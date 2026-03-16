Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Chance of Winning

Qatar Women have struggled to adapt to the T20 format as they have lost 27 of the 37 matches in this format. Qatar Women are winless after two games and need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs this season. The last game against Malaysia Women was called off due to rain.

United Arab Emirates Women have been impressive in the T20 format as they have one defeat in ten matches. They have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, United Arab Emirates Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Qatar Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

United Arab Emirates Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rizpha Emmanuel has been the best batter for Qatar Women in T20 format. In the last four innings she has scored 26, 58, 5 and 20 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Theertha Satish has been one of the most consistent batters for UAE Women. She did not have much to do in the opening game but in the last innings she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Qatar Women News & Player List

Qatar Women Player List

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa (c), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Nur Dania Syuhada, Aina Najwa, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aisya Eleesa, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Suabika Manivannan, Amalin Sorfina, Siti Nazwah, Marsya Qistina Abdullah

Predicted Playing XI

Ainna Hamizah Hashim Batter Elsa Hunter Batter Mas Elysa Batter Mahirah Izzati Ismail All-rounder Wan Julia Wicket-keeper Nur Dania Syuhada Batter Aina Najwa All-rounder Nur Izzatul Syafiqa All-rounder Aisya Eleesa Bowler Nazatul Hidayah Bowler Suabika Manivannan Bowler

Qatar Women Team Form

Qatar Women are winless in the last ten matches which includes eight defeats and are currently ninth on the table.

United Arab Emirates Women News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Michelle Botha, Udeni Dona, Athige Silva, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Rinitha Rajith, Al Maseera Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Rohit Oza Batter Indhuja Nandakumar Batter Heena Hotchandani Batter Vaishnave Mahesh All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Michelle Botha Batter Udeni Dona All-rounder Athige Silva All-rounder Katie Thompson Bowler Lavanya Keny Bowler Keziah Miriam Sabin Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

United Arab Emirates Women have been impressive so far as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Head to Head

United Arab Emirates Women have dominated this fixture Qatar Women 4-0. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and UAE won the game.

Head to Head

Qatar Women: 00

United Arab Emirates Women: 04

Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates Women to have a better opening partnership than Qatar Women

Qatar Women and United Arab Emirates Women headed into this game after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. United Arab Emirates Women have been sensational so far in this campaign as they are unbeaten thus far which includes two wins and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Qatar Women have struggled to make a mark in this campaign as they are winless after two matches and need a win to stay in the contention of making the playoffs this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and UAE Women won the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Top Batters

Rizpha Emmanuel to be Qatar Women’ top batter

Rizpha Emmanuel was the shining light in what was a disappointing performance by Qatar Women in the opening game. She was the leading run scorer in the last innings which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Esha Rohit Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top batter

Esha Rohit Oza did not have much to do in the opening game against Qatar Women but in the last game she scored a brilliant century against Qatar Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Qatar Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Top Bowlers

Sudha Thapa to be Qatar Women’ top bowler

Sudha Thapa did not have a great game in the last outing but she has been the best bowler for Qatar Women and is also their leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katie Thompson to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top bowler

Katie Thompson has been sensational so far in this campaign as she bagged four wickets in the last game against Qatar Women and is also the leading wicket taker for her side in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.