Facts: The most valuable player of the inaugural edition was Desert Vipers’ Sri Lankan allrounder, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Andre Russell finished last season with the highest strike rate out of batsmen who scored more than 100 runs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have put together an explosive top order and have a good mix of seasoned pacers and spinners in their ranks. However, their middle order seems to be a little weak and we feel unconvinced by their death bowling options.

Desert Vipers have a plethora of all rounders in their team to provide good balance and depth. The inclusion of Fakhar Zaman will add much-needed firepower to their batting department. The Vipers have been inconsistent in the previous editions and they will need to shake that off if they aim to have a memorable tournament.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 38%

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 62%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium has something for both the batsmen and bowlers. With average scores above 153 at the venue in the previous two seasons, we are expecting it to be a high-scoring match.

We’re backing local boy Alishan Sharafu to go big in the match. He scored an unbeaten 82 the last time the two sides met and will be expected to lead his team’s batting charge in the match. Alongside Sharafu, we have high expectations from Fakhar Zaman. The opening batsman comes into the tournament on the back of scoring 158 runs in his last three games at the Champions T20 Cup.

Match Prediction Best Odds Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score more fours 1.90 Bet on Batery Desert Vipers to hit more than 5.5 sixes 1.83 Bet on Batery Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score fewer than 20.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Last season, teams batting first at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi won four out of the eleven games played at the venue. The inaugural season saw chasing teams win 6 out of 10 matches. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Abu Dhabi during match hours is expected to be in the early twenties. It is expected to be a sunny afternoon but winds of 13 km per hour would keep the players cool.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Sunil Narine Allrounder Phil Salt Wicketkeeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Joe Clarke Batter Andre Russell Allrounder David Willey Allrounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Ali Khan Bowler Adithya Shetty Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

After finishing last in the inaugural season, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bettered their performance with a third placed finish in the last edition.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Azam Khan Wicketkeeper Michael Jones Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Max Holden Batter Dhruv Parashar Allrounder Adam Hose Batter Luke Wood Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Ali Naseer Allrounder Sam Curran Allrounder

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers finished runners-up in the first season. However, they couldn’t build on that the following season, where they finished second from bottom and failed to make it to the play-offs.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

The head-to-head record between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers reflects the opposing fortunes of both teams in each season. In the inaugural edition, the Vipers won both their group stage matches against the Knight Ridersen routeto the final. The season after, however, saw the Knight Riders beat the Vipers on both occasions as they reached the knockout stages.

Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 2

Desert Vipers: 2

Draw: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Desert Vipers’ opening pair to outperform their counterparts

The two teams have faced each other four times and on each occasion, the Desert Vipers have had a better opening partnership than the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. While this was expected in the inaugural season as the Vipers reached the final, the same trend continued last season despite the Knight Riders qualifying for the play-offs ahead of the Vipers. It is difficult to make a call in both teams’ first games of the season, but we feel safe going with the historic record.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

219 runs in 10 games have seen 22-year-old Alishan Sharafu be the most in-form batsman for the Knight Riders ahead of the start of the tournament. The opening batter will be playing at home and in the absence of big players missing due to the Bangladesh Premier League and Big Bash League, is expected to be the team’s top scorer.

Azam Khan to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

In the absence of Alex Hales, who is playing in the Big Bash League, 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman comes into the tournament as the most in-form batter of the team. In his last 7 games, Azam Khan has scored 159 runs at an average of 31.80.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

David Willey to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be counting on their allrounder, Englishman David Willey to be lethal with the ball. In a relatively misfiring bowling attack last season for the team, Willey took 9 wickets in 11 matches.

Mohammad Amir to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

With 12 wickets in the last 9 games, Mohammad Amir was the team’s leading wicket-taker alongside Wanindu Hasaranga last season. The Pakistani pacer has taken 350 wickets in T20 cricket and his team will be looking to him to get the bulk of the wickets against last season’s third best team.