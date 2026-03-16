West Indies Women vs Thailand Women ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Match Prediction
WI
94%
Chance of Winning
THAI
6%
Odi
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts:
- West Indies Women’s skipper, Hayley Matthews, is the top bowler of the tournament with 12 wickets in four innings.
- Thailand Women’s Thipatcha Putthawong leads their bowling attack with seven wickets in four innings.
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning
West Indies Women saved themselves from falling further down the table by taking victory over Bangladesh Women in the previous game. The latter chose to bat first and they piled on 227 runs which West Indies Women did not have a tough time chasing down. All the batters made small contributions but it was enough to take the team over the line; Chinelle Henry was particularly impactful with an unbeaten 51 while Stafanie Taylor, skipper Hayley Matthews and opener Qiana Joseph contributed 36, 33 and 31 runs, respectively. Despite losing seven wickets along the way, West Indies Women enjoyed their second win in the tournament.
Thailand Women’s losing streak plagued them in the last game against Pakistan Women as well considering the former ended up butchering a simple chase. The bowlers did an exceptional job keeping a formidable team like Pakistan Women to a score of 205 runs. However, the batters did not follow through as they collapsed rather quickly. To put this into perspective, wicket-keeper batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai’s 19 was the top score of the team. In the end, they conceded an 87-run defeat.
- West Indies Women chance of winning - 94%
- Thailand Women chance of winning - 6%
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Betting Tips
Thailand Women to score low before first dismissal
Thailand Women’s openers got away with mediocre first wicket stands but their downward slope began after the first two games. Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang did a solid job at the start of the season with scores of 38, 41 and 34 in the first three matches. However, they scored a mere 17 runs in the last game against Pakistan Women and will find it tough to withstand West Indies Women’s relentless bowling attack. With the likes of Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher and Karishma Ramharack leading the bowling, Thailand Women will struggle to put on a big score in the upcoming game.
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction
The average score of 218 with the first bat at Gaddafi Stadium is quite low but interestingly, the teams batting first have had an advantage at this venue with five wins in the first six matches. Moreover, the toss winners elected to bat first in four out of those six matches which makes it the top strategy for the next fixture as well.
Weather Report
Partly cloudy skies are expected at Lahore on match day with a 10% likelihood of rain and a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Batter
|
Zaida James
|
All-rounder
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
Bowler
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women have been a tad inconsistent but they have the firepower to take their third victory against a significantly inferior Thailand Women.
Thailand Women Player List
Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nattaya Boochatham
|
All-rounder
|
Chanida Sutthiruang
|
All-rounder
|
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Natthakan Chantham
|
Batter
|
Naruemol Chaiwai (C)
|
Batter
|
Phannita Maya
|
All-rounder
|
Thipatcha Putthawong
|
Bowler
|
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
|
Batter
|
Suleeporn Laomi
|
Bowler
|
Sunida Chaturongrattana
|
Bowler
|
Onnicha Kamchomphu
|
Bowler
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand Women’s batting has been their bugbear right from the start and there is no improvement whatsoever.
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Head-to-Head
There is no existing head-to-head record between West Indies Women and Thailand Women since this encounter is their first ever ODI fixture.
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds
West Indies Women to have a better opening partnership than Thailand Women
Thailand Women’s first wicket stands have progressively worsened over the course of the season as Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang constitute their lineup. In the last three encounters, they notched up scores of 17, 34 and 41 runs before the first dismissal. West Indies Women, on the other hand, have had a rather rocky opening wicket with Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph struggling to make their partnership work. After a lot of trial and error with different combinations, the team ended up with totals of 26, 0 and 28 runs in the last three games. West Indies Women are expected to outperform Thailand Women’s first partnership in the upcoming fixture.
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women
Odi
Gaddafi Stadium, null
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Best Batters
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter
Hayley Matthews has shown signs of returning to form with a knock of 33 in the last match against Bangladesh Women, one of the top scores of the innings. She continues to lead West Indies Women’s run charts by miles as she has garnered 170 runs in four innings, including a century. Averaging at 56.66, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.
Natthakan Chantham to be Thailand Women’s Best Batter
Natthakan Chantham was among the team’s top scorers in the previous match with just 13 runs and she remains Thailand Women’s leading batter overall with 91 runs in four innings. The entire team is underperforming and her average of 22.75 is among the best of the lot, making her the leading contender against West Indies Women.
West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Best Bowlers
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler
Hayley Matthews was tied as the second leading bowler for West Indies Women during the last game against Bangladesh Women, having taken two wickets in 9.5 overs with an economy rate of 4.27. She is the team’s most consistent bowler with a total of 12 wickets in four innings, making her their top wicket-taker. With a bowling average of 12.66, she is the top pick for the next match.
Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s Best Bowler
As predicted for the previous outing, Thipatcha Putthawong emerged as the top wicket-taker against Pakistan Women with two wickets in ten overs, including two maidens and an impressive economy rate of 3.70. She is their top bowler in the tournament with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 24.42 which makes her the top choice to lead the charge once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies Women
- West Indies Women to win @ 1.06 (Parimatch)
- Thailand Women to win @ 8.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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