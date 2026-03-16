Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Prediction
ABU
42%
Chance of Winning
EMI
58%
T20i
Abu Dhabi
Facts:
- MI Emirates are the only team to have two players - Nicholas Pooran and Muhammad Wasseem - in the Top 5 run scorers in the history of the ILT20.
- Nicholas Pooran has the most dismissals (16) as a wicketkeeper in the three seasons of ILT20 so far.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had a tough start to the tournament so far with two matches against the table toppers, Desert Vipers. While they lost those two matches, they dominated the Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz. With 4 points in as many matches, their record doesn’t look great, but it is masked by the difficult start they had to the season.
Defending champions MI Emirates have been riding on individual brilliance so far in the season with Fazalhaq Farooqui excelling with the ball while Nicholas Pooran and Tom Banton have performed well with the bat. They have two wins in four matches while they’ve lost matches against Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals. They will need to perform better as a unit to replicate last season’s exploits.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 42%
- MI E mirates Chance of Winning - 58%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The two highest wicket-takers of the tournament play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates. The Zayed Cricket Stadium has seen only one team score above 170 runs so far in three games.
Hence, we’re backing the bowlers to do well and are backing odds of 1.90 on Batery for 13 or fewer sixes to be hit in the match. With the form of Fazalhaq Farooqui and Jason Holder, we are also tempted by odds of 1.92 on Parimatch for more than 13 wickets to fall in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kusal Perera to score over 20.5 runs
Alishan Sharafu to score more than 13.5 runs
MI Emirates to hit more than fours
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Two of the three matches played at the venue have seen teams batting first end up on the winning side. While one of MI Emirates’ two wins have come batting first, both of Knight Riders’ successes have come after they set the target. Hence, we expect the captain that wins the toss to bat first.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a windy evening in Abu Dhabi when the Knight Riders host the MI Emirates. The temperature during is forecast to be in the early twenties and there’s no chance of rain during the match.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Allrounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Allrounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Allrounder
|
David Willey
|
Allrounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
Allrounder
|
Andre Russell
|
Allrounder
|
Shahid Bhutta
|
Bowler
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders played table toppers Desert Vipers twice and have lost both matches. Their two wins this season came against Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants with the latter vanquished in their most recent game.
MI Emirates News & Player List
MI Emirates Player List
Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Allrounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Allrounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
Allrounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
MI Emirates Team Form
The MI Emirates lost one of their two games against the Dubai Capitals to start the campaign. They suffered a loss to the in-form Vipers before recording their second win of the campaign over the Sharjah Warriorz in the last game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head to Head
The defending champions have a dominant record over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in matches involving the two teams. MI Emirates have faced the Knight Riders four times in the history of the International League T20 and won all the games.
Head to Head
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 0
MI Emirates: 4
Draw: 0
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Odds
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than the MI Emirates
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders average just over 18 runs for the opening wicket in the four games they have played. However, two of their games were against the table toppers and their most recent match saw them put together 39 runs for the first wicket. Meanwhile, MI Emirates have failed to reach double digits in two of their four games. While they were exceptional against the Vipers, none of their other three matches have seen their openers score more than 20 runs. We are expecting the Knight Riders to continue their recent form and set a good platform for the rest of the team to build on against the MI Emirates.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates
T20i
Abu Dhabi, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’s top batsman
71 runs out of the 87 Alishan Sharafu has scored in four games have come in Abu Dhabi. The middle order batter has shown he can adapt to the pitch at their home ground better than elsewhere. His top score of 46 came against the Vipers, showing his capability of dealing with the best bowlers on the wicket. The team will need him to be on top of his game to navigate Farooqui.
Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batsman
Tom Banton is the second highest run scorer in the tournament so far, behind Shai Hope. He comes into the match on the back of an unbeaten century against the Sharjah Warriorz. In his only match in Abu Dhabi, the 26-year-old scored 74 against the Dubai Capitals. We feel he will go big against the Knight Riders.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
West Indies all rounder Jason Holder is the in-form bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. His tournament started wicketless against Desert Vipers, but found his rhythm right after. In the next three games, the 33-year-old took 8 wickets to become the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament.
Fazalhaq Farooqui to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
After a blank in the match against the table toppers Desert Vipers, Fazalhaq Farooqui returned with figures of 4/24 against the Sharjah Warriorz. He has taken 11 wickets in the tournament so far and is our pick to be the team’s best bowler once again against the Knight Riders.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to Win - 2.12 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to Win - 1.71 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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