Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction

The giant killers - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals - face off in the International League T20 with the aim to solidify their position in the playoff spots. The match is scheduled to be played from 3:30 PM IST on 26th January at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders come into the match on the back of a dominating win over MI Emirates at home. Their season so far has seen them win alternate games with losses to MI Emirates and twice against Desert Vipers. They have three wins in six games and find themselves just ahead of the Capitals courtesy of a better net run rate.

Dubai Capitals are the snake charmers, having vanquished the Desert Vipers earlier in the tournament. They put an end to the Vipers’ 8-match winning run this season and backed that up with another win over the Gulf Giants. Prior to that they had only won one game in four matches.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 56%

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 44%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The venue has seen an average score of over 163 per inning in the five matches it has hosted so far in this edition. In these five matches, a total of 135 fours have been hit at an average of 27 per game. With the highest run-getter of the tournament in action along with a few big hitters, we are backing odds of 1.93 on Batery for over 27.5 fours to be hit in the game.

Smart money is on Shai Hope to go big in the match. The explosive batsman is the leading run scorer in the tournament and averages 52 runs per game. He has already smashed a century in Abu Dhabi and we’re backing him to do well against the Knight Riders.

Match Prediction Best Odds Alishan Sharafu to score more than 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch More than 27.5 fours to be hit in the match 1.93 Bet on Batery Dubai Capitals to have the better opening partnership 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Only once in five games has a team successfully chased down a target in Abu Dhabi this season. Teams batting first have won the last four matches at the venue and hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to back his team to set an imposing target.

Weather Report

Strong winds are expected in Abu Dhabi during match hours. The temperature is forecast to be around 21 degrees celsius and with no rain in sight, we are likely to see a full game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Andries Gous Wicketkeeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Charith Asalanka Allrounder David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Ibrar Ahmed Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Despite playing against the odds, the Knight Riders managed to keep their trend of winning alternate matches alive. They have three wins in six games so far this season.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Ben Dunk Batter Khalid Shah Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Sikandar Raza Allrounder Rovman Powell Allrounder Dasun Shanaka Allrounder Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Dushmantha Chameera Allrounder Haider Ali Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals have won three matches out of six so far in the league with two of them coming in their last two games. Prior to that, they had lost three and won just once in four matches.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other five times in the history of the International League T20. The Dubai Capitals did the double over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first season. While both teams won a match each in the second season, the Capitals beat the Knight Riders in the eliminator.

Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 1

Dubai Capitals: 4

Draw: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals’ to have a better opening partnership than the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The two teams have a very different way of approaching the start of the innings. The Knight Riders like to score heavily in the opening overs while the Capitals save their wickets and build steadily. The Dubai Capitals average nearly 30 runs for the opening wicket. In contrast, the Knight Riders average 8 runs fewer. The hosts have two 40+ run partnerships, including a 54-run stand while the visitors’ highest partnership for the opening wicket stands at 39. We are backing the Dubai Capitals to maximise home ground advantage and make the most of the start of the innings.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

UAE local boy Alishan Sharafu was the star in Knight Riders’ win over the defending champions in their most recent game. He scored his first half-century of the season. In the 4 matches that Sharafu has played in Abu Dhabi, he has scored 130 runs.

Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

The tournament’s leading run scorer, Shai Hope, is our pick to be the best batsman from the Capitals. He has scored 260 runs in six matches so far and returns to the venue where he scored an unbeaten hundred against the MI Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

The tall West Indies medium pacer is the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. After blanking in the first game, Jason Holder has taken two or more wickets in each match. He just needs 1 wicket to match Fazalhaq Farooqi at the top of the charts.

Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

The Capitals allrounder returns to the venue where he started the tournament and took 3 wickets against MI Emirates. While Gulbadin Naib has only managed two wickets in the last four games, we are expecting him to utilise the conditions well and trouble the Knight Riders batsmen.