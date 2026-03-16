Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction
ABU
38%
Chance of Winning
DEV
62%
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Facts:
- The most valuable player of the inaugural edition was Desert Vipers’ Sri Lankan allrounder, Wanindu Hasaranga.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Andre Russell finished last season with the highest strike rate out of batsmen who scored more than 100 runs.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have put together an explosive top order and have a good mix of seasoned pacers and spinners in their ranks. However, their middle order seems to be a little weak and we feel unconvinced by their death bowling options.
Desert Vipers have a plethora of all rounders in their team to provide good balance and depth. The inclusion of Fakhar Zaman will add much-needed firepower to their batting department. The Vipers have been inconsistent in the previous editions and they will need to shake that off if they aim to have a memorable tournament.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 38%
- Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 62%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium has something for both the batsmen and bowlers. With average scores above 153 at the venue in the previous two seasons, we are expecting it to be a high-scoring match.
We’re backing local boy Alishan Sharafu to go big in the match. He scored an unbeaten 82 the last time the two sides met and will be expected to lead his team’s batting charge in the match. Alongside Sharafu, we have high expectations from Fakhar Zaman. The opening batsman comes into the tournament on the back of scoring 158 runs in his last three games at the Champions T20 Cup.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score more fours
Desert Vipers to hit more than 5.5 sixes
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score fewer than 20.5 runs for the opening wicket
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction
Last season, teams batting first at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi won four out of the eleven games played at the venue. The inaugural season saw chasing teams win 6 out of 10 matches. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The temperature in Abu Dhabi during match hours is expected to be in the early twenties. It is expected to be a sunny afternoon but winds of 13 km per hour would keep the players cool.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sunil Narine
|
Allrounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Allrounder
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
Allrounder
|
David Willey
|
Allrounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
|
Ali Khan
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Shetty
|
Bowler
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
After finishing last in the inaugural season, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bettered their performance with a third placed finish in the last edition.
Desert Vipers News & Player List
Desert Vipers Player List
Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Parashar
|
Allrounder
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Ali Naseer
|
Allrounder
|
Sam Curran
|
Allrounder
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers finished runners-up in the first season. However, they couldn’t build on that the following season, where they finished second from bottom and failed to make it to the play-offs.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Head to Head
The head-to-head record between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers reflects the opposing fortunes of both teams in each season. In the inaugural edition, the Vipers won both their group stage matches against the Knight Ridersen routeto the final. The season after, however, saw the Knight Riders beat the Vipers on both occasions as they reached the knockout stages.
Head to Head
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 2
Desert Vipers: 2
Draw: 0
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds
Desert Vipers’ opening pair to outperform their counterparts
The two teams have faced each other four times and on each occasion, the Desert Vipers have had a better opening partnership than the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. While this was expected in the inaugural season as the Vipers reached the final, the same trend continued last season despite the Knight Riders qualifying for the play-offs ahead of the Vipers. It is difficult to make a call in both teams’ first games of the season, but we feel safe going with the historic record.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman
219 runs in 10 games have seen 22-year-old Alishan Sharafu be the most in-form batsman for the Knight Riders ahead of the start of the tournament. The opening batter will be playing at home and in the absence of big players missing due to the Bangladesh Premier League and Big Bash League, is expected to be the team’s top scorer.
Azam Khan to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman
In the absence of Alex Hales, who is playing in the Big Bash League, 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman comes into the tournament as the most in-form batter of the team. In his last 7 games, Azam Khan has scored 159 runs at an average of 31.80.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
David Willey to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be counting on their allrounder, Englishman David Willey to be lethal with the ball. In a relatively misfiring bowling attack last season for the team, Willey took 9 wickets in 11 matches.
Mohammad Amir to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
With 12 wickets in the last 9 games, Mohammad Amir was the team’s leading wicket-taker alongside Wanindu Hasaranga last season. The Pakistani pacer has taken 350 wickets in T20 cricket and his team will be looking to him to get the bulk of the wickets against last season’s third best team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to Win - 2.14 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to Win - 1.61 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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