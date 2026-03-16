Facts: With 1133 runs, Mas Elysa is the leading run scorer for Malaysia Women in T20 format.

With six wickets, Katie Thompson is the leading wicket taker for UAE Women in this tournament.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Chance of Winning

Malaysia Women headed into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in this format as they are winless in the last ten matches. So far this season Malaysia Women are winless after three games which includes one defeat and are currently sixth on the table. The last game against UAE Women was called off due to rain.

Much like their opponents, Qatar Women have struggled to adapt to the T20 format as they have lost 27 of the 37 matches in this format. They are winless so far and with one defeat in three matches, they are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Malaysia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

Qatar Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Wan Julia has struggled for consistency in the T20 format. She has played three games in this campaign and has scored 9, 5 and 1 which showcases her struggles. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Rizpha Emmanuel has been the best batter for Qatar Women in T20 format. In the last four innings she has scored 26, 58, 5 and 20 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Malaysia Women News & Player List

Malaysia Women Player List

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Nur Dania Syuhada, Aina Najwa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aisya Eleesa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Siti Nazwah, Marsya Qistina Abdullah







Predicted Playing XI









Ainna Hamizah Hashim Batter Elsa Hunter Batter Mas Elysa Batter Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Nur Dania Syuhada Batter Aina Najwa All-rounder Nur Izzatul Syafiqa All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Nazatul Hidayah Bowler Suabika Manivannan Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

Malaysia Women are winless in the last ten matches. The last two games have been called due to rain.

Qatar Women News & Player List

Qatar Women Player List

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Nur Dania Syuhada, Aina Najwa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aisya Eleesa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Siti Nazwah, Marsya Qistina Abdullah







Predicted Playing XI









Ainna Hamizah Hashim Batter Elsa Hunter Batter Mas Elysa Batter Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Nur Dania Syuhada Batter Aina Najwa All-rounder Nur Izzatul Syafiqa All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Nazatul Hidayah Bowler Suabika Manivannan Bowler

Qatar Women Team Form

Qatar Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one defeat in three games and are currently seventh on the table.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Head to Head

Malaysia Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Qatar Women 2-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Malaysia Women: 02

Qatar Women: 00

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Betting Odds

Malaysia Women to have a better opening partnership than Qatar Women

Malaysia Women and Qatar Women headed into this series after both sides have struggled to make an impact so far. Both teams have struggled in the T20 format heading into this campaign and their forms have continued in this tournament. Qatar Women have only won ten matches out of 36 matches in the T20 format. On the other hand, even though Malaysia Women have struggled in this campaign they have dominated this fixture in the past and we expect them to do the same in this game. We believe Malaysia Women bowlers will pick up early wickets and they will end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Top Batters

Mas Elysa to be Malaysia Women’ top batter

Mas Elysa has been the standout batter for Malaysia Women in T20 format as she is the top run scorer and in the last innings against UAE Women she was the top run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Esha Rohit Oza to be Qatar Women’ top batter

Esha Rohit Oza did not have much to do in the opening game against Malaysia Women but in the last game she scored a brilliant century against Qatar Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs Qatar Women Top Bowlers

Mahirah Izzati Ismail to be Malaysia Women’ top bowler

Mahirah Izzati Ismail had an incredible year last season as she was the leading wicket taker for Malaysia Women in 2024. She had a slow start to the campaign but we expect her to bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katie Thompson to be Qatar Women’ top bowler

Katie Thompson has been sensational so far in this campaign as she bagged four wickets in the last game against Malaysia Women and is also the leading wicket taker for her side in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.





