Facts: With 1133 runs, Mas Elysa is the leading run scorer for Malaysia Women in T20 format.

With six wickets, Katie Thompson is the leading wicket taker for UAE Women in this tournament.

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Chance of Winning

Malaysia Women headed into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in this format as they are winless in the last nine matches. They went head to head against United Arab Emirates in the opening game of the season and lost the game by nine wickets. The last game was called off due to rain.

United Arab Emirates Women have been impressive in the T20 format as they have one defeat in nine matches. They have two wins in two games and in the last match they beat Qatar Women by 163 runs. As per our calculations, United Arab Emirates Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

United Arab Emirates Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Wan Julia has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format. In the last three games she has scored 9, 5 and 1 which showcases her struggles which also makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Theertha Satish has been one of the most consistent batters for UAE Women. She did not have much to do in the opening game but in the last match she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Malaysia Women News & Player List

Malaysia Women Player List

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Nur Dania Syuhada, Aina Najwa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aisya Eleesa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Siti Nazwah, Marsya Qistina Abdullah

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim Batter Elsa Hunter Batter Mas Elysa Batter Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Nur Dania Syuhada Batter Aina Najwa All-rounder Nur Izzatul Syafiqa All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Nazatul Hidayah Bowler Suabika Manivannan Bowler

Malaysia Women Team Form

Malaysia Women are winless in the last nine matches which includes eight defeats and are currently eighth on the table.

United Arab Emirates Women News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Michelle Botha, Udeni Dona, Athige Silva, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Rinitha Rajith, Al Maseera Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Rohit Oza Batter Indhuja Nandakumar Batter Heena Hotchandani Batter Vaishnave Mahesh All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Michelle Botha Batter Udeni Dona All-rounder Athige Silva All-rounder Katie Thompson Bowler Lavanya Keny Bowler Keziah Miriam Sabin Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

United Arab Emirates Women have been impressive so far as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table.

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Head to Head

United Arab Emirates Women have dominated this fixture Malaysia Women 10-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and UAE won the game.

Head to Head

Malaysia Women: 00

United Arab Emirates Women: 10

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates Women to have a better opening partnership than Malaysia Women

Malaysia Women and United Arab Emirates Women headed into this series in contrasting form. Malaysia Women have struggled to find their footing in T20 format as they are winless in the last nine games. In this campaign so far they have one point in two games and are currently eighth on the table and another loss would knock them out of the tournament. On the other hand United Arab Emirates are one of the favourites in this tournament as they have won both games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and UAE Women won the game they also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe UAE Women will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Top Batters

Mas Elysa to be Malaysia Women’ top batter

Mas Elysa has been the standout batter for Malaysia Women in T20 format as she is the top run scorer and in the last innings against UAE Women she was the top run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Esha Rohit Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top batter

Esha Rohit Oza did not have much to do in the opening game against Malaysia Women but in the last game she scored a brilliant century against Qatar Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Malaysia Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Top Bowlers

Mahirah Izzati Ismail to be Malaysia Women’ top bowler

Mahirah Izzati Ismail had an incredible year last season as she was the leading wicket taker for Malaysia Women in 2024. She had a slow start to the campaign but we expect her to bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katie Thompson to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top bowler

Katie Thompson has been sensational so far in this campaign as she bagged four wickets in the last game against Malaysia Women and is also the leading wicket taker for her side in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.





