Facts:
- With 42 runs, Priyada Murali is the leading run scorer for Kuwait Women in this series.
- Thailand Women head into this game after six straight wins.
Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning
Kuwait Women headed into this game after five straight losses and struggled in the opening game of the season as they got battered by Thailand Women who won the game with eight wickets to spare. They bounced back in the last game against Bhutan Women as they won the game by 35 runs.
Thailand Women headed into this series as the home team and expectations were high. They got off to a great start against Kuwait Women as they won the tie by eight wickets. The last game against Bhutan Women was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Thailand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Kuwait Women ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Thailand Women’ chances of winning - 60%
Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Priyada Murali has had an underwhelming season thus far as her scores in the last four games have been 6, 1,0 and 4 which makes us believe she will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi has been one of the most consistent batters for Thailand Women in this calendar year. In the last game she scored 22 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Kuwait Women News & Player List
Kuwait Women Player List
Amna Tariq (c), Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Siobhan Gomez, Balasubramani Shanti, Suchitha Lita D Sa (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Raelyn DSouza, Maryyam Ashraf, Candice Dias, Bhavani Yekkeli, Ameesha Olacheri
Predicted Playing XI
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Priyada Murali
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Batter
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Zeefa Jilani
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Batter
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Maryam Omar
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Batter
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Balasubramani Shanti
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All-rounder
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Suchitha Lita D Sa
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Wicket-keeper
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Siobhan Gomez
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Batter
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Amna Tariq
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All-rounder
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Khadija Khalil
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All-rounder
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Maria Jasvi
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Bowler
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Mariamma Hyder
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Bowler
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Raelyn DSouza
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Bowler
Kuwait Women Team Form
Kuwait Women have lost five of the last six matches. In the last game they beat Bhutan Women by 35 runs.
Thailand Women News & Player List
Thailand Women Player List
Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Rosenan Kanoh
Predicted Playing XI
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Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
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Batter
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Sunida Chaturongrattana
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Batter
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Naruemol Chaiwai
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Batter
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Chanida Sutthiruang
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All-rounder
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Nannapat Koncharoenkai
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Wicket-keeper
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Natthakan Chantham
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Batter
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Suwanan Khiaoto
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All-rounder
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Phannita Maya
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All-rounder
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Thipatcha Putthawong
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Bowler
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Suleeporn Laomi
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Bowler
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Onnicha Kamchomphu
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Bowler
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand Women have won six straight games. They have three points in four matches and are currently second on the table.
Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head
Thailand Women has dominated this fixture against Kuwait Women 4-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Thailand Women won the game.
Head to Head
Kuwait Women: 00
Thailand Women: 04
Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds
Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than Kuwait Women
Kuwait Women and Thailand Women went into this tournament in contrasting form. Thailand Women have dominated this fixture as they are unbeaten against Kuwait Women. They head into this game after six straight wins and are unbeaten in the last seven matches. On the other hand Kuwait Women have found it hard to compete in this format as they have lost five of the last six games and are currently fifth on the table. A win for either side would give them a big boost this term. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Thailand Women dominated the game. They also had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters
Balasubramani Shanti to be Kuwait Women’ top batter
Balasubramani Shanti was unbeaten in the last game as she scored 16 and took her team over the line. She has been brilliant in this calendar year and is one of the leading run scorers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’ top batter
Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been sensational for Thailand Women in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 220 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers
Zeefa Jilani to be Kuwait Women’ top bowler
Zeefa Jilani was sensational in the last game as she ended up with best bowling figures in the game. Jilani has showcased consistency in the last few games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Onnicha Kamchomphu to be Thailand Women’ top bowler
Onnicha Kamchomphu has been the standout bowler for Thailand Women. She has taken 101 wickets and is the second highest wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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