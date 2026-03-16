Facts: MI Emirates are the only team to have two players - Nicholas Pooran and Muhammad Wasseem - in the Top 5 run scorers in the history of the ILT20.

Nicholas Pooran has the most dismissals (16) as a wicketkeeper in the three seasons of ILT20 so far.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had a tough start to the tournament so far with two matches against the table toppers, Desert Vipers. While they lost those two matches, they dominated the Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz. With 4 points in as many matches, their record doesn’t look great, but it is masked by the difficult start they had to the season.

Defending champions MI Emirates have been riding on individual brilliance so far in the season with Fazalhaq Farooqui excelling with the ball while Nicholas Pooran and Tom Banton have performed well with the bat. They have two wins in four matches while they’ve lost matches against Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals. They will need to perform better as a unit to replicate last season’s exploits.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 42%

MI E mirates Chance of Winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The two highest wicket-takers of the tournament play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates. The Zayed Cricket Stadium has seen only one team score above 170 runs so far in three games.

Hence, we’re backing the bowlers to do well and are backing odds of 1.90 on Batery for 13 or fewer sixes to be hit in the match. With the form of Fazalhaq Farooqui and Jason Holder, we are also tempted by odds of 1.92 on Parimatch for more than 13 wickets to fall in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kusal Perera to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Alishan Sharafu to score more than 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI Emirates to hit more than fours 1.95 Bet on Batery

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Two of the three matches played at the venue have seen teams batting first end up on the winning side. While one of MI Emirates’ two wins have come batting first, both of Knight Riders’ successes have come after they set the target. Hence, we expect the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a windy evening in Abu Dhabi when the Knight Riders host the MI Emirates. The temperature during is forecast to be in the early twenties and there’s no chance of rain during the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Phil Salt Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Joe Clarke Wicketkeeper Laurie Evans Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Charith Asalanka Allrounder David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Shahid Bhutta Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders played table toppers Desert Vipers twice and have lost both matches. Their two wins this season came against Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants with the latter vanquished in their most recent game.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Dan Mousley Allrounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates lost one of their two games against the Dubai Capitals to start the campaign. They suffered a loss to the in-form Vipers before recording their second win of the campaign over the Sharjah Warriorz in the last game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head to Head

The defending champions have a dominant record over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in matches involving the two teams. MI Emirates have faced the Knight Riders four times in the history of the International League T20 and won all the games.

Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 0

MI Emirates: 4

Draw: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than the MI Emirates

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders average just over 18 runs for the opening wicket in the four games they have played. However, two of their games were against the table toppers and their most recent match saw them put together 39 runs for the first wicket. Meanwhile, MI Emirates have failed to reach double digits in two of their four games. While they were exceptional against the Vipers, none of their other three matches have seen their openers score more than 20 runs. We are expecting the Knight Riders to continue their recent form and set a good platform for the rest of the team to build on against the MI Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates T20i Abu Dhabi, null Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’s top batsman

71 runs out of the 87 Alishan Sharafu has scored in four games have come in Abu Dhabi. The middle order batter has shown he can adapt to the pitch at their home ground better than elsewhere. His top score of 46 came against the Vipers, showing his capability of dealing with the best bowlers on the wicket. The team will need him to be on top of his game to navigate Farooqui.

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

Tom Banton is the second highest run scorer in the tournament so far, behind Shai Hope. He comes into the match on the back of an unbeaten century against the Sharjah Warriorz. In his only match in Abu Dhabi, the 26-year-old scored 74 against the Dubai Capitals. We feel he will go big against the Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

West Indies all rounder Jason Holder is the in-form bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. His tournament started wicketless against Desert Vipers, but found his rhythm right after. In the next three games, the 33-year-old took 8 wickets to become the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Fazalhaq Farooqui to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

After a blank in the match against the table toppers Desert Vipers, Fazalhaq Farooqui returned with figures of 4/24 against the Sharjah Warriorz. He has taken 11 wickets in the tournament so far and is our pick to be the team’s best bowler once again against the Knight Riders.

Our Prediction Favorites to win MI Emirates Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to Win - 2.12 (Parimatch)

MI Emirates to Win - 1.71 (Parimatch) The bookmakers are backing MI Emirates to win the match. However, we are backing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win the match. The two losses they have suffered this season were against the seemingly indomitable Desert Vipers. We expect them to make the most of the home conditions and move above the Emirates in the table. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





