Facts: With 42 runs, Priyada Murali is the leading run scorer for Kuwait Women in this series.

Thailand Women head into this game after six straight wins.

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

Kuwait Women headed into this game after five straight losses and struggled in the opening game of the season as they got battered by Thailand Women who won the game with eight wickets to spare. They bounced back in the last game against Bhutan Women as they won the game by 35 runs.

Thailand Women headed into this series as the home team and expectations were high. They got off to a great start against Kuwait Women as they won the tie by eight wickets. The last game against Bhutan Women was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Thailand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kuwait Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

Thailand Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyada Murali has had an underwhelming season thus far as her scores in the last four games have been 6, 1,0 and 4 which makes us believe she will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi has been one of the most consistent batters for Thailand Women in this calendar year. In the last game she scored 22 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Kuwait Women News & Player List

Kuwait Women Player List

Amna Tariq (c), Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Siobhan Gomez, Balasubramani Shanti, Suchitha Lita D Sa (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Raelyn DSouza, Maryyam Ashraf, Candice Dias, Bhavani Yekkeli, Ameesha Olacheri

Predicted Playing XI

Priyada Murali Batter Zeefa Jilani Batter Maryam Omar Batter Balasubramani Shanti All-rounder Suchitha Lita D Sa Wicket-keeper Siobhan Gomez Batter Amna Tariq All-rounder Khadija Khalil All-rounder Maria Jasvi Bowler Mariamma Hyder Bowler Raelyn DSouza Bowler

Kuwait Women Team Form

Kuwait Women have lost five of the last six matches. In the last game they beat Bhutan Women by 35 runs.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Rosenan Kanoh

Predicted Playing XI

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Sunida Chaturongrattana Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicket-keeper Natthakan Chantham Batter Suwanan Khiaoto All-rounder Phannita Maya All-rounder Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women have won six straight games. They have three points in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

Thailand Women has dominated this fixture against Kuwait Women 4-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Thailand Women won the game.

Head to Head

Kuwait Women: 00

Thailand Women: 04

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than Kuwait Women

Kuwait Women and Thailand Women went into this tournament in contrasting form. Thailand Women have dominated this fixture as they are unbeaten against Kuwait Women. They head into this game after six straight wins and are unbeaten in the last seven matches. On the other hand Kuwait Women have found it hard to compete in this format as they have lost five of the last six games and are currently fifth on the table. A win for either side would give them a big boost this term. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Thailand Women dominated the game. They also had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Balasubramani Shanti to be Kuwait Women’ top batter

Balasubramani Shanti was unbeaten in the last game as she scored 16 and took her team over the line. She has been brilliant in this calendar year and is one of the leading run scorers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’ top batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been sensational for Thailand Women in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 220 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Zeefa Jilani to be Kuwait Women’ top bowler

Zeefa Jilani was sensational in the last game as she ended up with best bowling figures in the game. Jilani has showcased consistency in the last few games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Onnicha Kamchomphu to be Thailand Women’ top bowler

Onnicha Kamchomphu has been the standout bowler for Thailand Women. She has taken 101 wickets and is the second highest wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.





