Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction
ABU
56%
Chance of Winning
DUBC
44%
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Dubai Capitals have won two matches each season against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
- The only team to defeat Desert Vipers this season is Dubai Capitals, who chased down a target of 140 with 6 wickets in hand in Dubai.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction
The giant killers - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals - face off in the International League T20 with the aim to solidify their position in the playoff spots. The match is scheduled to be played from 3:30 PM IST on 26th January at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders come into the match on the back of a dominating win over MI Emirates at home. Their season so far has seen them win alternate games with losses to MI Emirates and twice against Desert Vipers. They have three wins in six games and find themselves just ahead of the Capitals courtesy of a better net run rate.
Dubai Capitals are the snake charmers, having vanquished the Desert Vipers earlier in the tournament. They put an end to the Vipers’ 8-match winning run this season and backed that up with another win over the Gulf Giants. Prior to that they had only won one game in four matches.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 56%
- Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 44%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The venue has seen an average score of over 163 per inning in the five matches it has hosted so far in this edition. In these five matches, a total of 135 fours have been hit at an average of 27 per game. With the highest run-getter of the tournament in action along with a few big hitters, we are backing odds of 1.93 on Batery for over 27.5 fours to be hit in the game.
Smart money is on Shai Hope to go big in the match. The explosive batsman is the leading run scorer in the tournament and averages 52 runs per game. He has already smashed a century in Abu Dhabi and we’re backing him to do well against the Knight Riders.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Alishan Sharafu to score more than 14.5 runs
More than 27.5 fours to be hit in the match
Dubai Capitals to have the better opening partnership
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Only once in five games has a team successfully chased down a target in Abu Dhabi this season. Teams batting first have won the last four matches at the venue and hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to back his team to set an imposing target.
Weather Report
Strong winds are expected in Abu Dhabi during match hours. The temperature is forecast to be around 21 degrees celsius and with no rain in sight, we are likely to see a full game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Allrounder
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Allrounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Allrounder
|
David Willey
|
Allrounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
Allrounder
|
Andre Russell
|
Allrounder
|
Ibrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Ali Khan
|
Bowler
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Despite playing against the odds, the Knight Riders managed to keep their trend of winning alternate matches alive. They have three wins in six games so far this season.
Dubai Capitals News & Player List
Dubai Capitals Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ben Dunk
|
Batter
|
Khalid Shah
|
Batter
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Allrounder
|
Rovman Powell
|
Allrounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
Allrounder
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
Allrounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Allrounder
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals have won three matches out of six so far in the league with two of them coming in their last two games. Prior to that, they had lost three and won just once in four matches.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head
The two teams have faced each other five times in the history of the International League T20. The Dubai Capitals did the double over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first season. While both teams won a match each in the second season, the Capitals beat the Knight Riders in the eliminator.
Head to Head
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 1
Dubai Capitals: 4
Draw: 0
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds
Dubai Capitals’ to have a better opening partnership than the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
The two teams have a very different way of approaching the start of the innings. The Knight Riders like to score heavily in the opening overs while the Capitals save their wickets and build steadily. The Dubai Capitals average nearly 30 runs for the opening wicket. In contrast, the Knight Riders average 8 runs fewer. The hosts have two 40+ run partnerships, including a 54-run stand while the visitors’ highest partnership for the opening wicket stands at 39. We are backing the Dubai Capitals to maximise home ground advantage and make the most of the start of the innings.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman
UAE local boy Alishan Sharafu was the star in Knight Riders’ win over the defending champions in their most recent game. He scored his first half-century of the season. In the 4 matches that Sharafu has played in Abu Dhabi, he has scored 130 runs.
Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman
The tournament’s leading run scorer, Shai Hope, is our pick to be the best batsman from the Capitals. He has scored 260 runs in six matches so far and returns to the venue where he scored an unbeaten hundred against the MI Emirates.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
The tall West Indies medium pacer is the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. After blanking in the first game, Jason Holder has taken two or more wickets in each match. He just needs 1 wicket to match Fazalhaq Farooqi at the top of the charts.
Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
The Capitals allrounder returns to the venue where he started the tournament and took 3 wickets against MI Emirates. While Gulbadin Naib has only managed two wickets in the last four games, we are expecting him to utilise the conditions well and trouble the Knight Riders batsmen.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to Win - 1.78 (Batery)
- Dubai Capitals to Win - 2.05 (Batery)
Batery
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