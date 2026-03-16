Facts: The two teams lie at the bottom of the table, outside the playoff spots with just three wins each in the group stage so far.

The aggregate of 315 runs that were scored the last time they met was the lowest in matches involving the two teams.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are fifth in the table knowing that only two wins in their final two games will take them through to the playoff stages. They have lost their last two games and need to do what they have not achieved so far this season - win two games in a row - to qualify. Their penultimate game of the group stage sees them face bottom placed Gulf Giants.

The Giants are virtually out of the tournament and will not only have to win their final game by a huge margin but also hope that results from the other matches go their way. When they look back on their season, they’ll rue their start of the tournament when they won just once in their first five games.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 60%

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 40%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Abu Dhabi is a high-scoring venue with scores of over 160 seen at the venue 9 times in 8 games this season. The Zayed Cricket Stadium has also seen teams score over 200 thrice so far with all three scores coming in the last two games. It is expected to be a high-scoring match once again and hence we are expecting over 325 runs to be scored in the match.

While it is a high-scoring venue, we are predicting fewer than 14.5 sixes to be hit on the match. You can get in on the action at odds of 1.80 on Batery. The venue has seen a total of 108 sixes in eight matches, an average of just over 13. We are expecting more fours than sixes and hence, feel the odds on Batery are well worth considering.

Match Prediction Best Odds More than 27.5 fours to be scored in the match 1.90 Bet on Batery Kyle Mayers to score over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score over 20.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

In the 8 matches played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, teams batting first have won on 5 occasions. Only three teams have been able to successfully chase the target down at the venue. It is a high-scoring venue and we are backing the team that wins the toss to bat first and post an imposing total.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a windy evening in Abu Dhabi with winds over 16 km per hour expected. There is no forecast of rain at the venue and the temperature is expected to be in the low twenties.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Andries Gous Wicketkeeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Charith Asalanka Allrounder David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Ibrar Ahmed Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

The home team has won thrice in eight games to see their playoff hopes hang by a thread. They lost both of their previous two games while managing wins in alternate games before that.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Tom Alsop

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Tom Alsop Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Tom Curran Allrounder Daniel Worrall Bowler Dominic Drakes Allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants, too, have won just three games and lost their last two matches. However, they have played nine matches and need a miracle to go through.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Both teams are tied at 2 wins each in the head-to-head record in the history of the ILT20. The Gulf Giants won the first match between the two sides while there was an abandonment in the second game. Last season, both teams won a match each while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders levelled the score with a win by 37 runs earlier this season.

Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 2

Gulf Giants: 2

Draw: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ openers to outscore the visiting opening pair

The Gulf Giants’ opening pair have been the outright worst openers in the league this season. They average just over 17 runs per match before losing their first wicket. The Knight Riders fare better with an average of 25 runs on the scoreboard before the opening stand gets broken. With it being a do-or-die match for the hosts, we are expecting them to shine at home and give the rest of the team a good platform to build on.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants United Arab Emirates Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Kyle Mayers to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

The change in form for Knight Riders’ West Indies batter Kyle Mayers could very well be what takes them through to the playoff stages. The 32-year-old scored his first fifty of the season in the last game to take his tally to 187 runs for the season. He will need to continue this form if the hosts are to win their last two games.

James Vince to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

Team captain James Vince scored his best knock of the season in the last game, scoring 86 runs against MI Emirates. Unfortunately for the Englishman, the rest of the batters failed as they pushed themselves one step closer to elimination. We are expecting Vince to go big one last time before bidding adieu to the tournament.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

West Indian pacer Jason Holder has been head and shoulders above his teammates in the bowling department. While he has taken 15 wickets in 8 games, none of the other Knight Riders bowlers have managed more than 6 dismissals. We are backing him to be among the wickets when the bottom-placed team comes visiting.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani took 2 wickets the last time the two sides met and we’re expecting him to match that tally at the very least. The medium pacer is tied with Holder as the third-most prolific bowler this season and we’re backing him to go toe-to-toe with the West Indian in Abu Dhabi.