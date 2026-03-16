DEV (Desert Vipers) vs ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) Match Prediction DEV 56 % Chance of Winning ABU 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.787 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Early season table toppers Desert Vipers play Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their third game of the International League T20. The match is scheduled to be played on 16th January from 3:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

The Desert Vipers have surprised fans with their blistering start to the tournament. Having finished fifth in the league stage last season, they revamped their team and reaping the rewards. They have won all three of their games, propelling them to the top of the table with 6 points.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, reached the eliminator last season. They started the 2025 campaign with a loss to the Vipers before returning to winning ways against the Sharjah Warriorz in the following game.

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 56%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 44%

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Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has rewarded batters that have managed spin bowling carefully so far this season. Fakhar Zaman exemplified this well against the defending champions MI Emirates in the previous game. We’re backing him to build on his innings of 67 runs against the Emirates with another 30+ score against the Knight Riders.

We’re also backing Phil Salt to go big in the match. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 71 runs against the Desert Vipers in the opening match. The opener will be looking to maximise the field restrictions in the powerplay to set a platform for himself and the team against the table toppers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Phil Salt to score over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Over 11.5 sixes to be hit in the match 1.83 Bet on Batery

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Four matches have been played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this season. While the season started with Dubai Capitals defending their total against the MI Emirates, the following three games have seen teams chasing win at the venue. We feel that the captain that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Dubai is expected to be partly cloudy on Saturday, 18th January. There’s a 5% chance of rain during the match hours while winds of 27 km per hour are expected to trouble the players.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Sherfane Rutherford Allrounder Tanish Suri Wicketkeeper Luke Wood Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler David Payne Bowler Ali Naseer Allrounder Lockie Ferguson Allrounder

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers look full of confidence and have dominated all three games so far in the tournament. They will be looking at extending their 100% record in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Phil Salt Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Joe Clarke Batter Laurie Evans Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Michael Pepper Wicketkeeper David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Shahid Bhutta Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had a topsy-turvy tournament so far but find themselves in the Top 4. They lost their first match against the Desert Vipers before winning their next game.

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other four times so far in the history of the International League T20. While the Vipers won both their games in the first season, the Knight Riders won two games in the previous campaign.

Head to Head

Desert Vipers: 2

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 2

Draw: 0

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership than the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Parimatch is offering odds of 1.80 for Desert Vipers, to have a better opening partnership than the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The table toppers have put together 100 runs in three games for the opening wicket, averaging over 33 per match. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have managed a total of just 32 runs in two games for the first wicket. Hence, we’re backing the Vipers to have a better opening partnership than the Knight Riders in Dubai.

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.036 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

After underwhelming performances in the first two matches that saw him accumulate just 30 runs, Fakhar Zaman finally came to the party against the MI Emirates. He hit four sixes and five fours to reach 67 runs in the game. The Pakistan international was able to understand the conditions well and we’re backing him to continue getting better.

Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

The Emirati top order batter has been consistent in the two games the team has played. He has scored 71 runs in two games so far, including a 46-run knock in the opening match against the Vipers. Having already impressed against the table toppers, we’re backing him to replicate his performances from the first match.

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

The Sri Lankan allrounder missed the first game for the team but returned to grab a wicket each in the next two matches in Dubai. He has looked dangerous so far and we’re backing the leg spinner to make the most of the conditions in Dubai to trouble the Knight Riders.

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

The pitch has favoured spinners so far while the fast bowlers have been easier to play in Dubai. We’re backing West Indies allrounder Sunil Narine to be the team’s best bowler in the match. He has taken just 1 wicket in the tournament, but we’re backing him to come to the fore on the spin-friendly Dubai pitch.