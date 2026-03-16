Facts: With 1133 runs, Mas Elysa is the leading run scorer for Malaysia Women in T20 format.

Qatar Women were bowled out for 29 runs in the last game.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Chance of Winning

Malaysia Women headed into this tournament after struggling in the last few matches. They have lost each of the last eight matches and would be hoping to turn things around. In the last game they went head to head against UAE Women and struggled to compete as they lost the game by nine wickets.

Qatar Women have lost 26 times in 36 matches in T20 format. They headed into this tournament as underdogs and got outplayed in the opening game against UAE Women as they lost by 163 runs. As per our calculations, Malaysia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women ’ chances of winning - 89%

Qatar Women’ chances of winning - 11%

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Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Wan Julia has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format. In the last three games she has scored 9, 5 and 1 which showcases her struggles which also makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Rizpha Emmanuel has been the best batter for Qatar Women in T20 format. In the last four games she has scored 26, 58, 5 and 20 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Malaysia Women News & Player List

Malaysia Women Player List

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Nur Dania Syuhada, Aina Najwa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aisya Eleesa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Siti Nazwah, Marsya Qistina Abdullah

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim Batter Elsa Hunter Batter Mas Elysa Batter Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Nur Dania Syuhada Batter Aina Najwa All-rounder Nur Izzatul Syafiqa All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Nazatul Hidayah Bowler Suabika Manivannan Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

Malaysia Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against UAE Women.

Qatar Women News & Player List

Qatar Women Player List

Rizpha Emmanuel (wk), Aysha (c), Khadija Imtiaz, Christeena Jacob, Angeline Mare, Shahreen Bahadur, Hiral Agarwal, Roheed Akhtar, Sudha Thapa, Sabeeja Panayan, Amna Abdulaziz, Sarrinah Ahmed, Devanandha Kavinisseri

Predicted Playing XI

Aysha Batter Khadija Imtiaz Batter Christeena Jacob Batter Angeline Mare All-rounder Rizpha Emmanuel Wicket-keeper Shahreen Bahadur Batter Hiral Agarwal All-rounder Roheed Akhtar All-rounder Sudha Thapa Bowler Sabeeja Panayan Bowler Amna Abdulaziz Bowler

Qatar Women Team Form

Qatar Women have one win in the last eight matches. They lost the opening game against UAE Women in this tournament.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Head to Head

Malaysia Women have dominated this fixture Qatar Women 2-0. Both sides went head to head back on Feb 24 and Malaysia Women won the game.

Head to Head

Malaysia Women: 02

Qatar Women: 00

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Betting Odds

Malaysia Women to have a better opening partnership than Qatar Women

Malaysia Women and Qatar Women go head to head after both sides have struggled for consistency in the T20 format. Qatar Women headed into this tournament after struggling to make a mark in the T20 format, they have lost seven of the last eight matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. On the other hand, Malaysia Women head into this game after a disappointing loss against UAE Women in the opening game. They lost the tie by nine wickets. Even though Malaysia Women have lost each of the last eight matches we expect them to dominate this game especially their bowlers which makes us believe Malaysia Women will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Top Batters

Mas Elysa to be Malaysia Women’ top batter

Mas Elysa has been the standout batter for Malaysia Women in T20 format as she is the top run scorer and in the last game against UAE Women she was the top run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rizpha Emmanuel to be Qatar Women’ top batter

Rizpha Emmanuel was the shining light in what was a disappointing performance by Qatar Women in the opening game. She was the leading run scorer in the match which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Top Bowlers

Mahirah Izzati Ismail to be Malaysia Women’ top bowler

Mahirah Izzati Ismail had an incredible year last season as she was the leading wicket taker for Malaysia Women in 2024. She had a slow start to the campaign but we expect her to bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sudha Thapa to be Qatar Women’ top bowler

Sudha Thapa did not have a great game in the last outing but she has been the best bowler for Qatar Women and is also their leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Malaysia Women Malaysia Women to win - 1.12 (Melbet)

Qatar Women to win - 5.99 (Melbet) Qatar Women have struggled in T20 format in recent past and have struggled in this fixture as well as Malaysia Women have beaten them on both occasions which is why the bookmakers have sided with Malaysia Women and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





