutan Women go head to head after both sides have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format in the recent past. Bhutan headed into this series as an underdog as they have lost five games in a row prior to this series. Even though they have already beaten Kuwait Women once this season, the difference in quality between the two sides is absolutely huge. Even though Kuwait Women have themselves struggled in this format we expect them to turn things around. We believe Kuwait Women will dominate the game with the bat and the ball and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women

T20i

Terdthai Cricket Ground, null

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Kuwait

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Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Top Batters

Balasubramani Shanti to be Kuwait Women’ top batter

Balasubramani Shanti did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant in this calendar year and is one of the leading run scorers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dechen Wangmo to be Bhutan Women’ top batter

Dechen Wangmo has been the most consistent batter for Bhutan Women heading into this tournament she is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuwait Women vs Bhutan Women Top Bowlers

Zeefa Jilani to be Kuwait Women’ top bowler

Zeefa Jilani was sensational in the last game as she ended up with best bowling figures in the game. Jilani has showcased consistency in the last few games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anju Gurung to be Bhutan Women’ top bowler

Anju Gurung has been the standout bowler for Bhutan Women heading into this campaign as she has been consistent and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kuwait Women

Bhutan Women have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format as they have just two wins in nine matches. Kuwait Women have looked a far better side which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Kuwait Women and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Kuwait Women to win - 1.41 (Melbet)
  • Bhutan Women to win - 2.87 (Melbet)
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